ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Hundreds of Missouri governments opt out of state's sales tax holiday

By Joe Mueller
KMZU
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.kmzu.com

Comments / 0

Related
KMZU

Harrison County I-35 to close for bridge project Monday night

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. – Work on the Harrison County Route A bridge rehabilitation project will close Interstate 35 beneath the bridge beginning Monday night, Aug. 8. Contractors from Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc., working with the Missouri Department of Transportation, plan to close the interstate at Exit 99, between Bethany and Eagleville, from 9 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8, through 6 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9.
HARRISON COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy