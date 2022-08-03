ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallapoosa County, AL

12-year-old girl held captive in Alabama helps police find remains of mother, brother

 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
The Independent

A 12-year-old abducted girl made ‘heroic’ escape and prompted police to uncover two decomposing bodies

An abducted 12-year-old found walking down a rural road in Alabama precipitated a jarring discovery, leading authorities to the mobile home where she was being held captive and two decomposing bodies.The girl, whose name hasn’t been released by police, had allegedly been abducted by Jose Paulino Pascual-Reyes, 37, on 24 July. Sheriff Jimmy Abbett, with the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office, confirmed at a news conference that the accused kidnapper had been arrested and was being held for three counts of capital murder, one count of first-degree kidnapping and two counts of abuse of corpse.The child was reportedly found ambling...
DADEVILLE, AL
Daily Mail

Alabama killer is executed following a final phone call to his mother, 28 years after shooting his girlfriend dead - despite his victim's family's pleas for clemency

An Alabama murderer who shot his girlfriend dead 28 years ago has been executed after having a final phone call with his mother and despite his victim's family's pleas for clemency. Joe Nathan James Jr., 50, received a lethal injection at William C. Holman Correctional Facility in Atmore on Thursday...
ALABAMA STATE
Auburn, AL
Alabama Crime & Safety
Tallapoosa County, AL
Dadeville, AL
Alabama State
Injustice Watch

Her crime was driving without a license; a judge forced her to choose between months in jail or a year of alcohol monitoring

How do you end up with a court order to strap an alcohol-monitoring bracelet to your ankle when you weren’t even driving drunk?. For Anastasia Strauther, who had two separate years-old DUI convictions, it happened because she found herself in the courtroom of Cook County Associate Judge Gregory P. Vazquez for a minor traffic violation while driving on a revoked license.
COOK COUNTY, IL
Fox News

JonBenet Ramsey crime scene DNA could be IDed in hours, cold case researcher says as family pushes for answers

"Hi - @GovofCO. #Parabon and @CeCeLMoore is the premier shop in the world to successfully hunt #childkillers," John Andrew Ramsey, JonBenet’s half-brother, tweeted Monday. "Let's get to work! #jonbenet #boulderco." Parabon NanoLabs, the Virginia-based firm Ramsey mentioned in his tweet, has a track record of using complicated and innovative...
COLORADO STATE
Law & Crime

Woman Charged in Double Murder of Missing Alabama Couple Who May Have Been Killed in Two Separate States

A Florida woman was recently arrested and charged in connection with the deaths of an Alabama couple who disappeared in July. Sheena Marie Thurman, 35, stands accused of one count of murder in two separate jurisdictions across state lines, for two counts total. According to the Dothan Police Department, the defendant has been charged with one count of murder in Dothan, Ala. and one count of open murder in Holmes County, Fla.
DOTHAN, AL
The Independent

Alabama executes death row inmate over 1994 murder despite victim’s family pleas

Alabama has executed a death row inmate over the 1994 murder of his former girlfriend – ignoring the pleas of the victim’s family to spare his life.Joe Nathan James Jr was put to death by lethal injection at the William C Holman Correctional Facility in Atmore on Thursday night, two days after the US Court of Appeals denied a last-ditch motion to stay his execution. His time of death was 9.27pm local time.During his final hours, he spoke to his attorneys by phone three times but had no visitors and made no special requests, according to the state’s corrections...
ALABAMA STATE
The Independent

Father accused of killing his two daughters before going on the run for 12 years finally faces trial

Jury selection for the trial of a father accused of “honour killing” his two daughters is set to begin Monday. Prosecutors said that nearly fifteen years after the gruesome killings of Amina Said, 18, and Sarah Said, 17, their father, 65-year-old Yaser Said, will face justice for their killings, as per Fort Worth Star-Telegram.On New Year’s Eve 2008, Mr Said drove the girls to a hotel parking lot in Irving, Texas, and allegedly shot them multiple times inside his taxicab, court documents show. One of the girls, later determined by the FBI to be Sarah, called 911 and...
IRVING, TX
Daily Mail

Casey White is charged with felony murder in connection with death of prison guard Vicky White: Pair spent 11 days on run after Alabama prison break before police chase that ended with a bullet in her head

Alabama inmate Casey White has been charged with the murder of his prison guard lover Vicky White after she helped him escape prison and the pair went on the run for 11 days before being caught. Casey, 38, and the prison guard staged a well-planned escape from a Florence, Alabama,...
FLORENCE, AL
Daily Mail

Alabama will execute death row inmate who shot dead his ex-girlfriend in 1994 - despite plea from her daughter's to give him a life sentence instead: 'It won't bring our mom back'

An Alabama man on death row for capital murder is set to be executed on Thursday despite pleas from the victim's children asking for his life to be spared. Joe Nathan James Jr. will die by lethal injection at 6pm at a south Alabama prison after serving nearly three decades behind bars for the 1994 shooting death of his ex-girlfriend, Faith Hall.
ALABAMA STATE
The Independent

Mother of two girls allegedly killed by their father tells trial he molested the teens

The mother of two girls who were allegedly killed by their father has told his murder trial that he molested the teenagers. Texas father Yaser Said stands accused of shooting and killing his daughters in his taxi, in what has been reported as an “honour killing”. Mother and ex-wife Patricia Owens testified in Dallas County Court in the 64-year-old’s capital murder trial on Thursday that he sexually assaulted the girls two years before the killing and then threatened to murder them if they didn’t backtrack on their police statements, according to The Daily Beast. An emotional Ms Owens said...
TEXAS STATE
insideedition.com

2 Decomposing Bodies Found by Alabama Authorities Have Been Identified

Two decomposing bodies discovered by Alabama authorities have been identified, according to NBC News. After chewing through her restraints, a 12-year-old kidnapped girl ultimately led Alabama police to her kidnapper's mobile home, where they discovered two decomposing bodies, according to police. The two bodies have been identified as the girl’s...
ALABAMA STATE

