ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Jesse Watters reveals Black Lives Matter and Wall Street’s roles in New York City’s crime crisis

fox40jackson.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on fox40jackson.com

Comments / 8

Ralph Norton
3d ago

Police being attacked in the Bronx with glass bottles being thrown at them. Police being attacked in subways. IF OUR POLICE AREN'T SAFE, ARE WE? ARE TOURISTS? ARE OUR CHILDREN? Get rid of Kathy Hochul and Alvin Bragg and AOC!!

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
therealdeal.com

Teitelbaum slaps Sharpton with legal notice at Harlem HQ

Rarely has a lease renewal been so tense. Al Sharpton wants a new deal for his nonprofit, the National Action Network, at 106 West 145th Street in Harlem. The New York Post reported Sharpton and NAN were on the receiving end of a legal notice from landlord Lenox By the Bridge LLC over rent payments and the lease for the space.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Washington Examiner

AOC's district saw 57% increase in major crimes under tenure

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's (D-NY) district saw a 57% increase in major crime under her tenure, a new study found. The district suffered massive increases in what the New York Police Department considers the seven "major" crimes of murder, rape, robbery, felonious assault, burglary, grand larceny, and grand larceny auto, a study by former NYPD inspector Paul Mauro found. Shootings went up by 47.05%, the study said.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox40jackson.com

Far-left AOC needs to learn that ‘defund the police’ hurts her constituents

Recently, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-NY, was upbraided by one of her fellow progressives for rarely being present in her own district. We may now know why. It turns out that while the Duchess of Defund has been advocating for less policing across the nation — with statements like, “defunding police means defunding police. It does not mean budget tricks or funny math” — her own district could use some more police. A lot more.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Society
New York City, NY
Government
cityandstateny.com

NYC’s public spaces are becoming increasingly hostile toward homeless people

Moynihan Train Hall – the soaring new extension of Penn Station officially opened in 2021 – houses more than two dozen food and retail outlets and services Amtrak and the Long Island Rail Road. Yet, most people in the hall’s glass ceiling atrium are huddled on the floor or leaning against walls and railings waiting for their trains. The problem is stark: Outside of booths in the food hall and a ticketed waiting room, seating in the $1.6 billion hall is highly limited.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
nypressnews.com

Anxious New Yorkers Worry Whether Eric Adams Is the Man for the Moment

Outside Liberty Pool in Jamaica, Queens, near the home where Mayor Eric Adams was raised, Rosa Soriano watched her 6-year-old son play in the swelter of a midsummer heat wave. Ms. Soriano, a manicurist, thought about Mr. Adams, the challenges he faces in his first year in office and his seemingly genuine interest in improving the city. But then she reflected on her own set of difficulties. She worries about crime and said she took care not to visit the park after 7 p.m., fearful that “somebody will rob you.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesse Watters
Person
George Floyd
The Staten Island Advance

Nearly 2,000 NYPD officers have left force before receiving full pension this year: ‘Had enough,’ says report

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — An increase in police officers stepping away from the NYPD, either to retire or work elsewhere, has reportedly reached new heights. The number of cops who have filed to leave before reaching full-pension-eligibility — offered at 20 years of service — has reached nearly 2,000 so far this year, compared to 641 at the same time last year, according to the latest pension fund stats obtained by The New York Post.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hotnewhiphop.com

Eric Adams Declares Himself As New York's First "Hip-Hop Mayor"

Ever since becoming mayor of New York City, Eric Adams has become quite the polarizing figure. A lot of this has to do with the fact that he has had some interesting opinions about hip-hop. For instance, Adams tried to make the claim that Drill music was a problem in the city and that platforms like YouTube should be taking down drill music videos.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wall Street#Crime#Black Lives Matter#Racism
police1.com

NYPD cops leave in record-breaking exodus before full pensions set in

NEW YORK — An increase in police officers stepping away from the NYPD, either to retire or work elsewhere, has reportedly reached new heights. The number of cops who have filed to leave before reaching full-pension-eligibility — offered at 20 years of service — has reached nearly 2,000 so far this year, compared to 641 at the same time last year, according to the latest pension fund stats obtained by The New York Post.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Columbia University

Mayor Adams: Let’s Turn Abbott’s Cheap Political Stunt Into A Strategic Asset for NYC

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has been chartering buses and sending immigrants from Texas to East Coast cities because he sees immigrants as a problem, not an asset. On Friday, the federal government announced that over 500,000 new jobs were created in July, unemployment is down to 3.5%, and all over the country, businesses are posting help wanted signs in their windows. Mayor Eric Adams should work with the federal government, convene a working group to create an Immigrant Work Corps, and figure out how to obtain emergency working papers for new immigrants and place them in both government and private sector jobs in New York. I know there are rules and red tape that would need to be overcome to make this work, but let’s figure out a workaround that enables new immigrants to get started here in New York. In fact, since both Arizona and Texas are sending immigrants to Washington DC and New York, we should also get together with DC and other cities interested in putting new immigrants to work.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

Bronx Councilman Kevin Riley discusses ways to curb gun violence

Bronx Councilman Kevin Riley joins “In Focus” to discuss the gun violence crisis and how he’s protecting those in his district. He was born and raised in the borough and now represents District 12. The Bronx has the highest percentage of shootings in the second quarter of...
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Instagram

Comments / 0

Community Policy