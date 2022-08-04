Related
Bilmonte
This takeaway gelato spot in Soho has a double pistachio flavour that’s so moreish we wouldn’t be surprised if it was laced with something stronger than the layer of pistachio cream. Every cone and cup here is topped with an additional baby cone, filled with melted chocolate—you know, in case double pistachio and white chocolate gelato isn’t indulgent enough. Pop in for a post-dinner dessert and just know that once you get a taste of their exciting flavours, you’ll be finding excuses to come back for more.
Vintage Wine + Eats
If you want to drink wine in Studio City, do it at Vintage Wine + Eats. For starters, this natural wine bar has a pastel-heavy, farmhouse chic aesthetic that’s quite soothing and the kind of environment where one glass of chilled Gamay becomes four in the blink of an eye. Secondly, the food menu is good, with everything from cheese boards and chicken skewers to a delicious $16 bar burger topped with Raclette, tarragon aioli, and caramelized shallots. Swing by on Sundays and that burger suddenly becomes $1.99—one of the better burger deals in town.
Schubas Tavern
If you’ve been following any new artists who just started touring, chances are they’ll be showing up at Schuba’s. This Lakeview bar is a common stop up-and-coming artists, so it’s great for discovering new music. The bar serves food, but since it isn’t allowed in the performance space, you’ll want to get there a little earlier if you want to finish your fried chicken sandwich before the show starts.
Kippered
Kippered is a downtown wine bar with a unique specialty: tinned fish. Lots of tinned fish in fact, with over 50 different cans on the menu. The tinned fish platters here are pretty fantastic—ask the passionate staff for suggestions and you’ll be digging into Spanish octopus in olive oil with a pile of crackers, olives, good butter, and hot sauce. But if you aren’t someone whose eyes light up at a freshly popped tin of sardines, you should head to this charming, dark wood-lined bar steps from Grand Central Market anyway. It’s run by the same people behind DTLA Cheese, which means you can go to town on sheep’s milk pecorino and aged gouda, which pair well with the nice selection of wines by the glass and draft beer (there’s even a soft-rind cheese from France that’s served with a glug of Champagne poured over the top). Drinking snacks don’t get much better than this.
Sul & Beans
Even after an all-out KBBQ feast, make space for a bingsoo from Sul & Beans. This milk ice at this chaotic sit-down dessert restaurant in Koreatown is fresh, light, and delicious, with plenty of options for toppings. It’s best to come with a group so you can try a few flavors—we tend to prioritize the mango (for something sweet and juicy) and the injeolmi (for something nutty and more savory). No matter what, consider adding housemade mochi to your refreshing mountain of bingsoo—the roasted flavor contrasted with the shaved ice has us in a chokehold.
Rita's Italian Ice & Frozen Custard
Rita’s is a Philadelphia chain that keeps things simple by only selling two things: refreshing Italian ices and some of the best frozen custard we’ve tasted. You can also order something called a Gelati, which is a cup of Italian ice with a tall swirl of custard on top. Not only does it eliminate the issue of having to choose, but the creamy, dense custard goes hand-in-hand with tart ice flavors like lemon and cherry. Portions at this Sawtelle shop can get pretty big, so maybe pre-select a podcast to listen to before you carve away at a 12-ounce gelati on your lunch break.
Miku Sushi
Miku Sushi is a great spot in Lincoln Square for affordable nigiri, sashimi, and maki. They have a daily deal from 11am-6pm where all of their traditional maki are half off. Standard rolls like tuna or salmon are $4.50, and combination rolls like their Samurai with tuna, yellowtail, and masago are just $7.50. The long, narrow dining space has plenty of table and counter space, so it’s perfect if you’re suddenly put in charge of planning a team lunch for the entire office.
LC Pho
With its glass chandeliers and cloud-painted ceiling, LC Pho in Lincoln Square looks like it was designed by the same person who did the Venetian in Vegas. But that’s where the similarities end, this is actually a great spot with delicious Vietnamese food. The crispy banh xeo or shrimp and pork spring rolls are great starters, and they also have a juicy grilled pork chop with rice. But as its name states, the pho is what you’ll see on almost every table. Each bowl comes with your choice of meats like fatty tendon or thin flank steak, all served with a fragrant broth that’s basically aromatherapy for stress relief.
