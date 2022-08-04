Instant View: Bank of England Raises Rates by Most Since 1995

Read on money.usnews.com
US News and World Report
UK's Political Vacuum Threatens Deeper Economic Crisis, Government Warned
LONDON (Reuters) -Prime Minister Boris Johnson came under heavy criticism on Monday for allowing a political vacuum at the heart of his government to threaten an even deeper economic crisis in Britain before his successor takes office in September. Britain is bracing for a long recession as energy prices surge...
‘I feel I’m moving backwards’: new UK graduates hit by cost of living crisis
Soaring energy bills, rising food prices and the threat of a recession: the “class of 2022” has graduated into the worst cost of living crisis for decades. Not that things have been easy for young adults for a while. Shreya Nanda, an economist with the Institute for Public Policy Research’s Centre for Economic Justice, says they have faced their own crisis “for many years – in terms of stagnant wages, rents going up, high marginal tax rates faced by young people and their state spending being cut”.
BBC
Call for business support amid recession fears
Scotland's business leaders have called for more support in the face of the bleak economic outlook. The Bank of England has increased interest rates to 1.75% and warned inflation is now set to hit more than 13%. Retail and licence trade associations said more UK and Scottish government support is...
US News and World Report
The U.S. Economy Continues to Surprise the Experts, With a Major Reading on Inflation Due This Week to Add to the Noise
Last week, economists eagerly awaited the July monthly jobs report from the Labor Department. This would be the first real test of the Federal Reserve’s anti-inflation monetary policy, following back-to-back 75 basis point hikes in interest rates designed to slow the economy by crimping demand and cooling off the labor market. Already, the second quarter gross domestic product had recorded a second consecutive contraction in output, a common though unofficial measure of a recession.
Liz Truss rejects ‘handouts’ as way to tackle cost of living crisis
The Conservative leadership frontrunner, Liz Truss, has rejected “handouts” as a way of helping people affected by the cost of living crisis. Truss said she would press ahead with proposed tax cuts despite claims they would fuel inflation and “kiss goodbye” to the Conservatives’ chances of winning the next election.
Mars bows down to China: Chocolate maker issues grovelling apology after describing Taiwan as a country as part of Snickers promotion
Chocolate and candy purveyor Mars Wrigley made a grovelling apology on Friday for a Snickers product launch which Chinese social media users said suggested that Taiwan was a country. Videos and pictures of an event promoting a limited edition Snickers bar that was said to be only available in the...
City workers get double-digit wage rises while lowest-paid see 1% increase
Report finds ‘tale of two labour markets’ as workers in London’s financial district enjoy inflation-busting increases
Stocks fall on Wall Street as jobs data suggest more Fed rate hikes ahead
The good news on the jobs market helped to limit losses for the Dow Jones industrial average.
Scrapping U.S.-China military talks deepens risk at dangerous time, analysts and officials say
HONG KONG (Reuters) - China’s cutting of some of its few communication links with the U.S. military raises the risk of an accidental escalation of tension over Taiwan at a critical moment, according to security analysts, diplomats and U.S. officials.
Survey shows U.S. consumers expect inflation to run a bit lower over next year
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- The expectation among consumers that the United States will continue to see high inflation "fell sharply" in July with declines in gas prices, according to a survey Monday from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. The bank's Center for Microeconomic Data released its Survey of...
China's exports gain steam but outlook cloudy as global growth cools
BEIJING, Aug 7 (Reuters) - China's export growth unexpectedly picked up speed in July, offering an encouraging boost to the economy as its struggles to recover from a COVID-induced slump, but weakening global demand could start to drag on shipments in coming months.
US News and World Report
Nasdaq Rises Over 1% as Dip in Yields Supports Megacaps
(Reuters) - The Nasdaq led U.S. stock indexes higher on Monday as a pullback in Treasury yields boosted megacap growth stocks after last week's blockbuster jobs data sparked a tech selloff on expectations of sharp rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. The focus this week will be on consumer prices...
Rishi Sunak’s speech on funding urban areas ‘misunderstood’, says Tory ex-minister
Leadership candidate sparked outrage in Tunbridge Wells saying he helped redirect money to more prosperous towns
David, Victoria Beckham Pocketed 8.1 Million Pounds in 2020 Dividends
Click here to read the full article. LONDON — David Beckham’s businesses pushed through the pandemic in 2020, generating profit, and rich dividends, despite revenue declines in a challenging environment. According to the latest filings on Companies House, the official register of U.K. businesses, revenues at Beckham’s main company, David Beckham Ventures Ltd., dipped 10 percent to 11.4 million pounds compared with the previous year.More from WWDCelebrities at Wimbledon 2022Victoria Beckham RTW Fall 2022Victoria Beckham RTW Spring 2022 Although revenue was down, profits rose 18 percent to 10.6 million pounds, bolstered by 6.2 million pounds in investment income from a share of...
US News and World Report
Food Prices Fell Again in July, U.N. Agency Says
LONDON (Reuters) - The United Nations food agency's world price index declined again in July, edging further away from record highs hit in March. The Food and Agriculture Organization's (FAO) food price index, which tracks the most globally traded food commodities, averaged 140.9 points last month versus a revised 154.3 for June. The June figure was previously put at 154.2.
ADDING MULTIMEDIA GSK and IQVIA launch Vaccine Track, a data trend platform to help improve adult vaccination in communities nationwide
PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 8, 2022-- GSK plc (LSE/NYSE: GSK) today announced the launch of Vaccine Track, a comprehensive platform developed by GSK and IQVIA for use by public health officials, industry leaders and medical professionals to strengthen vaccination data transparency, raise awareness and publicly share vaccination trends to aid improvements in routine adult vaccinations to create healthier communities across the US. This resource will provide frequent and relevant data on trends to focus and enhance public health efforts. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220808005462/en/ To learn more, please visit www.vaccinetrack.com. (Graphic: Business Wire)
US News and World Report
Argentina's Economy Chief Names New Energy Secretary
BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentina's economy chief Sergio Massa appointed on Sunday a new head of the energy secretariat, which in recent years has doled out multi-million dollar subsidies that have led to a widening budget deficit. Flavia Royon, who most recently oversaw energy affairs in the northern province of...
US News and World Report
Wizz Air to Resume Flights From UAE to Russia in October
DUBAI (Reuters) - European budget airline Wizz Air will resume flights from Abu Dhabi to Moscow from October, it said on Thursday, more than five months after the carrier suspended all services to Russia following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine in February. The airline's Abu Dhabi-based joint venture, Wizz Air Abu...
US News and World Report
Taiwan-Based Apple Supplier Challenged by Investor Over $4 Billion Cash Pile FT
(Reuters) - Catcher Technology Co Ltd, an Apple supplier based in Taiwan, is being challenged by a Hong Kong-based investment firm Argyle Street Management to improve its governance and return some of its $4.2 billion of net cash to shareholders, the Financial Times reported https://www.ft.com/content/cc440b45-2440-4021-9d83-e010dc9709d4 on Saturday citing people familiar with discussions.
US News and World Report
Sri Lanka Asks China to Defer Arrival of Ship After India Objects
COLOMBO (Reuters) - Sri Lanka has asked China to defer the planned visit of a Chinese survey ship to the island country after an objection from India, a government source told Reuters on Sunday. The Chinese research and survey vessel, Yuan Wang 5, was still on its way to Sri...
