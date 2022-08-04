ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Scientist

Mutant T Cells That Drive Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Progression May React To a Brain Antigen

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) is a devastating neurodegenerative disease that targets motor neurons, gradually bereaving patients of their ability to control muscle movements. Scientists discovered more than 50 potential disease-causing genes and linked several cellular pathways to ALS, but the syndrome’s diverse clinical and genetic nature make it difficult to predict and interfere with disease progression.1.
CANCER
Nature.com

The role of the gut microbiota in multiple sclerosis

During the past decade, research has revealed that the vast community of micro-organisms that inhabit the gut - known as the gut microbiota - is intricately linked to human health and disease, partly as a result of its influence on systemic immune responses. Accumulating evidence demonstrates that these effects on immune function are important in neuroinflammatory diseases, such as multiple sclerosis (MS), and that modulation of the microbiome could be therapeutically beneficial in these conditions. In this Review, we examine the influence that the gut microbiota have on immune function via modulation of serotonin production in the gut and through complex interactions with components of the immune system, such as T cells and B cells. We then present evidence from studies in mice and humans that these effects of the gut microbiota on the immune system are important in the development and course of MS. We also consider how strategies for manipulating the composition of the gut microbiota could be used to influence disease-related immune dysfunction and form the basis of a new class of therapeutics. The strategies discussed include the use of probiotics, supplementation with bacterial metabolites, transplantation of faecal matter or defined microbial communities, and dietary intervention. Carefully designed studies with large human cohorts will be required to gain a full understanding of the microbiome changes involved in MS and to develop therapeutic strategies that target these changes.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Reinvigorating 'lost cause' exhausted T cells could improve cancer immunotherapy

During a battle with cancer, T cells can become exhausted and are no longer able to function properly. The early phase of exhaustion can sometimes be reversed with immunotherapy drugs, but once T cells become too exhausted, it had been thought that this state was irreversible. However, new insights from University of Pittsburgh and UPMC researchers suggest that even the most fatigued T cells can be revived.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Hiding in plain sight: Improved CAR T-cell therapy for T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia

Scientists at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital are improving chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy. Their new simplified approach selected for an advantageous T-cell type and showed promise in the lab against relapsed T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (T-ALL). The study was published online this week in Blood. Acute lymphoblastic leukemia...
CANCER
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Harvard, MA
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Health
Local
Massachusetts Health
scitechdaily.com

Harvard Doctors Discover That a Common Drug Can “Turn On” Gene That Causes Cancer

Scientists propose a strategy for early intervention to enhance treatment outcomes. Hypomethylating agents (HMA) are currently used as a first-line treatment for individuals with myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS), a group of conditions where there is an inadequate generation of healthy mature blood cells in the bone marrow. However, the exact mechanism through which HMAs work is still unknown. Although this has not yet been completely proved, one possible concern is that they could activate a sleeping oncogene.
CANCER
Revyuh - Latest Breaking News

A Potential New Cancer Treatment Halts The Growth of Aggressive Multiple Myeloma in Mice

A decoy receptor causes multiple myeloma cell death in Mice. Researchers at Stanford University have created “decoy receptor” molecules that prevent the development of diffuse large B cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and multiple myeloma (MM) in mice. The molecules were found to be safe for monkeys in a study published in the Journal of Experimental Medicine (JEM) toay. This suggests that they could be used to treat people with either of these two deadly blood cancers, which are among the most common in the world.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stem Cells#T Cell#Cancer Cell#Embryonic Stem Cell#Diseases#General Health#Harvard Medical School
technologynetworks.com

Preventing Moles From Turning Into Melanoma

In a small patch of skin no bigger than an inch, there are millions of cells all performing various duties, like protecting us from bacteria and sensing temperature. A portion of them are melanocytes, a type of cell dedicated to producing melanin, the substance that gives our skin, eyes, and hair color. If triggered by UV light from the sun, melanocytes can form moles, or beauty marks.
CANCER
Medical News Today

Diabetes: Experimental drug may help restore insulin-producing cells

Researchers investigated whether they can reprogram pancreatic stem cell-like cells into insulin-producing beta-cells for potential diabetes treatment. They found that the genes that regulate insulin expression could be reactivated by using a drug previously investigated for treating patients with lymphomas and multiple myeloma. The research findings suggest a possible new...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IFLScience

Protein In Hair Follicles May Hold Cure For Baldness – And Maybe More

Hair-loss treatments generate over $3.5 billion annually – impressive, considering none of them are 100 percent effective. A new discovery, though, might hold the key to treating baldness for good – and it was inside the hair follicles themselves all along. “Potentially our work could offer something to...
HAIR CARE
MedicalXpress

Long-term benefit of combining chemotherapy and radiotherapy in bladder cancer

Giving people with bladder cancer chemotherapy and radiotherapy at the same time helps stop cancer from coming back, long-term results of a 10-year study confirm. Previous results showed that using the two treatments in combination to treat invasive bladder cancer, instead of radiotherapy alone, almost halves the risk of the cancer returning. This led to changes in clinical guidance, improving the quality of life for patients with bladder cancer.
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Cancer
Medical News Today

What is the relationship between the liver and pancreas?

The liver and pancreas are two important organs that perform essential functions in the body. Both organs are present in the upper abdomen and work together to help maintain healthy blood glucose levels. The liver is the largest solid organ and gland in the body. It carries out many vital...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
scitechdaily.com

A Natural Compound That Can Help Cure Leukemia

New research changes a natural substance such that it may be used as a potential treatment for acute myeloid leukemia. Natural substances often have therapeutic promise, but their utility in the treatment of illnesses is limited by their toxicity or undesirable side effects. Recent research led by Gonçalo Bernardes, group...
CANCER
outbreaknewstoday.com

Israel reports rare Naegleria fowleri death in an adult man

Israeli media are reporting this morning on a fatality due to the “brain-eating amoeba”, Naegleria fowleri, in the northern part of the country. According to the Jerusalem Post, a statement released by the Health Ministry on Friday morning, the 36-year-old, who had no underlying health conditions, recently passed away after suffering from a fatal brain infection caused by the amoeba.
WORLD
Futurity

Locusts can ‘smell’ human cancer cells

Researchers have shown that locusts can not only “smell” the difference between cancer cells and healthy cells, but they can also distinguish between different cancer cell lines. However, patients need not worry about locusts swarming their doctors’ offices. Rather, the researchers say this work could provide the basis...
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy