Good Crowd Comes to See Seguin Alumni Volleyball Game
(Seguin) — The crowd came out to see some new and old faces at Goldie Harris Gym on Friday night for the inaugural Seguin High School alumni volleyball game. The game is the brainchild of first year volleyball coach Ashley Farris, who comes to Seguin from Magnolia High School in North Houston. Farris says the game was something they had at Magnolia and she wanted to bring it to Seguin High School.
Seguin ISD to become laser focused on improving growth at secondary schools
(Seguin) — As the Seguin ISD celebrates the preliminary state accountability data for a majority of its schools, it’s also acknowledging that there’s more work to be done. That’s particularly true at the secondary level where district officials say they have adopted a “very aggressive approach” to...
Seguin ISD orders $138.5 million bond election
(Seguin) — Seguin ISD’s future will officially lie in the hands of voters this November. The Seguin ISD Board of Trustees during a special meeting Thursday unanimously approved a $138.5 million Nov. 8 bond referendum to address the district’s aging facilities and to prepare for future growth. The price tag is $3 million more than the $135 million figure announced by the district last month.
Pair of candidates publicly announce intentions to seek seat on Seguin City Council
(Seguin) — Two candidates used Tuesday night’s council meeting to announce their intentions to run for office. Jason Biesenbach announced his candidacy for the District 7. That seat is currently vacant, after Councilwoman Penny Wallace stepped down at the end of last year. Biesenbach says he understands the importance of good governance, and he believes that he can help the city move forward.
Local children’s shelter to benefit from SAYLA program
(Seguin) — A group of deserving kids in Guadalupe County will soon receive gifts from another group of kids who dedicated part of its summer to becoming leaders. This year’s Seguin Area Youth Leadership Academy cohort has chosen TruLight 127 Ministries as its community service project. SAYLA is a youth leadership program under the direction of the Seguin Area Chamber of Commerce.
