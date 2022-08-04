Read on www.insidehoops.com
The Lakers Reportedly Have Interest In This Knicks Star
According to Michael Scotto of Hoops Hype, the Los Angeles Lakers have interest in Cam Reddish. The former Duke star began his career on the Atlanta Hawks before being traded to the New York Knicks last season.
Things have been awfully quite on the NBA trade front in recent days, with superstars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving somehow, after all the rumors, still employed by the Brooklyn Nets. The overload of chatter surrounding "KD" and "Uncle Drew" has dominated many of the headlines, but big names like Donovan Mitchell and Russell Westbrook also still haven't been moved from their current teams yet.
The Clippers have built a solid team for next season
The Oklahoma City Thunder have officially signed nine-year NBA veteran Mike Muscala to a new one-year contract.
On Sunday, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James quote tweeted a photo. James is entering his 20th season in the NBA next year, and he has also played for the Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers.
Trevor Reed, an American citizen and Marine veteran recently freed after two years in a Russian prison, speaks to CNN after Brittney Griner, two-time Olympic medalist and seven-time WNBA All-Star, was sentenced to 9 years of jail time with a fine of 1 million rubles (roughly 16,400 USD) by a Russian court.
LaMarcus Aldridge is still a free agent on August 6, and I think the Phoenix Suns should consider signing him. He played for the Brooklyn Nets last season.
The Memphis Grizzlies were one of the most pleasant surprises in the NBA last season. Everyone knew their future was bright, but in winning 56 games and a playoff series, they made a statement:. The future is now. Unfortunately, they’re unlikely to replicate that success in 2022-23. Jaren Jackson Jr....
Lakers guard Lonnie Walker IV is sure to provide some spark in Darvin Ham's system this season.
Nick Saban provides details on the health status of the Crimson Tide heading into the first full week of fall camp.
ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins breaks down the best of the NBA's under-25 generation.
Ole Miss Rebels running back Zach Evans discusses his new team's developing chemistry and the potential they have heading into the season.
Alan Williams, who played in the NBA for the Phoenix Suns and Brooklyn Nets, has signed with South East Melbourne Phoenix of The NBL.
In need of wing depth, the Mavs could benefit from a Jae Crowder return.
What moment could have changed the course of history for the Phoenix Suns?
