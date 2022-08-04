ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Bodies Of 3 Missing Sisters Found In Private Pond Near Texas Home

By Danteé Ramos
blavity.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on blavity.com

Comments / 2

Related
KTBS

Search for Texas man in connection to fatal shooting

HOOKS, Texas - Authorities continue to search for a gunman accused of fatally shooting a man and injuring two others including a Bowie County deputy. Sheriff officials say the deputy was allegedly shot by Hector Alejandro Pintor Aguilar, 32, on Saturday night off U.S. Highway 59 in Texarkana, Texas. The...
HOOKS, TX
KSLA

Man found guilty in death of Hannah Sheffield

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - According to the District Attorney’s Office, a man has been found guilty in the death of Hannah Sheffield. Demetrius McCoy, 31, was found guilty of second-degree murder on Saturday, Aug. 6. Sheffield was gunned down in her car while driving home on April 10,...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KETK / FOX51 News

Kilgore Police Department issues missing person alert

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – The Kilgore Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating Mr. Brandon Fagans. Mr. Fagans, 33 years of age, is autistic and walked away from his home on Turkey Creek Drive yesterday Aug. 5. His family has been unable to locate him or confirm his welfare since. He is believed […]
KILGORE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Babysitter#Texas Home
cbs19.tv

Crash on I-20 in Longview leads to death of motorcyclist

LONGVIEW, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE -- the video attached was produced in Feb. 2021. A crash on I-20 just south of Longview this morning led to the death of a motorcyclist. A crash on I-20 south of Longview at 7:51 a.m. on Aug. 5 led to the slowing of traffic in the westbound lanes. Just west of Estes Parkway, a dump truck had been accelerating westbound on I-20 with minimal traffic.
LONGVIEW, TX
KTAL

Shreveport: Four injured in officer-involved crash

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Four people, including a Shreveport police officer, were injured Saturday afternoon collision involving a Shreveport police vehicle Saturday afternoon in the Mooretown Neighborhood. Around 3:40 p.m. Saturday, Shreveport patrol officers were dispatched to an accident involving the SPD Police Unit and a silver Dodge sedan...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

7 arrested for allegedly selling alcohol to underaged customers

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office Youth Services personnel conducted an underage alcohol sales operation on Thursday, Aug. 4. Out of the 32 businesses checked, seven arrests were made. Businesses & arrests. EZ Mart # 2 (201 S. Pine Street, Vivian) Adanious Jacson, 29, of Vivian was...
LoneStar 92

Three Young Texas Girls Found Drowned In A Neighborhood Pond

For three Texas families, the end of summer has ended tragically after discovering their three daughters ages 5, 8, and 9 years old had drowned under mysterious circumstances in a neighboring pond. Officials say 9-year-old Zi’ariel Oliver, 8-year-old Amiyah Hughes, and 5-year-old Temari Oliver were reported missing in Cass County...
CASS COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Harrison County Sheriff’s office offer to add residents homes to patrol route while you’re on vacation

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – In a recent Facebook post, Harrison County Sheriff’s Office highlights a unique way they are offering to serve their community. ‘Vacation Watch Request’ is a service provided for the residents of Harrison County. Going on vacation? Simply fill out a Vacation Watch Request form and your address will be added to […]
HARRISON COUNTY, TX
KTAL

Brooks update: Dog found on I-49 recovering

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Brooks, the dog who was found off the interstate in Shreveport, is one step closer to a new life with his forever family. A concerned citizen found Brooks eating a dead animal near the Hilry Huckabee exit and reached out to the Humane Society of Northwest Louisiana, which immediately sent Brooks to Caddo Animal Clinic for veterinary care in mid-July. There was a huge outpouring of support for the animal on social media. Many donated to help with vet bills and housing for Brooks.
SHREVEPORT, LA
hopeprescott.com

Melissa Lewis Charged With Theft of Property

On July 19, 2022 at approximately 12:11pm, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Melissa Lewis, 54, Magnolia, AR. Ms. Lewis was arrested and charged with theft of property and public intoxication. The arrest occurred in the 200 block of North Hervey Street in Hope, AR. Lewis was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
HOPE, AR
Calcasieu Parish News

Former Police Department Captain in Louisiana Arrested for Filing False Report After Crashing a Department Vehicle

Former Police Department Captain in Louisiana Arrested for Filing False Report After Crashing a Department Vehicle. Shreveport, Louisiana – According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office on August 5, 2022, a former captain with the Shreveport Police Department was arrested for falsely reporting to have been the victim of a hit and run while still employed by the police department.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Former Shreveport police captain arrested for filing false report

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A former Shreveport police captain has been arrested for falsely reporting to have been the victim of a hit and run while still employed by SPD, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office says Capt. James Tipton of the Shreveport Police...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktoy1047.com

Body found in Hope pond identified

The body was found Monday in a pond off of Highway 29 North in Hope. Police have identified the man as 55-year-old Christopher Chancellor. Chancellor was originally from Texarkana but had been living in the Hope area for several months at the time of his death.
HOPE, AR
KLTV

Longview Fire rescues man from vehicle trapped by downed tree

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A storm system which moved through Longview caused some damage to vehicles and powerlines and forced firefighters to rescue someone trapped by a downed tree. Longview Fire Captain Kevin May said they were called to the area of Longview Parkway and Audrey Street around 3:15 p.m....
LONGVIEW, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy