Hundreds of Missouri governments opt out of state's sales tax holiday

KMZU
Missouri auditor releases report on state's $5.49B spending of federal COVID funds
(The Center Square) – Missouri spent $5.49 billion in federal funds from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act and $699 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds during the last 25 months, according to a report from Democrat Auditor Nicole Galloway. The report states Missouri...
KMZU
Regenerative Ag and Crop Insurance as Risk Management Tools
An Idaho farmer uses a combination of regenerative agricultural practices and federal crop insurance to manage weather related risks in his operation. USDA's Rod Bain reports.
KMZU
Harrison County I-35 to close for bridge project Monday night
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. – Work on the Harrison County Route A bridge rehabilitation project will close Interstate 35 beneath the bridge beginning Monday night, Aug. 8. Contractors from Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc., working with the Missouri Department of Transportation, plan to close the interstate at Exit 99, between Bethany and Eagleville, from 9 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8, through 6 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9.
