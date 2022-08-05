DeSantis suspends elected Democratic prosecutor who signed pledge on abortion cases

Read on www.sfgate.com
Related
Gavin Newsom is the surprise star of CPAC
Gavin Newsom was apparently on the brains of CPAC attendees.
SFGate
In dry California, salty water creeps into key waterways
RIO VISTA, Calif. (AP) — Charlie Hamilton hasn't irrigated his vineyards with water from the Sacramento River since early May, even though it flows just yards from his crop. Nearby to the south, the industrial Bay Area city of Antioch has supplied its people with water from the San Joaquin River for just 32 days this year, compared to roughly 128 days by this time in a wet year.
SFGate
Not so fast: California's last nuke plant might run longer
LOS ANGELES (AP) — An aggressive push toward renewable energy has run headlong into anxiety over keeping the lights on in California, where the largest utility is considering whether to try to extend the lifespan of the state’s last operating nuclear power plant. California is the birthplace of...
SFGate
143 roosters euthanized after California cockfighting bust
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities broke up a large cockfighting event over the weekend and said they were forced to euthanize nearly 150 roosters found at a Southern California home, animal control and sheriff's department officials said. Deputies late Friday discovered about 200 people at the residence in the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
SFGate
Man killed at Pearl Harbor was Navy sailor from California
VENTURA, Calif. (AP) — Remains of a man killed in the attack at Pearl Harbor have been identified as a Navy sailor from Southern California. Shipfitter 2nd class Claude Ralph Garcia was 25 years old on Dec. 7, 1941, when Japanese forces bombed the military installation in Hawaii, the Ventura County Star reported Sunday.
SFGate
Tribe: California wildfire near Oregon causes fish deaths
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A wildfire burning in a remote area just south of the Oregon border appears to have caused the deaths of tens of thousands of Klamath River fish, the Karuk Tribe said Saturday. The tribe said in a statement that...
SFGate
Tourists find safety after floods close Death Valley roads
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Hundreds of hotel guests trapped by flash flooding at Death Valley National Park were able to drive out after crews cleared a pathway through rocks and mud, but roads damaged by floodwaters or choked with debris were expected to remain closed into next week, officials said Saturday.
SFGate
CT WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Heat index values into the lower 100s. * WHERE...Portions of northeast New Jersey, southern Connecticut. and southeast New York. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause...
RELATED PEOPLE
SFGate
Teen girl missing after attending party in Lake Tahoe area
TRUCKEE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities in Northern California are asking for the public's help in finding a 16-year-old girl who went missing after attending a party at a campground and may have been abducted. Kiely Rodni, of Truckee, was last seen Saturday near the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee...
SFGate
WA WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING... ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IS CANCELLED... * WHAT...High temperatures in the mid 90s to near 100 degrees. * WHERE...Malott, Okanogan, Quincy, Winchester, Mansfield, Brewster,. Waterville, Monse, Omak, Nighthawk, Bridgeport, Nespelem, Ephrata,. Palisades, Oroville, Chelan, Cashmere, Othello, Entiat,...
SFGate
CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast
CAZ013-092300- Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County- .TODAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91 higher elevations...86 to 94 lower. elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 47 to 62 higher elevations...56 to. 63 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 87...
Comments / 0