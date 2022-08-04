Hundreds of Missouri governments opt out of state's sales tax holiday

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. – Work on the Harrison County Route A bridge rehabilitation project will close Interstate 35 beneath the bridge beginning Monday night, Aug. 8. Contractors from Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc., working with the Missouri Department of Transportation, plan to close the interstate at Exit 99, between Bethany and Eagleville, from 9 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8, through 6 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9.

HARRISON COUNTY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO