ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sonoma, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Government
City
San Francisco, CA
County
San Francisco, CA
State
California State
Local
California Government
City
Sonoma, CA
Sonoma, CA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor Of San Francisco#The California Assembly#Hanna Boys Center#Sonomaspeakerseries Com
KTVU FOX 2

Bay Area school districts struggle to hire teachers

SAN FRANCISCO - As students head back to school this week, some districts are struggling to make sure they have enough staff for the first day of classes. The San Francisco Chronicle reports that Bay Area school districts have more teacher openings this year than on average. In San Francisco,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX40

Where is the real center of California?

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Search the center point of California online and you will likely be directed to a plaque outside of North Fork. The Madera County community famously advertises itself as the center point of the Golden State on its entrance sign (just below the name itself). A little bit more digging and you […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
franchising.com

Bonchon is Bringing Even More Crunch to California with New Brentwood Location

Popular U.S.-Based Korean Fried Chicken Brand Opens First Delivery and Carryout-Only Concept. August 08, 2022 // Franchising.com // BRENTWOOD, Calif. - With its wide-array of flavors and crunch-worthy Korean double-fried chicken, Bonchon is a food experience unlike any other Brentwood has had before. The wildly popular restaurant, known for crispy,...
BRENTWOOD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
sonomasun.com

Dear parents: School District’s letter as semester begins

Welcome to the 2022-23 school year! I hope this message finds you well-rested and recharged after our summer break. I would first like to welcome all employees and families who are new to our District. Our Human Resources department has been extremely busy over the summer recruiting and hiring many new teachers, administrators, and classified positions. I know you will join me in welcoming all those who are new to our community and school district.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
Government Technology

Calistoga, Calif., to Deploy Automated License Plate Readers

(TNS) — In an effort to improve Calistoga's policing, six Automated License Plate Reader cameras will soon be installed at the entry points of the city, making Calistoga the first Napa County city to directly lease the devices. The ALPRs — which photograph the license plate numbers and vehicles...
CALISTOGA, CA
FOX40

Toys R Us opens again in California including Sacramento locations

(KTXL) — Toys R Us, the beloved children’s toy brand, is officially back inside Macy’s stores with several locations throughout California.  According to the Macy’s website, Toy R Us has 30 locations inside its California stores including two in Sacramento at the Arden Fair Mall and the Downtown Commons.  Toys R Us inside the Macy’s […]
SACRAMENTO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy