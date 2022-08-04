Check out Colorado’s Fun and Educational Dinosaur Ridge

Read on kool1079.com
Opinion: Who Wrote the Jon Benet Ramsey Ransom NoteDr. Mozelle MartinBoulder, CO
Denver pays federal attorneys to prosecute gun casesDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Visit the World’s First Indoor Slide Park in ColoradoTravel MavenLakewood, CO
Denver ballot question squashes grassroots activism, residents sayDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Frontier breaks ground on new ground-level boarding facility at DIAMargaret JacksonDenver, CO
KOOL 107.9 KBKL
What Is Colorado’s Top City To Own A Swimming Pool?
When you think of Colorado, you might not think that we're a great state to own a swimming pool in, but if you really wanted one, what city in Colorado would be the best option to have one?. Can You Have A Swimming Pool In Colorado?. I've lived in Colorado...
KOOL 107.9 KBKL
Denver Colorado’s Williams & Graham Speakeasy is a Hidden Gem
The city of Denver is truly a foodie's paradise, with dozens of unique places to eat and drink each full of flavor and flair. One of the most spirited options when it comes to drinking and dining in Denver is Williams & Graham. The cozy Prohibition-era speakeasy is a hidden gem, quite literally, in that it can only be accessed via a secret door that's behind an unassuming bookshelf.
Grumpy Colorado Elk Won’t Stop Harassing Man
You see it all the time and hear about it often, I especially know because I write about these things often, too often if you ask me. Run-ins between wildlife and humans and it's gotten to the point now where I'm starting to wonder why so many people seem to have death wishes upon themselves and I also often wonder why the IQ of the normal human is so low these days.
KOOL 107.9 KBKL
Modern Fort Collins Home in Perfect Location on Sale for Just $450K
This Funky Colorado Cabin Could Be Your Dream Getaway for Under $200K. This Pitkin, Colorado cabin is more than a bit of a fixer-upper, but it could be a perfect mountain getaway for the right outdoor enthusiast. Take a virtual tour in the gallery below.
KOOL 107.9 KBKL
Love Rocks? $250K Colorado Home Could be the Perfect Fixer Upper
We've been trying to come up with rock puns that would be fitting for this home... Instead, the more we look at the photos, the more we are left scratching our heads. If you have an obsession with rocks, this home located in Evergreen, Colorado listed on Realtor for $250K may just be the ideal home for you. However, it appears there is a lot of work that is going to have to go into this place to make it a home that rocks.
Spooky Fun: WitchFest 2022 Is Coming to Colorado
If you love chilly nights, black cats, and all things spooky then this magical event happening in Colorado is for you. According to a press release from Moon Temple Mystery School, WitchFest 2022 is coming soon, so grab your brooms and let's fly!. When + Where is WitchFest 2022?. WitchFest...
Surprise Delivery: Teen Lifeguard Helps Woman Deliver Baby at YMCA Pool
A lifeguard in Colorado learned a new skill when she helped a couple deliver their baby at the pool. According to a report from the Washington Post, quick-acting YMCA lifeguard, Natalie Lucas, 18, helped bring new life into the world during what she thought, would be an average day. The...
KOOL 107.9 KBKL
Makers Of The Viral Mac & Cheese Ice Cream Opening First Colorado Shop
Some of the best ice cream in the country is *finally* making its way to the Centennial State in the form of a brick-and-mortar. Van Leeuwen Ice Cream is opening its first-ever scoop shop in Colorado. The ice cream shop - whose stores primarily reside on the East Coast will...
KOOL 107.9 KBKL
Free Ways to Celebrate South Park’s 25th Anniversary in Colorado
The popular TV show 'South Park' has many ties to Colorado. Not only is the show based in a pseudo-fictional town in Colorado, but creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone are both from the state and met while attending the University of Colorado in Boulder. So, it would only be fitting that the special two-day 25th Anniversary concert and celebration be held at Red Rocks Amphitheater.
Colorado Man Wins Free Subway For Life After Getting Huge Tattoo
People across the country are thinking of innovative ways to save money, but the actions of this Colorado man truly take the cake, or in this case, sub. Subway recently put out a challenge to consumers who love their new Subway series to prove their devotion by getting the Subway Series logo tatted.
75-Year-Old State Fishing Record in Colorado Demolished By Huge Catch
There are some places where bigger isn't better, luckily Colorado isn't one of those places. According to a press release from Colorado Parks and Wildlife, Tim Daniel of Granby, Colorado broke the longest-standing fish record in the state. 75-Year-Old Fishing Record in Colorado. On May 23, 2022, Tim Daniel set...
KOOL 107.9 KBKL
Curious Colorado Exterminator Accused of Stealing Woman’s Panties
It's a little creepy to think that a service professional in your home might be delving into your personal belongings, but that's reportedly what happened recently in Lakewood, Colorado. Whether it's a plumber. an electrician, a carpet cleaner, or a furniture delivery person, we are used to having strangers in...
KOOL 107.9 KBKL
Fantastic Chainsaw Crafted Sculptures Created in Colorado
Pieces of art carved out of a log with a chainsaw has to be one of the most unique forms of woodworking you'll find. Colorado is a perfect state to put those talents to the test. A chainsaw carving contest was held in Frederick, Colorado, from July 20-23, 2022. Ten...
These Are Some of the Most Popular Dog Breeds in Colorado
Colorado residents love their dogs — in fact, Fort Collins recently ranked as the most dog-friendly city in the Centennial State. Still, some dogs are more common than others. According to the American Kennel Club (AKC), labrador retrievers, French bulldogs, golden retrievers, German shepherds, and poodles are the most popular breeds in the U.S.
KOOL 107.9 KBKL
Colorado Man’s Missouri Arrest Leads to Funny Responses on Social Media
In Colorado marijuana is legal, but in many other states, law enforcement still considers the plant to be dangerous and forbidden. According to a press release from Camdenton, Missouri, Kenneth A. Lamoreaux, 45, of Greeley, Colorado was arrested on multiple charges following the discovery of more than 130 pounds of marijuana in his vehicle.
Do You Remember This Famous Colorado Italian Restaurant?
Restaurants come and go all the time. After one closes, most people eventually forget it ever existed. Did you know Old Town Fort Collins used to have a Jimmy John's?. You probably had to think about it. Still, some eateries stand the test of time — even after they're long...
Missing Colorado Woman’s Remains Found, But How She Died Is A Mystery
The unsolved death of a Colorado woman is weighing heavy on the minds of law enforcement and her family. According to a press release from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, remains recovered in Clear Creek have been confirmed to belong to Melinda Tafoya-Deltoro (age 38), who went missing in early February 2022.
Colorado Cemetery to Exhume Remains of 62 Nuns Due to Redevelopment
A redevelopment of the former Loretto Heights University Campus in southwest Denver has led to the closure of the Loretto Heights Convent Cemetery — a move that calls for exhuming the remains of 62 nuns, 9News reports. According to the station, the project manager offered to develop around the...
Can You Legally Live in an RV on Your Property in Colorado?
Many Coloradans own RVs and enjoy using them for epic adventures across the state or country. They may be ideal for camping but are residents legally allowed to live in an RV on their own property in Colorado?. Obviously, there are designated RV parks throughout the Centennial State where living...
KOOL 107.9 KBKL
