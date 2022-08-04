Read on www.theinfatuation.com
Related
What Are the Different Cuts of Beef Steak?
If you’re a home cook who’s always looking to up your culinary knowledge, read here to learn about some of the different cuts of beef steak. Even experienced home cooks often don’t know what all the different cuts of beef steak are. With their unique marbling and size, various cuts cook very differently, resulting in a wide variety of flavors.
Schubas Tavern
If you’ve been following any new artists who just started touring, chances are they’ll be showing up at Schuba’s. This Lakeview bar is a common stop up-and-coming artists, so it’s great for discovering new music. The bar serves food, but since it isn’t allowed in the performance space, you’ll want to get there a little earlier if you want to finish your fried chicken sandwich before the show starts.
Vintage Wine + Eats
If you want to drink wine in Studio City, do it at Vintage Wine + Eats. For starters, this natural wine bar has a pastel-heavy, farmhouse chic aesthetic that’s quite soothing and the kind of environment where one glass of chilled Gamay becomes four in the blink of an eye. Secondly, the food menu is good, with everything from cheese boards and chicken skewers to a delicious $16 bar burger topped with Raclette, tarragon aioli, and caramelized shallots. Swing by on Sundays and that burger suddenly becomes $1.99—one of the better burger deals in town.
Kippered
Kippered is a downtown wine bar with a unique specialty: tinned fish. Lots of tinned fish in fact, with over 50 different cans on the menu. The tinned fish platters here are pretty fantastic—ask the passionate staff for suggestions and you’ll be digging into Spanish octopus in olive oil with a pile of crackers, olives, good butter, and hot sauce. But if you aren’t someone whose eyes light up at a freshly popped tin of sardines, you should head to this charming, dark wood-lined bar steps from Grand Central Market anyway. It’s run by the same people behind DTLA Cheese, which means you can go to town on sheep’s milk pecorino and aged gouda, which pair well with the nice selection of wines by the glass and draft beer (there’s even a soft-rind cheese from France that’s served with a glug of Champagne poured over the top). Drinking snacks don’t get much better than this.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bilmonte
This takeaway gelato spot in Soho has a double pistachio flavour that’s so moreish we wouldn’t be surprised if it was laced with something stronger than the layer of pistachio cream. Every cone and cup here is topped with an additional baby cone, filled with melted chocolate—you know, in case double pistachio and white chocolate gelato isn’t indulgent enough. Pop in for a post-dinner dessert and just know that once you get a taste of their exciting flavours, you’ll be finding excuses to come back for more.
Rita's Italian Ice & Frozen Custard
Rita’s is a Philadelphia chain that keeps things simple by only selling two things: refreshing Italian ices and some of the best frozen custard we’ve tasted. You can also order something called a Gelati, which is a cup of Italian ice with a tall swirl of custard on top. Not only does it eliminate the issue of having to choose, but the creamy, dense custard goes hand-in-hand with tart ice flavors like lemon and cherry. Portions at this Sawtelle shop can get pretty big, so maybe pre-select a podcast to listen to before you carve away at a 12-ounce gelati on your lunch break.
Ayam Zaman
A spacious Syrian restaurant on Uxbridge Road, with a name that translates to ‘the old days’ and a rustic, exposed brick dining room to match, this is an excellent spot for Middle Eastern classics. Come here for some of the best mezze in the area in a lively setting where you won’t be told to keep it down. And if you happen to visit on a weekend, don’t miss the excellent manakeesh that they get from Damascene Bakery down the road. Our favourite is the meat and cheese number.
Uovo Studio City
There are so many euro-centric pasta spots along Ventura Blvd. that, at times, it’s tough to tell them apart. That’s why the arrival of Uovo feels like a breath of fresh air. Located in the Sportsmen Lodge redevelopment, Uovo is a casual pasta bar with multiple locations across the city. And yet, it hasn’t fallen prey to the pitfalls of mini-chains. This is well-executed, consistent pasta in a welcoming environment that works for lunch meetings, casual date nights, or grabbing a glass of wine by yourself at the bar. There are close to 15 different pastas on the menu, but standouts include the cacio e pepe and brodo, a broth-filled pasta filled with savory, pork-stuffed tortellini.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Emmer & Rye
It’s exciting to find something great in an unexpected location. Like when you find a $10 bill on a busy sidewalk, or when you find out that the fancy French dinner you just had was actually cooked by a small rat hiding under the chef’s hat the whole time. It’s similar to how we felt when we first ate at Emmer & Rye—a fantastic New American restaurant located on Rainey Street, at the bottom of a big apartment complex, right between a mini grocery store and a conga line of some of the busiest bars in Austin. Deploying an in-house fermentation program and freshly-ground heirloom grains across one of the most creative tasting menus in town, Emmer & Rye gives us plenty of reasons to keep braving Rainey Street.
PPQ Dungeness Island
The name of this place sounds like a crustacean-filled paradise we’d very much like to live in. This seafood island doesn’t actually exist, but you should still get your crab fix at this Vietnamese spot in the Richmond. If you’re not in the mood to take down an entire whole roasted crab soaked in lots and lots of butter, try the salt and pepper soft shell crab with a light, crunchy batter, and the butterflied prawns that are tender and juicy. This spot is also easier to get a last-minute table than Thanh Long, so keep it in mind for the next time you need a place for a spontaneous group dinner.
Mantee Cafe
Mantee is one of our favorite Armenian restaurants in LA. The family-run spot has a quirky, rustic interior that feels like you’re eating lunch at a distant aunt’s one-bedroom apartment in Ojai, and there’s a lush back patio ideal for a quiet solo meal. As its name suggests, mantee is the specialty here, and while the sumac and yogurt-covered dumpling dish is among our favorite versions in town, don’t even think about getting the check until both the dolma and sizzling hot feta have made it onto your table as well.
