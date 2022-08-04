GUEST EDITORIAL: Jackson water crisis costing local businesses thousands of dollars

Read on fox40jackson.com
Jackson Free Press
Mississippi Capital City Replacing Faulty Water Meters
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi's capital city is installing new meters to try to correct one problem with its water system. Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said Monday that residents may see Utility Metering Solutions employees in their neighborhoods for the installation, WAPT-TV reported. The new water meters will...
WLBT
Ag commissioner floats idea of supplying water to downtown, Capitol complex through $9M well water system
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - While most of the Capital City remains under a boil water notice, the Mississippi State Fairgrounds isn’t because the facility has been on well water since December 2021, an investment that cost more than a million dollars for Agriculture and Commerce Commissioner Andy Gipson to implement.
Jackson neighbors angry about water cutoff notices
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson neighbors are frustrated about city leaders deciding to resume water shutoffs for non-payment. Many neighbors want to know why the city want to know why leaders are concerned with shutting their water off when the city is unable to provide clean water on a consistent basis. “We are your citizens, […]
fox40jackson.com
Jackson released nearly 20M gallons of raw sewage into Town Creek in three-month timespan
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – In three months, more than 19.7 million gallons of raw sewage was released into Town Creek thanks to a collapsed sewer line and broken bypass pump located at a nearby storm drain. That information can be found in the city’s most recent report to the...
mississippifreepress.org
Rental Assistance Funds Still Available In Harrison County After Gov. Reeves Ends Program
Renters in Harrison and Hinds counties are not likely to suffer from Gov. Tate Reeves’ order this week to end access to a key pandemic-era rental assistance program 10 days from now. Most Mississippians who need help paying their rent or utilities will no longer be able to apply...
Restaurants taking hit from Jackson’s water issues
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson’s ongoing boil water notices due to high turbidity levels takes a toll on neighbors in the city. The growing issues behind the City of Jackson’s water system are becoming costly for residents and businesses. Andy Nesenson, the general manager of The Iron Horse Grill, said the boil water notices are […]
Some want more water giveaways in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson held another water giveaway. This comes after a citywide boil water notice was issued for Jackson just over a week ago. While these giveaways are helpful for many, some people in Jackson say they are frustrated with how the city informs the public about them. “To me, […]
WAPT
Jackson's surface water customers asked to boil water until further notice
JACKSON, Miss. — The boil-water notice will continue until further notice for Jackson surface water customers. The system is still showing high levels of cloudiness and tests done Wednesday show more than five times the normal level of turbidity, according to city officials. The mayor said earlier this week...
fox40jackson.com
City advertising for bids to tear down former Charles Tisdale Library
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – More than five years after it closed, the city of Jackson is seeking bids to demolish the building that housed the former Charles Tisdale Library. The city recently began advertising for bids for the demolition and cleaning of the property located at 807 E. Northside Dr.
Jackson to host water distribution on Saturday
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson will distribute cases of bottled water to neighbors on Saturday, August 6. This comes after a citywide boil water notice was issued for Jackson by the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Friday, July 29. There will be a limit of one case of water per vehicle. The […]
Jackson holds surplus vehicle auction
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Many made it out and snagged a good deal at the City of Jackson’s surplus auction. The city-wide event on Michael Avalon Street happens at least twice a year. Organizers say the main attraction is the vehicles that are sold. The items are typically seized, stolen or abandoned, according to authorities. […]
Carbon dioxide shortage could lead to national beer shortage
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A national shortage in carbon dioxide could lead to a national beer shortage. The gas is a vital ingredient in the majority of all beer brewed here in the United States. The shortage was spurred after one of the country’s largest carbon dioxide production hubs in Jackson, Mississippi, became contaminated. Since […]
Mississippi company offers alcohol delivery service
MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Mississippi company has taken alcohol delivery into its own hands. The founder of Moonshine Mississippi received a license to deliver alcohol in the state in October 2021. In April 2021, Gov. Tate Reeves signed House Bill 1135, which allows home delivery of liquor, beer, wine or light spirits from local package […]
WTOK-TV
MS alcohol delivery startup part of an emerging state business
MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Mississippi startup could soon be taking on Uber when it comes to deliveries. We first met Moonshine Mississippi’s founder after he applied for a license to deliver alcohol in the state. The Madison-based business is filling a niche that has customers toasting. If you...
Jackson to hold 2 water distributions on Friday
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson will distribute cases of bottled water to neighbors on Friday, August 5 at two locations. This comes after a citywide boil water notice was issued for Jackson by the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Friday, July 29. There will be a limit of one case of water […]
WLBT
‘It’s a matter of time before we start to see doors close’: Restaurant owners reach out to city council about Jackson’s water woes.
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jeff Good didn’t know about Jackson’s latest boil water notice issued last week until his customers started asking him about it. Good, co-owner of three North Jackson restaurants, is one of several restaurant owners who spoke at a city council meeting Wednesday where they voiced their frustrations about Jackson’s ongoing water issues.
Canton homeowners want flood solutions from leaders
CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Canton homeowners are looking for leaders to find solutions to stop flooding in the city. The floodwaters from Tuesday’s storm receded in Canton by Wednesday, but many are working to clean up the damage. “My house, might as well say, it’s all the way gone. Water went all through the house. […]
Unemployment assistance available in Claiborne County
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – People and businesses can sign up for a new unemployment initiative in Claiborne County. The Claiborne County Sheriff’s Department and the Mississippi Department of Employment Security (MDES) are partnering to assist neighbors through a COVID National Dislocated Worker Grant. Eligible people can receive temporary employment. Sheriff Edward Goods said though […]
MDOT leaders work to solve copper theft issue in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Central Transportation Commissioner Willie Simmons, along with Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) staff, joined Jackson leaders and state officials to discuss the ongoing copper theft and litter issues in the metro area on Thursday, August 4. “We are having some serious problems in the inner city of Jackson on our interstate […]
Gov. Reeves slams Jackson leaders on infrastructure spending
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves isn’t holding back after Jackson mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba made a statement this week that the city needs more financial help to fix its failing water system. It’s been subject to several boil water notices recently, due to high turbid levels. The governor said the city already has […]
