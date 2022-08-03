12-year-old girl held captive in Alabama helps police find remains of mother, brother

Read on www.whas11.com
Related
A 12-year-old abducted girl made ‘heroic’ escape and prompted police to uncover two decomposing bodies
An abducted 12-year-old found walking down a rural road in Alabama precipitated a jarring discovery, leading authorities to the mobile home where she was being held captive and two decomposing bodies.The girl, whose name hasn’t been released by police, had allegedly been abducted by Jose Paulino Pascual-Reyes, 37, on 24 July. Sheriff Jimmy Abbett, with the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office, confirmed at a news conference that the accused kidnapper had been arrested and was being held for three counts of capital murder, one count of first-degree kidnapping and two counts of abuse of corpse.The child was reportedly found ambling...
Alabama killer is executed following a final phone call to his mother, 28 years after shooting his girlfriend dead - despite his victim's family's pleas for clemency
An Alabama murderer who shot his girlfriend dead 28 years ago has been executed after having a final phone call with his mother and despite his victim's family's pleas for clemency. Joe Nathan James Jr., 50, received a lethal injection at William C. Holman Correctional Facility in Atmore on Thursday...
12-year-old girl found walking in the road in Alabama leads to the discovery of 2 bodies and an arrest
A 12-year-old girl found walking on an Alabama road this week led to the discovery of two decomposing bodies in a nearby home and the arrest of a man on a kidnapping charge, officials said. Jose Paulino Pascual-Reyes, 37, could also face capital murder and other charges after a passerby...
Teen plunges to his death & is ‘swallowed up’ after fall at power plant ‘watching sunset with friends’
A TEENAGER was “swallowed up” after falling to his death at a power plant while watching the sunset with his friends. Anthony Clawson, 18, and three of his friends were visiting the Market Street Power Plant on Friday evening when their trip ended in tragedy. As the teens...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Her crime was driving without a license; a judge forced her to choose between months in jail or a year of alcohol monitoring
How do you end up with a court order to strap an alcohol-monitoring bracelet to your ankle when you weren’t even driving drunk?. For Anastasia Strauther, who had two separate years-old DUI convictions, it happened because she found herself in the courtroom of Cook County Associate Judge Gregory P. Vazquez for a minor traffic violation while driving on a revoked license.
People
Texas Dad Allegedly Lured Teen Daughters with Promise to Take Them to Restaurant Before Murdering Them
Testimony has begun in the trial of a Texas taxicab driver, charged with murdering his two teenage daughters in 2008. Yaser Abdel Said had spent a dozen years on the run before his capture by the FBI in Justin, Texas, nearly two years ago. Said, 65, had spent six years...
JonBenet Ramsey crime scene DNA could be IDed in hours, cold case researcher says as family pushes for answers
"Hi - @GovofCO. #Parabon and @CeCeLMoore is the premier shop in the world to successfully hunt #childkillers," John Andrew Ramsey, JonBenet’s half-brother, tweeted Monday. "Let's get to work! #jonbenet #boulderco." Parabon NanoLabs, the Virginia-based firm Ramsey mentioned in his tweet, has a track record of using complicated and innovative...
Two Alabama Men Charged After Missing Woman's Mummified Remains Found In Storage Unit
Officials charged James Barrett and Edward Norman with abuse of a corpse for allegedly concealing Britta Lashley's body first in a motel that was under renovation and then in a storage unit. Two men in Alabama are in custody after authorities found the remains of a missing woman in a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wife drowned after jumping into holiday home swimming pool to save millionaire husband who had fatal heart attack
A WIFE drowned trying to save her husband after he had a heart attack in the swimming pool of their holiday home, it was reported. Diana Shamash, 80, leapt into the water fully clothed to try to help her 82-year-old property tycoon husband David at the couple's holiday home in the south of France.
11-Year-Old Black Boy 'Brutally Attacked' By Police At State Fair, BLM Says
'Elijah [Hunter] was tackled by police and his friends were not. Elijah is Black and his friends are white,' a spokesperson for Black Lives Matter Sacramento said.
Man sentenced to 19 years for killing unarmed burglar who was robbing his house
A man from Merseyside has been sentenced to 19 years in jail after stabbing a house intruder to death in October of last year. Karl Townsend, a 32-year-old father from Halewood, had been cleared by a jury of murdering burglar Jordan Brophy outside his home. However, earlier this week, Townsend...
If You See Money on Your Windshield, Call Police Immediately
If you find money on your windshield, your car may be a target for thieves. Click here to see how to respond to this situation! The post If You See Money on Your Windshield, Call Police Immediately appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Missing Arizona teen found in Mexico; kidnappers arrested
More than a week after she was reported missing, an Arizona teen was found across the border. The 15-year-old was visiting relatives in Nipomo, California, when she went missing around 1 a.m. on July 1, according to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office. During the investigation, officials discovered the...
Woman Charged in Double Murder of Missing Alabama Couple Who May Have Been Killed in Two Separate States
A Florida woman was recently arrested and charged in connection with the deaths of an Alabama couple who disappeared in July. Sheena Marie Thurman, 35, stands accused of one count of murder in two separate jurisdictions across state lines, for two counts total. According to the Dothan Police Department, the defendant has been charged with one count of murder in Dothan, Ala. and one count of open murder in Holmes County, Fla.
Alabama executes death row inmate over 1994 murder despite victim’s family pleas
Alabama has executed a death row inmate over the 1994 murder of his former girlfriend – ignoring the pleas of the victim’s family to spare his life.Joe Nathan James Jr was put to death by lethal injection at the William C Holman Correctional Facility in Atmore on Thursday night, two days after the US Court of Appeals denied a last-ditch motion to stay his execution. His time of death was 9.27pm local time.During his final hours, he spoke to his attorneys by phone three times but had no visitors and made no special requests, according to the state’s corrections...
Black Man Left Bloodied, Brutally Beaten By Tennessee Cops In Home Arrest
The recent case of 25-year-old Brandon Calloway being brutally beaten by Tennessee cops in his home has many people seeking justice.
Father accused of killing his two daughters before going on the run for 12 years finally faces trial
Jury selection for the trial of a father accused of “honour killing” his two daughters is set to begin Monday. Prosecutors said that nearly fifteen years after the gruesome killings of Amina Said, 18, and Sarah Said, 17, their father, 65-year-old Yaser Said, will face justice for their killings, as per Fort Worth Star-Telegram.On New Year’s Eve 2008, Mr Said drove the girls to a hotel parking lot in Irving, Texas, and allegedly shot them multiple times inside his taxicab, court documents show. One of the girls, later determined by the FBI to be Sarah, called 911 and...
Casey White is charged with felony murder in connection with death of prison guard Vicky White: Pair spent 11 days on run after Alabama prison break before police chase that ended with a bullet in her head
Alabama inmate Casey White has been charged with the murder of his prison guard lover Vicky White after she helped him escape prison and the pair went on the run for 11 days before being caught. Casey, 38, and the prison guard staged a well-planned escape from a Florence, Alabama,...
Alabama will execute death row inmate who shot dead his ex-girlfriend in 1994 - despite plea from her daughter's to give him a life sentence instead: 'It won't bring our mom back'
An Alabama man on death row for capital murder is set to be executed on Thursday despite pleas from the victim's children asking for his life to be spared. Joe Nathan James Jr. will die by lethal injection at 6pm at a south Alabama prison after serving nearly three decades behind bars for the 1994 shooting death of his ex-girlfriend, Faith Hall.
Mother of two girls allegedly killed by their father tells trial he molested the teens
The mother of two girls who were allegedly killed by their father has told his murder trial that he molested the teenagers. Texas father Yaser Said stands accused of shooting and killing his daughters in his taxi, in what has been reported as an “honour killing”. Mother and ex-wife Patricia Owens testified in Dallas County Court in the 64-year-old’s capital murder trial on Thursday that he sexually assaulted the girls two years before the killing and then threatened to murder them if they didn’t backtrack on their police statements, according to The Daily Beast. An emotional Ms Owens said...
Comments / 0