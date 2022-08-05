Brittney Griner sentenced to 9 years in Russian prison as U.S. officials seek prisoner swap

Read on www.cbsnews.com
Related
Former FBI official shares what struck him about FBI search
Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe reacts to the FBI executing a search warrant at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, as part of an investigation into the handling of presidential documents, including classified documents, that may have been brought to Florida, three people familiar with the situation say.
Trump says Mar-a-Lago was "raided" by FBI
Former President Donald Trump said Monday that Mar-a-Lago, the Florida club that is his primary residence, is "currently under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents." Sources tell CBS News the search is connected to a Justice Department investigation of claims by the National Archives that it found 15 boxes of records including classified material at Mar-a-Lago earlier this year.
CBS News
FBI searches Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort: CBS News Flash August 9, 2022
The FBI has executed a search warrant at former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort. CBS News has learned it wasn’t connected to Jan. 6, but instead to missing White House records. The U.S. is sending another $5.5 billion in government and military aid to Ukraine. And what was "Tiny Dancer" by Elton John is now becoming a duet with Britney Spears, called "Hold Me Closer."
Russian commander in charge of Europe's largest nuclear plant 'has wired it with explosives and told the Ukrainians he will blow it up if they try to take it back', Kyiv's state atomic energy firm says
The Russian commander in charge of Europe's largest nuclear plant has wired it with explosives and threatened to blow it up if Ukraine tries to take it back, Kyiv claims. Major-general Valery Vasilyev, who commands Russia's nuclear, biological and chemical protection troops, has reportedly told Ukraine about the bombs and warned: 'This will be either Russian land or scorched earth.'
RELATED PEOPLE
Trump bolsters legal team for Georgia grand jury investigation
As a Georgia grand jury continues its investigation into former President Donald Trump's alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 election, the addition of Dwayne Thomas, a high-profile and well-connected lawyer, to Trump's legal team suggests the investigation is serious and moving quickly. CBS News reporter Graham Kates joins Tanya Rivero and Tony Dokoupil with more.
German diplomat in Brazil arrested, accused of killing husband: "The cadaver is screaming out the circumstances of its death"
Brazilian police said they arrested a German diplomat Saturday for allegedly killing his husband at their home in an upscale Rio de Janeiro neighborhood, then attempting to cover up the crime. Uwe Herbert Hahn, a German consul, told authorities his husband, Belgian national Walter Henri Maximilien Biot, had taken ill...
Trump says FBI searched estate in major escalation of probe
WASHINGTON (AP) — The FBI searched Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate as part of an investigation into whether he took classified records from the White House to his Florida residence, people familiar with the matter said Monday, a move that represents a dramatic and unprecedented escalation of law enforcement scrutiny of the former president. Trump, disclosing the search in a lengthy statement, asserted that agents had opened up a safe at his home and described their work as an “unannounced raid” that he likened to “prosecutorial misconduct.” The search intensifies the months-long probe into how classified documents ended up in...
6,500 Afghans evacuated to UAE still stuck in limbo awaiting U.S. resettlement
Fatima's application to enter the U.S. on humanitarian grounds has been pending for her entire life. In September, Fatima will turn 1, as will the emergency immigration application that was submitted to the U.S. government on her behalf a week after her birth. Against seemingly insurmountable odds faced by other...
IN THIS ARTICLE
FBI seizes documents at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home – live reaction
Former US president angered by ‘unannounced raid’ as part of ongoing investigation into potentially unlawful removal of White House records
Blinken meets South Africa leader Ramaphosa, heads to Congo
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and marked the country’s Women’s Day holiday, before embarking on a flight to Congo to continue his three-nation tour of Africa. Blinken met with Ramaphosa Tuesday morning for brief talks that also included South Africa’s International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor. The cordial meeting did not mask the differences between the U.S. and South Africa over Russia’s war in Ukraine. South Africa has remained neutral on the war and refused to criticize Russia for its invasion of Ukraine or conduct in the conflict. Blinken also marked South Africa’s Women’s Day holiday, marking the day in 1956 when women of all races marched to the capital, Pretoria, to protest apartheid, the country’s regime of oppression of the Black majority which did not end until 1994.
Former Ambassador Max Baucus on China's aggression towards Taiwan, Pelosi's visit
Tensions are high between China and Taiwan following House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan last week. Beijing says it will continue conducting large-scale military drills in the air and water surrounding the island. Former U.S. Ambassador to China Max Baucus joins CBS News to discuss the situation.
H.R. McMaster on China-Taiwan tensions, and the dynamics of working in the Trump administration
China says it will continue to conduct military drills near Taiwan following House Speak Nancy Pelosi's controversial visit to the island. Former national security adviser H.R. McMaster joins CBS News to discuss the tension between the two governments and the U.S. role. He also shares insights about the dynamics of working in the Trump administration and responds to a new book excerpt calling him part of the "axis of adults."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Rudy Giuliani seeks delay of testimony before Georgia grand jury investigating Trump
Rudy Giuliani has filed an emergency motion seeking to delay a court-ordered appearance Tuesday before a Georgia grand jury investigating former President Donald Trump's conduct after losing the 2020 election. Giuliani, a former New York City mayor who was a personal attorney for Trump, was among the then-president's closest advisers...
CBS News
Adams, Abbott escalate war of words over asylum seekers
Dozens of asylum seekers are now in New York City after they were bused from the southern border. CBS2's John Dias has the latest.
Russia-Ukraine war live news: Moscow suspends US inspections of nuclear arsenal; Ukraine reports intense shelling in Donbas
Ukraine says it arrested Russian intelligence agents planning to carry out three murders; Russia says sanctions mean it won’t restart arms inspection program
Pentagon announces $1 billion in new U.S. military aid to Ukraine
Washington — The Biden administration announced Monday it is sending $1 billion in new military assistance to Ukraine, marking what the Pentagon said is the largest package of arms and equipment from its inventories since Russia's invasion more than five months ago. The shipment of weapons and equipment will...
CBS News
525K+
Followers
62K+
Post
367M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0