Sul & Beans
Even after an all-out KBBQ feast, make space for a bingsoo from Sul & Beans. This milk ice at this chaotic sit-down dessert restaurant in Koreatown is fresh, light, and delicious, with plenty of options for toppings. It’s best to come with a group so you can try a few flavors—we tend to prioritize the mango (for something sweet and juicy) and the injeolmi (for something nutty and more savory). No matter what, consider adding housemade mochi to your refreshing mountain of bingsoo—the roasted flavor contrasted with the shaved ice has us in a chokehold.
The Boys' Deli
The smell of slow-roasting rotisserie chicken will draw you into the Polk Street Market in Nob Hill like a black bear to a tent full of snacks. Follow the scent all the way to the small back counter for your reward: the spicy Spitfire sandwich, featuring that perfect rotisserie chicken, plus bacon, jalapeños, and sriracha mayo. And, like all the other sandwiches here (you can also build your own), it’s loaded with all the fixings and enough to last two meals. Also check out the rotating sandwich specials filled with things like brown sugar tri-tip or pulled rotisserie chicken with coleslaw and chipotle mayo.
Miku Sushi
Miku Sushi is a great spot in Lincoln Square for affordable nigiri, sashimi, and maki. They have a daily deal from 11am-6pm where all of their traditional maki are half off. Standard rolls like tuna or salmon are $4.50, and combination rolls like their Samurai with tuna, yellowtail, and masago are just $7.50. The long, narrow dining space has plenty of table and counter space, so it’s perfect if you’re suddenly put in charge of planning a team lunch for the entire office.
Laurel Tavern
Come to Laurel Tavern any weekday after 4:30pm and you’ll find every type of after-work drinks situation going down. Studio coworkers bitching about how awful their managers are, roommates unraveling about their dating lives, and solo commuters grabbing a beer while traffic on Laurel Canyon dies down. Prices are reasonable—especially during their daily Happy Hour from 3-6pm when beer is $5 and select cocktails and wine are $8—and the bar food is all extremely solid. The Laurel Burger, which comes with a thick, medium beef patty and topped with honey mustard, onions, pickles, and cheddar, is worth pulling over for regardless if there’s traffic or not.
Guerra Quality Meats
We come to the longstanding Italian butcher shop and market in the Sunset for hefty sandwiches that run only $10 each. The short menu includes combinations like the Sicilian with hot coppa and salami, or the Roma with roasted turkey and pesto. You can also make your own. Whatever you do, get the sandwich on a Dutch crunch roll—the one used here is buttery, dark golden-brown, and has a soft crackly topping that won’t shred up the roof of your mouth. On your way out, you can browse the shelves stocked with produce, pre-made salads, imported pastas, and snacks like Quadratini wafers.
Aroma Coffee and Tea Co.
If you’re wondering where all of Studio City is at any point in the day, the answer is Aroma Cafe. This all-day coffee shop/screenwriter safehouse on Tujunga is absolutely slammed during weekend brunch, but you should expect a line at all times of the week. And everybody’s here for two reasons: a big menu full of solid sandwiches, salads, and wraps and a winding back patio ideal for finally finishing that pilot you started last year. If you’re there for breakfast, we like the brioche french toast and bagel BLT.
Pressed Juicery
Yes, Pressed Juicery made the list. While it’s easy to make fun of the trendy cold-pressed juice shop with locations in Venice, Silver Lake, Beverly Hills, and wherever else people in athleisure wear are found, hear us out. They also have incredible plant-based soft serve. Called “Freeze” and swirled to the heavens, it comes in vanilla, chocolate, acai, and dragon fruit flavors and tastes refreshingly light, like it was infused with holy water. It’s perfect for a post-beach snack, or to bring you back to reality after spending 30 minutes in a Glossier store.
Rico Tejuino Los Reyes
This neighborhood fruit juice and dessert store in Lincoln Heights is basically a Swiss Army knife of Mexican treats: bionicos, licaduos, mangonadas, agua frescas, sundaes—you name it, they’ve got it. They’re especially famous for their nieves, silky smooth sherberts that come in milk-based or fruit-based flavors (watermelon, tamarind, melon, and mamey are some of our favorites). But you shouldn’t leave without sampling the shop’s namesake beverage, a tart and tangy fermented corn drink known as tejuino, which Los Reyes serves with a big scoop of highlighter-green limon sherbet on top like a float—the ultimate hot weather refresher.
Fluffy's Sno-Balls
Fluffy’s in downtown Long Beach is one of a handful of LA places that makes Sno-Balls, a New Orleans style of snow cone that is painted with colorful syrups that come in flavors like Tiger’s Blood and Polar Punch. But Fluffy’s is the only place in LA that does “cheesecake-stuffed” Sno-Balls, an even more specific New Orleans thing that involves stuffing a slice of cheesecake in a cup and covering it with strawberry-soaked shaved ice and a single sour gummy bear. It’s an odd combo that amazingly works. The way the slightly tangy cheesecake contrasts with the slushy sweet ice feels as sophisticated as a pair of elbow-length white gloves.
The Infatuation
New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
7K+
Post
161K+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is very simple: to bring you the most honest and trustworthy opinions on where to eat around the world. Our restaurant reviews and guides are all written by a small group of highly trained, highly opinionated writers and editors. They eat out a lot. More than they probably should.https://theinfatuation.com
Comments / 0