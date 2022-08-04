ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Erie Gives Day is less than 24 hours away

Erie Gives Day starts in less than 24 hours. Erie Gives Day is an opportunity for the community to support their favorite nonprofits. The Erie Community Foundation’s Erie Gives Day event starts at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9. Those donating have 12 hours to contribute (8 a.m. to 8 p.m.).
Click here for the Tuesday Morning Forecast

Cold front will gradually slide through the region today, setting off some early showers or possible storms. Dew points will drop to more comfortable levels this afternoon as skies clear. This will set us up for some pretty decent weather the next few days. Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Tuesday.

