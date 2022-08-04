Welcome to the 2022-23 school year! I hope this message finds you well-rested and recharged after our summer break. I would first like to welcome all employees and families who are new to our District. Our Human Resources department has been extremely busy over the summer recruiting and hiring many new teachers, administrators, and classified positions. I know you will join me in welcoming all those who are new to our community and school district.

