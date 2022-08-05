Tesla investors approve stock split; Musk to add factories

Read on kesq.com
If You Invested $1000 In Tesla When Elon Musk Was Sued By The SEC In 2018, Here's How Much You'd Have Right Now
Investors who placed their hard-earned cash into major U.S. indices have enjoyed respectable returns since fall 2018. The S&P 500, Nasdaq-100 and Dow Jones Industrial Average have returned 37.95%, 65.14% and 21.69% respectively. As good as investors in the major U.S. indices have had it since 2018, investors in the...
Elon Musk's fixer faces ax from his job at Tesla after 'suspicious' purchase of special glass 'he claimed was being used by Musk for "secret" personal project'
A top Tesla executive has left the electric vehicle maker amid an investigation into whether he misused his position to purchase a hard-to-get glass for Elon Musk. Omead Afshar, one of Musk's top lieutenants, is expected to part ways with Tesla, likely through a leave of absence, insiders allege. Investigators...
Elon Isn't the Only Entrepreneurial Musk — Brother Kimbal Is a Success in His Own Right
So what if Elon Musk is the wealthiest man in the world? That doesn't make him any better than his brother, Kimbal, in the eyes of their dear old dad, Errol Musk. Kimbal Musk may not have the net worth his older brother does, but he is Errol's "pride and joy," the elder Musk recently told an Australian radio show.
Elon Musk grimaces and looks disheveled hours after being sued by Twitter for ‘backing out of $44billion deal’
ELON Musk has been spotted looking downcast and disheveled on a night out as he faces a monstrous lawsuit over his failed $44billion Twitter buyout. The Tesla CEO couldn't raise a smile as he stepped out of a car, heading to dinner in Los Angeles under the cover of darkness on Tuesday night.
As Tesla Prepares To Split Shares, Here's How Much $1,000 Invested Ahead Of August 2020 Stock Split Is Worth Now
Tesla, Inc. TSLA confirmed a 3:1 stock split through a press release late Friday, following approval by shareholders at the annual meeting held on Thursday. The split is implemented as a stock dividend, which will be paid on Aug. 24 to shareholders of record as of Aug. 17. The stock will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on Aug. 25.
Elon Musk Says His Neighbors Called The Cops On Him Four Times In Single Night — Here's Why
Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk regaled the audience of the “Full Send” podcast with an anecdote of the time his house party was visited by the cops. What Happened: Musk during the podcast appearance said the party was held at his Hillsborough mansion near the bay area in San Francisco, California.
Elon Musk's Brother Kimbal Exercises Option To Buy 25K Tesla Shares
Editor's note: This article has been updated to reflect the correct number of Tesla shares beneficially owned by Kimbal Musk and the value of that holding. We apologize for the error. Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk’s brother Kimbal Musk on Wednesday bought 25,000 shares in the electric-vehicle firm.
Elon Musk says he lives in a $45,000 house: "It's very small"
Elon Musk, the world's wealthiest person, said his main home is now a three-bedroom property that he bought for $45,000, chiefly for its location in Boca Chica, Texas, near his SpaceX facility. "It cost like $45,000 or something," Musk said on the Full Send podcast, which aired late Thursday. "It's...
Meet the Top Two Men in Elon Musk Inner Circle and Get a Glimpse of the Fight Over His $230-Billion Fortune
Jared Birchall is 48 years old man who is becoming one of the most influential people in Elon Musk's life. Birchall is a mild-mannered guy who acts as a fixer for an impulsive billionaire who repeatedly elicits controversy. He leads Tesla Inc.’s leader’s family office, Excession, and Musk’s enterprises.
Tesla’s Saudi-backed rival just spooked investors by cutting targets in half. But Lucid’s CEO says trust me, I got this
Lucid CEO Peter Rawlinson told investors on Wednesday, "My relentless focus is with this great team right here in Arizona." Shares slumped over 10% the next day.
Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and the 23 Other Richest People in the US
The rich don't always get richer in tumultuous times like these, but some fare better than others. Take Elon Musk. The Tesla CEO and soon-to-be owner of social media giant Twitter grew his net worth...
