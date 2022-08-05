Ulta Forever Fabulous Sale: Last Chance to Shop The Best Beauty Products Up to 50% Off

Read on www.etonline.com
Dermstore’s Anniversary Sale Starts Today—Save Up to 25% on Skincare, Makeup, Hair Care, and More
During the August heat, we're battling with oily skin, frizzy hair, and makeup that keeps sweating right off. Most can find it challenging to find the right products for their specific needs this time of year, but beauty and skincare retailer Dermstore makes it easy with their dermatologist-guided collection. Right now through August 17, Dermstore is having its anniversary sale event with up to 25% off top brands when you use code CHEERS at checkout.
Meghan Markle's Sunglasses Are Finally Back in Stock on Amazon — Shop the Royal Summertime Staple
Meghan Markle's knack for style is undeniable — and with that in mind, this mom of two has become a primary source for fashion inspiration. From her effortless and elegant maternity style and sustainable sneakers to her luxurious designer dresses, it's clear that the 40-year-old duchess knows how to put together a good outfit, including these incredibly affordable Le Specs sunglasses, which are back in stock at Amazon right now, so grab them before they're gone again.
The Best Activewear Deals to Shop from the Outdoor Voices Summer Sale
Over three years ago, Outdoor Voices first graced us with its Exercise Dress — and since then, the athletic apparel brand has been a fan favorite among TikTokers and celebrities alike. Starting today through Monday, August 8, Outdoor Voices is running a 30% off sitewide sale where you can treat yourself to everything from the iconic Exercise Dress to the lightweight go-to Core 7/8 Legging.
The 20 Best Backpacks to Shop Now For Back to School 2022: JanSport, Vera Bradley and More
Back to school season is here and kindergarteners, grade schoolers, and college students will have to shop for backpacks. With school supplies, clothing, the latest technology and perhaps a few school-friendly face masks, chances are your back-to-school shopping list is pretty long! But with all the shopping fanfare, make sure to prioritize the thing that will keep all the other supplies together: the perfect backpack.
The Best Amazon Deals on Fitness Trackers — Shop Fitbit, Apple, and More
If you’re feeling particularly inspired to start working out more and want to take advantage of the warm weather, investing in a fitness tracker sounds like the right idea. And, like always, Amazon Deals do not disappoint. A fitness tracker, smartwatch, fitness band or whatever you want to call...
Bed Bath & Beyond's Back to School Sale Has Major Discounts on Dorm Essentials
Back to School is here, and if you're heading off to college for the first time, it means you can start saving on your dorm room essentials right now. Bed Bath & Beyond has launched its Back to School Sale just in time to prep for residence life, featuring deals up to 45% off bathroom essentials, bedding, small appliances, and more.
TikTok's Favorite Caraway Cookware and Bakeware Sets Are 35% Off Right Now On Amazon
TikTok is obsessed with quality cookware and intriguing culinary concoctions. It's why the app has popularized so many Amazon kitchen gadgets, and TikTok is fascinated with Caraway cookware products. Lucky for you, Caraway's nonstick bakeware and cookware sets are over $100 off right now. Caraway is known for creating cookware...
Amazon iRobot Sale: Save up to 20% off Roomba Vacuums
Roomba vacuums have become one of the most popular and easy to use vacuum cleaners. While spending most of your work week at home you're probably aware of how dusty hard floors can get and looking for a convenient way to keep them clean. If you're wishing to have an the opportunity to save on a new robot vacuum, Amazon has a ton of discounts on Roomba's best-selling models right now that match the unbeatable savings. The cult-favorite Roombas are known for being a splurge, but you won't break the bank with Amazon. The retailer has these robot vacuums on sale for up to 20% off.