The Boys' Deli
The smell of slow-roasting rotisserie chicken will draw you into the Polk Street Market in Nob Hill like a black bear to a tent full of snacks. Follow the scent all the way to the small back counter for your reward: the spicy Spitfire sandwich, featuring that perfect rotisserie chicken, plus bacon, jalapeños, and sriracha mayo. And, like all the other sandwiches here (you can also build your own), it’s loaded with all the fixings and enough to last two meals. Also check out the rotating sandwich specials filled with things like brown sugar tri-tip or pulled rotisserie chicken with coleslaw and chipotle mayo.
Emmer & Rye
It’s exciting to find something great in an unexpected location. Like when you find a $10 bill on a busy sidewalk, or when you find out that the fancy French dinner you just had was actually cooked by a small rat hiding under the chef’s hat the whole time. It’s similar to how we felt when we first ate at Emmer & Rye—a fantastic New American restaurant located on Rainey Street, at the bottom of a big apartment complex, right between a mini grocery store and a conga line of some of the busiest bars in Austin. Deploying an in-house fermentation program and freshly-ground heirloom grains across one of the most creative tasting menus in town, Emmer & Rye gives us plenty of reasons to keep braving Rainey Street.
Guerra Quality Meats
We come to the longstanding Italian butcher shop and market in the Sunset for hefty sandwiches that run only $10 each. The short menu includes combinations like the Sicilian with hot coppa and salami, or the Roma with roasted turkey and pesto. You can also make your own. Whatever you do, get the sandwich on a Dutch crunch roll—the one used here is buttery, dark golden-brown, and has a soft crackly topping that won’t shred up the roof of your mouth. On your way out, you can browse the shelves stocked with produce, pre-made salads, imported pastas, and snacks like Quadratini wafers.
Little Bean
Along with having one of the cutest names ever, Little Bean is a mom-and-pop Taiwanese boba tea and shaved ice spot in Rowland Heights that looks like an old school soda fountain: there’s a long marble counter and bins filled with candy sold by the pound. Though the tea is great, most people are here for bowls of ultra-fluffy shaved snow, topped with things like tapioca pearls, coffee jelly, and squiggles of condensed milk. Unlike those franchise boba/dessert shops that seem to appear and disappear every week in the SGV, there’s a homey quality to Little Bean that feels totally timeless.
Pressed Juicery
Yes, Pressed Juicery made the list. While it’s easy to make fun of the trendy cold-pressed juice shop with locations in Venice, Silver Lake, Beverly Hills, and wherever else people in athleisure wear are found, hear us out. They also have incredible plant-based soft serve. Called “Freeze” and swirled to the heavens, it comes in vanilla, chocolate, acai, and dragon fruit flavors and tastes refreshingly light, like it was infused with holy water. It’s perfect for a post-beach snack, or to bring you back to reality after spending 30 minutes in a Glossier store.
Scopo Divino
Scopo Divino looks like an old-timey living room, and one where you wouldn’t be out of place smoking a cigar while thinking deep thoughts about taxidermy. There isn’t actually any taxidermy here, but rather cushy upholstered armchairs, ornate tin ceiling tiles, and world maps all over. We gravitate to this cozy Lower Pacific Heights wine bar whenever we want to drink some French and Italian wine—available by the glass, flight, or bottle—crack into some vanilla crème brûlée, and listen to live jazz with someone we like. If you get hungry for an actual meal, they have solid food options, like a double patty smashburger with curly fries, and duck sliders sweetened with a swath of orange marmalade. Though you can come here for a full dinner or bottomless brunch on weekends, we like to use this spot on a date as a first or last stop, or for lowkey nights out with friends.
Ladybird
This place is like a lot of East Village restaurants in that it’s small, dark, crowded, and pretty loud. But Ladybird stands out because of their completely plant-based menu, which makes this spot a popular destination for vegans who want to have a fun night out. Both the mushroom/onion toast with black garlic aioli and the Peking duck-like tofu bun are very good—but the cheesy and creamy dishes are our favorites. They serve the best vegan mac and cheese that we’ve had, and it’s a genuine accomplishment if you can stop eating the coconutty crème brûlée topped with fresh raspberries before it’s all gone. Whether you’re a vegan or not, Ladybird is the perfect place to bring someone on a third date when you’re both ready to consume things other than alcohol in each other’s presence.
Aroma Coffee and Tea Co.
If you’re wondering where all of Studio City is at any point in the day, the answer is Aroma Cafe. This all-day coffee shop/screenwriter safehouse on Tujunga is absolutely slammed during weekend brunch, but you should expect a line at all times of the week. And everybody’s here for two reasons: a big menu full of solid sandwiches, salads, and wraps and a winding back patio ideal for finally finishing that pilot you started last year. If you’re there for breakfast, we like the brioche french toast and bagel BLT.
