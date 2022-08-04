Read on www.marketplace.org
The TL;DR on the Inflation Reduction Act
Why isn't Big Oil up in arms about the climate-friendly Inflation Reduction Act?. The bill incentivizes clean energy but doesn't vilify fossil fuels. Traditional oil companies can access some of the benefits as well. Medicare may soon be able to negotiate prescription drug prices. by Matt Levin. Aug 8, 2022.
American workers are becoming less productive. Blame the pandemic.
According to the Labor Department, there was a drop in productivity in the first quarter of the year that saw productivity fall by the most since 1947. Labor productivity boils down to how much a worker can produce in a given period of time. According to Betsey Stevenson, an economics professor at the University of Michigan, it’s “what’s the amount of output per hour. So if you’re in a coffee shop, thinking about, you know, how many cups of coffee the person can sell.”
Workers are picking up extra jobs just to pay for daily necessities
The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported last week that U.S. employers added 528,000 jobs in July. The strong labor market means more opportunity for workers to switch careers or take on extra work. But many people who are taking on a second or third job are doing so because they need to — one income just isn’t enough to cover daily necessities like gas or food.
Banks are preparing for more loans to go bad as interest rates rise
Consumers have been steadily taking on more debt throughout the pandemic — that’s down to strong spending and higher prices. But as interest rates rise, many lenders are keeping an eye on whether consumers can pay it back. Even though rates have been climbing, there’s still a lot...
Social Security payments: Millions of SSI recipients to get two checks worth up to $1,652 next month
Supplemental Security Income recipients will be getting not one, but two payments in September 2022, totaling to $1,652.
The complicated economics of electric vehicles
After a little summer hiatus, we’re back and digging into the Inflation Reduction Act — specifically the part that would offer thousands of dollars in tax credits to electric car buyers. But will the incentives actually make EVs more affordable and lead to mass adoption that leads to curbing climate-warming emissions? Kimberly and guest host Meghan McCarty Carino get into it. Plus, a major investigation into the real origins of the government’s family separation policy. Then, it’s a bird … it’s a plane … it’s a slice of salami?
Why does the crypto industry keep getting hacked?
It’s not just the roller-coaster valuations that make cryptocurrency risky. It’s also the security issues. Last week saw multiple major crypto hacks. One affected wallets mostly linked to solana coins, and another hit Nomad, a blockchain bridge where users exchange assets on different blockchains. The losses totaled about $200 million.
U.S. to buy Siga's IV drug worth $26 million to fight monkeypox outbreak
Aug 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. government will buy Siga Technologies Inc's (SIGA.O) $26-million worth of intravenous formulation of antiviral drug Tpoxx, the company said on Tuesday, as the country fights an outbreak of monkeypox cases.
As wildfire disasters multiply, evacuation planning lags
There have been record high temperatures across the globe lately. And with high temperatures comes high risk of wildfires. “If you live in or near the wildlands, wildfires will probably happen in your area,” the National Interagency Fire Center wrote in its latest report. But as a global community, we’re behind where we need to be when it comes to planning for and effectively evacuating people who live in wildfire-prone areas.
