Indiana GOP Lawmakers Settle on $200 for Tax Rebate Payments

Read on www.usnews.com
Related
US News and World Report
Tribe: California Wildfire Near Oregon Causes Fish Deaths
A wildfire burning in a remote area just south of the Oregon border appears to have caused the deaths of tens of thousands of Klamath River fish, the Karuk Tribe said Saturday. The tribe said in a statement that the dead fish of all species were found Friday near Happy...
US News and World Report
Exploring the Practice of Cajun Traiteurs -- Faith Healers
LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — New Orleans resident Chuck Blamphin recently learned about Acadiana faith healers, or traiteurs, while searching for treatments for a friend with migraine headaches. As tends to happen online, one thing led to another, and he soon found himself reading about traiteurs. “I’m not surprised that...
US News and World Report
Bus in California Goes off Highway and Crashes, Injuring 24
TULARE, Calif. (AP) — A bus traveling from Los Angeles to Fresno crashed after it went off a highway, broke through a chain link fence and came to a rest on its side in a parking lot, injuring 24 people, authorities said Thursday. The driver of the Greyhound Bus...
Comments / 0