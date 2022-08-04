Wil Lutz getting back in groove; Chauncey Gardner-Johnson a limited participant as he seeks contract

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — Saints quarterback Jameis Winston left practice on Monday with what coach Dennis Allen described as an apparent foot injury. “He tweaked his foot a little bit,” Allen said after practice. Winston did not receive treatment on the field and continued to practice for a period after he’d first felt discomfort before deciding to walk to the training room. Allen said Winston was rolling out during a seven-on-seven drill when the quarterback “kind of felt it tweaked a little bit, so he wanted to go in and get it evaluated.”

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 26 MINUTES AGO