Police documents reveal more about man accused of threatening family of Lily Peters’ suspected killer

Read on fox40jackson.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
drydenwire.com
UPDATE: Suspect In Custody Following High-Speed Chase
BARRON/POLK COUNTY -- One person is in custody and authorities are searching for another following a high-speed chase that occurred shortly after midnight Sunday morning that started in Polk County and ended in Barron County, according to a press release from the Cumberland Police Department. Press Release. On 8/6/2022 around...
Wisconsin Man Accused Of Murdering Girlfriend Found ‘Burned Beyond Recognition’ On Porch, Police Say
A Wisconsin man is accused of murdering his girlfriend and then setting their home on fire to allegedly cover up the crime, Radar has learned.Scott Vaningan, 58, faces charges of first-degree intentional, arson, mutilating a corpse, and felony bail jumping in connection with the case.On July 27, neighbors said they heard Vaningan in an intense argument with his girlfriend at the couple’s home in Chippewa Falls and saw a “bald, white male” leaving on a motorcycle around the time a fire was observed at the residence, the Leader-Telegram reported, citing a criminal complaint.According to the document, two separate fires started...
WEAU-TV 13
Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office looking for a man believed to be involved in an attempted stabbing
TREMPELEAU COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Trempealeau County Sherriff’s office is looking for a man believed to be involved in an attempted stabbing. In a press release, officials say around 3:15 p.m. deputies responded to an incident on County Road O. The Sherriff’s Office says a man was mowing...
drydenwire.com
UPDATE: Ladysmith Police Cancel Missing Endangered Person Alert; Person Found Safe
RUSK COUNTY -- The Ladysmith Police Department via the Wisconsin Crime Alert Network has issued a Missing Endangered Person Alert for Grace Ashlyn. Ashlyn was last seen on Friday, August 5, 2022, and has not been heard from since. There is a concern for her welfare and anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact Rusk County Dispatch Center (715) 532-2200.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX 21 Online
UPDATE: Search Underway For Man Who Jumped Off Madeline Island Cliff, Into Lake Superior, Man Found
UPDATE (August 8, 5;15 p.m.) — The man who went missing Sunday morning near Madeline Island has been found dead. La Pointe Police say the 41 year-old, Curtis Wilmer of Eau Claire jumped off one of the Eagles Nest cliffs inside the Big Bay State Park Sunday afternoon. It...
WEAU-TV 13
Eau Claire man dies cliff jumping in Lake Superior
LA POINTE, WI -- An Eau Claire man died while cliff jumping in Lake Superior. According to the La Pointe Police Department, they received a call around 2:40 p.m. Sunday. The caller said Curtis Wilmer, 41, had jumped off the Eagles Nest within Big Bay State Park and didn’t resurface.
drydenwire.com
One In Custody After Authorities Respond To Incident In Barron County
BARRON COUNTY -- One person has been taken into custody after authorities responded to an incident in Barron County, according to a press release from the Barron County Sheriff’s Office. Press Release. On Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at 8:31 a.m., the Barron County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to a...
cbs3duluth.com
Rice Lake woman involved in hit and run has been identified, charged
DULUTH, MN -- The Rice Lake woman involved in a hit and run that injured three people last Saturday, has been charged with multiple felonies. Police said it happened around 12:15 a.m. Saturday, July 30, near 5th Ave E. and 4th Street in the Central Hillside neighborhood. When officers arrived,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WEAU-TV 13
Livestock killed in overnight barn fire near Cornell
TOWN OF CLEVELAND (Chippewa County), Wis. (WEAU) - Over two dozen livestock were killed in an overnight barn fire west of Cornell. According to Cornell Fire Chief Matt Boulding, the owners of the barn on 225th Avenue in the Town of Cleveland called in the fire at about 1:30 a.m. Monday.
wwisradio.com
Fatal Hwy 54 Motorcycle Accident
On July 29, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were called to Hwy 54 near Panter Road in the Township of City Point. A caller stated that a man was laying in the road. Deputies arrived on scene and found that the man had been ejected from a vehicle during a one vehicle accident. An investigation found that the vehicle had entered the ditch while traveling west bound on Highway 54, and rolled. The driver was ejected from the vehicle.
Did You Know Wisconsin Is Home to a Crystal Clear ‘Bottomless’ Lake?
There are few things in life I love more than spending a day lounging by a lake, but when it comes to actually swimming in a lake, I prefer the water to be as clear as possible. Clear water and lakes don't always go hand in hand, but if you...
Comments / 0