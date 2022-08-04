ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

How to Stop a Dog from Whining: Tips and Tricks

By Emily Walker
petpress.net
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on petpress.net

Comments / 0

Related
Greatist

Is It Good to Sleep with Your Dog in Bed?

People love sleeping with their dogs, and it’s safe to say the feeling is mutual. Often considered part of the family, the chemistry between dogs and people is undeniable. That’s why 56 percent of dog owners report sleeping next to their dogs. Cuddling up with your four-legged pal...
PETS
petpress.net

Why do Cats Rub Against You: 5 Reasons Behind It

Cats have a reputation for being aloof and independent, but many of them enjoy physical affection from their owners. One way they express this desire for contact is by rubbing against you. If your cat rubs against you, it’s a sign of love and affection. Cats have scent glands in...
PETS
petpress.net

Why Do Cats Bite and How to Stop It

Cats are notorious for their love of biting. In fact, one study found that nearly 50% of cats bite their owners at least once a year. You might find your cats biting you for no reason at all that might make you wonder why do cats bite. When you are...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Stress#Socialization#Separation Anxiety#Tricks
akc.org

Teach Your Puppy These 5 Basic Cues

AKC is a participant in affiliate advertising programs designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to akc.org. If you purchase a product through this article, we may receive a portion of the sale. Jump Ahead:. Getting Started. To start off on the...
PETS
The Independent

Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’

A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Independent

Pregnant mother-of-five faces race to give birth after given just 24 hours to live

A pregnant mother-of-five is racing against time to give birth after doctors gave her just 24 hours to live.Carrie Dodds, 40, was diagnosed with acute Myeloid Leukaemia on 26 June, and medical professionals worried she may not survive for more than a day.Just over a month later, the mother – who is currently 25 weeks pregnant – is now hoping to give birth and marry her partner Shaun next month, Lancs Live reports.Carrie said: “I don’t know how far I will get but here is hoping I beat this awful disease, my dream and wish, with me having very little...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
Maya Devi

Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral

A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
ohmymag.co.uk

Tiny 'skeleton' dog on the edge of death rescued from a 'house of horrors'

PETA found tiny eight-year-old Chihuahua Henry in a horrendous state. The tiny malnourished dog was kept outside in any weather and was chained all day long. The animalweighed less than 5 pounds and looked more like a skeleton than a living pet. Henry was staying amongst six other, much larger dogs who were also kept bound and imprisoned in the yard.
ANIMALS
pawtracks.com

This viral video of a sheep who thinks it’s one of the dogs will warm your heart

It’s always adorable when our pets make friends with each other, and even more adorable when they befriend the unlikeliest of animals — like, say, a tortoise or a… sheep? We’ve all heard of dogs herding sheep, of course, but what about a sheep herding some dogs? That didn’t exactly happen here either, but this video catches footage of a sheep who has a much friendlier relationship with doggos than you might expect — and we can’t stop watching it.
ANIMALS
petpress.net

4 Basic Horse Care Tips for Beginners

Whether it’s meant for the racetrack or the farm, a horse will need your full attention so it won’t fall ill or get injured. It takes a lot of hard work and resources but making sure your horse gets the best care will make everything worth your while.
ANIMALS
dailyphew.com

Man Camps Out At Shelter So He Can Adopt His Favorite Dog

When Dr. Brian Eberhart got the chance to meet Elliot, a little puppy, he knew he would do whatever in his power to bring Elliot home with him. Early in March, a little Border Collie in need of a family arrived to the Palm Springs Animal Shelter. His name is Elliot.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
petpress.net

Why Do Dogs Get Eye Boogers and What Can You Do About It?

Do you ever wonder why dogs get eye boogers? It’s a pretty common occurrence, but not many people know the answer to this question. In this blog post, we will discuss the causes of eye boogers in dogs and what you can do about it. Keep reading to learn more!
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy