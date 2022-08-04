Brandon (Miss.) High School football player Philip Laster, 17, died Monday after collapsing during an afternoon football practice. “He got tired to the point where he started throwing up, and he fell out and the coaches were all trying to see what to do,” Jarvis Durr, one of Laster’s teammates, told the Clarion Ledger. “They started doing CPR on him and all the ambulances came and I guess it was just too late."

BRANDON, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO