ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Instant View: Bank of England Raises Rates by Most Since 1995

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on money.usnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

UK's Political Vacuum Threatens Deeper Economic Crisis, Government Warned

LONDON (Reuters) -Prime Minister Boris Johnson came under heavy criticism on Monday for allowing a political vacuum at the heart of his government to threaten an even deeper economic crisis in Britain before his successor takes office in September. Britain is bracing for a long recession as energy prices surge...
BUSINESS
The Guardian

‘I feel I’m moving backwards’: new UK graduates hit by cost of living crisis

Soaring energy bills, rising food prices and the threat of a recession: the “class of 2022” has graduated into the worst cost of living crisis for decades. Not that things have been easy for young adults for a while. Shreya Nanda, an economist with the Institute for Public Policy Research’s Centre for Economic Justice, says they have faced their own crisis “for many years – in terms of stagnant wages, rents going up, high marginal tax rates faced by young people and their state spending being cut”.
ECONOMY
BBC

Call for business support amid recession fears

Scotland's business leaders have called for more support in the face of the bleak economic outlook. The Bank of England has increased interest rates to 1.75% and warned inflation is now set to hit more than 13%. Retail and licence trade associations said more UK and Scottish government support is...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

The U.S. Economy Continues to Surprise the Experts, With a Major Reading on Inflation Due This Week to Add to the Noise

Last week, economists eagerly awaited the July monthly jobs report from the Labor Department. This would be the first real test of the Federal Reserve’s anti-inflation monetary policy, following back-to-back 75 basis point hikes in interest rates designed to slow the economy by crimping demand and cooling off the labor market. Already, the second quarter gross domestic product had recorded a second consecutive contraction in output, a common though unofficial measure of a recession.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liz Truss
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bank Rate#Interest Rates#Santander Bank#Mortgage#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Uk#Business Economics#Reuters#The Bank Of England#Boe#Monetary Policy Committee#British#Santander#Mpc
US News and World Report

Nasdaq Rises Over 1% as Dip in Yields Supports Megacaps

(Reuters) - The Nasdaq led U.S. stock indexes higher on Monday as a pullback in Treasury yields boosted megacap growth stocks after last week's blockbuster jobs data sparked a tech selloff on expectations of sharp rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. The focus this week will be on consumer prices...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
WWD

David, Victoria Beckham Pocketed 8.1 Million Pounds in 2020 Dividends

Click here to read the full article. LONDON — David Beckham’s businesses pushed through the pandemic in 2020, generating profit, and rich dividends, despite revenue declines in a challenging environment. According to the latest filings on Companies House, the official register of U.K. businesses, revenues at Beckham’s main company, David Beckham Ventures Ltd., dipped 10 percent to 11.4 million pounds compared with the previous year.More from WWDCelebrities at Wimbledon 2022Victoria Beckham RTW Fall 2022Victoria Beckham RTW Spring 2022 Although revenue was down, profits rose 18 percent to 10.6 million pounds, bolstered by 6.2 million pounds in investment income from a share of...
CELEBRITIES
US News and World Report

Food Prices Fell Again in July, U.N. Agency Says

LONDON (Reuters) - The United Nations food agency's world price index declined again in July, edging further away from record highs hit in March. The Food and Agriculture Organization's (FAO) food price index, which tracks the most globally traded food commodities, averaged 140.9 points last month versus a revised 154.3 for June. The June figure was previously put at 154.2.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Associated Press

ADDING MULTIMEDIA GSK and IQVIA launch Vaccine Track, a data trend platform to help improve adult vaccination in communities nationwide

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 8, 2022-- GSK plc (LSE/NYSE: GSK) today announced the launch of Vaccine Track, a comprehensive platform developed by GSK and IQVIA for use by public health officials, industry leaders and medical professionals to strengthen vaccination data transparency, raise awareness and publicly share vaccination trends to aid improvements in routine adult vaccinations to create healthier communities across the US. This resource will provide frequent and relevant data on trends to focus and enhance public health efforts. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220808005462/en/ To learn more, please visit www.vaccinetrack.com. (Graphic: Business Wire)
INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

Argentina's Economy Chief Names New Energy Secretary

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentina's economy chief Sergio Massa appointed on Sunday a new head of the energy secretariat, which in recent years has doled out multi-million dollar subsidies that have led to a widening budget deficit. Flavia Royon, who most recently oversaw energy affairs in the northern province of...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

Wizz Air to Resume Flights From UAE to Russia in October

DUBAI (Reuters) - European budget airline Wizz Air will resume flights from Abu Dhabi to Moscow from October, it said on Thursday, more than five months after the carrier suspended all services to Russia following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine in February. The airline's Abu Dhabi-based joint venture, Wizz Air Abu...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
US News and World Report

Taiwan-Based Apple Supplier Challenged by Investor Over $4 Billion Cash Pile FT

(Reuters) - Catcher Technology Co Ltd, an Apple supplier based in Taiwan, is being challenged by a Hong Kong-based investment firm Argyle Street Management to improve its governance and return some of its $4.2 billion of net cash to shareholders, the Financial Times reported https://www.ft.com/content/cc440b45-2440-4021-9d83-e010dc9709d4 on Saturday citing people familiar with discussions.
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Sri Lanka Asks China to Defer Arrival of Ship After India Objects

COLOMBO (Reuters) - Sri Lanka has asked China to defer the planned visit of a Chinese survey ship to the island country after an objection from India, a government source told Reuters on Sunday. The Chinese research and survey vessel, Yuan Wang 5, was still on its way to Sri...
INDIA

Comments / 0

Community Policy