Musk Says Twitter Deal Should Go Ahead if It Provides Proof of Real Accounts
(Reuters) -Elon Musk said that if Twitter Inc. could provide its method of sampling 100 accounts and how it confirmed that the accounts are real, his $44 billion deal to buy the company should proceed on its original terms. "However, if it turns out that their SEC filings are materially...
Elon Musk predicts the US will have a 'mild recession' for 18 months
Elon Musk thinks the US will experience a mild recession that will last around 18 months. Fears of a recession have been bubbling up for months amid record inflation. The US government is trying to cool down the economy by raising interest rates. Elon Musk thinks the US is headed...
California regulator claims Tesla falsely advertised Autopilot, Full Self-Driving
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK Aug 5 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc (TSLA.O), the electric car company run by billionaire Elon Musk, has been accused by a California state transportation regulator of falsely advertising its Autopilot and Full Self-Driving features as providing autonomous vehicle control.
Elon Musk is Out, But Should You Be In Twitter Stock?
Social media platform Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) stock has had a tumultuous year as Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk pulled his $54.20 per share and $44 billion takeover offer. There is much speculation that Musk might still be interested in the social media giant but at a cheaper price. The Company has sued Musk over the pulled takeover bid which is scheduled for a five-day trial beginning Oct. 17, 2022. Elon Musk has also countersued Twitter. Twitter claims to have spent $33 million in transaction expenses and is still set to take a shareholder vote on Sept. 13, 2022. Musk’s bid was able to keep Twitter’s share price up and relatively unscathed down only (-2.5%) on the year. Meanwhile, peers like Snap (NASDAQ: SNAP) and Pinterest (NASDAQ: PINS) saw their shares demolished by (-78%) and (-46%), respectively in the technology bear market. Twitter’s Q2 2022 earning report was negative for the most part but the silver lining was the 16.6% rise in monetizable daily active user (mDAU) at 237.8 million. Due to the pending acquisition of Twitter by an affiliate of Elon Musk, the Company has declined having an earning conference call, a shareholder letter or providing forward guidance. Prudent investors may consider opportunistic pullbacks to gain exposure in this popular social media platform.
Tesla Among Fastest-Growing Companies On The Planet: Fortune
With CEO Elon Musk constantly in the news, and often not in a good light, the media coverage can overshadow Tesla's massive successes. According to Fortune, the little startup automaker that has crazy ideas, burned cash, and was expected to go bankrupt is now among the fastest-growing companies across the globe.
Elon Musk's Starlink Pricing Reportedly Slashed By 50% In France — But There's A Catch
SpaceX’s Starlink high-speed satellite internet connection is now available at a bargain, Tesla North reported, citing emails from the company sent to users shared on a Reddit thread. Starlink’s monthly use fee is reduced from EUR 99 ($100.64) to EUR 50, the report said. This huge reduction, however, comes...
Elon Musk: Twitter deal could move ahead with 'bot' info
SAN FRANCISCO -- Elon Musk said Saturday his planned $44 billion takeover of Twitter should move forward if the company can confirm some details about how it measures whether user accounts are 'spam bots' or real people.The billionaire and Tesla CEO has been trying to back out of his April agreement to buy the social media company, leading Twitter to sue him last month to complete the acquisition. Musk countersued, accusing Twitter of misleading his team about the true size of its user base and other problems he said amounted to fraud and breach of contract.Both sides are headed toward an October...
Hyatt Hotels: Q2 Earnings Insights
Hyatt Hotels H reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Hyatt Hotels posted an EPS of $0.46. Revenue was up $820.00 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last quarter the company...
Jim Cramer all in on Tesla's CEO, Elon Musk
Jim Cramer, who has at times been critical of Tesla, says he is all-in on Elon Musk, calling him the smartest man of our time and the best manufacturer of our time. Jim Cramer is all in Musk. Musk is better than anyone and Jim thinks he is a better manufacturer than anyone else in our lifetime. He is close to customers in that Tesla sells direct to customers and Elon is very active on Twitter.
