Scopo Divino looks like an old-timey living room, and one where you wouldn’t be out of place smoking a cigar while thinking deep thoughts about taxidermy. There isn’t actually any taxidermy here, but rather cushy upholstered armchairs, ornate tin ceiling tiles, and world maps all over. We gravitate to this cozy Lower Pacific Heights wine bar whenever we want to drink some French and Italian wine—available by the glass, flight, or bottle—crack into some vanilla crème brûlée, and listen to live jazz with someone we like. If you get hungry for an actual meal, they have solid food options, like a double patty smashburger with curly fries, and duck sliders sweetened with a swath of orange marmalade. Though you can come here for a full dinner or bottomless brunch on weekends, we like to use this spot on a date as a first or last stop, or for lowkey nights out with friends.

RESTAURANTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO