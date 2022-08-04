ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Bumpy first round leaves usual contender Webb Simpson frustrated at Wyndham Championship

By Adam Smith, Times-News
 2 days ago
Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images

GREENSBORO, N.C. — For one day at least, even the Wyndham Championship couldn’t provide refuge for Webb Simpson.

The former Wake Forest star and perhaps this tournament’s preeminent fan favorite found himself 10 shots off the tournament lead after struggling to 1-over-par 71 during Thursday’s first round at Sedgefield Country Club.

“The pins were tough, the rough is up this year,” he said, before alluding to John Huh’s career-low 61, “but it was still gettable, somebody shot 9 under. Very frustrating, but I can’t get too frustrated yet.”

Simpson won the 2011 Wyndham and nearly automatically contends here with nine finishes among the top 10 in 13 starts, including top-three finishes across three of the last four years.

But his bumpy season took another unwanted turn with Thursday’s issues, which mired him tied for 106th place in the depths of the leaderboard, and in danger of Friday’s cut line.

Simpson shot a final-round 74 and tied for 69th at the Rocket Mortgage Classic the last time he played an event. He missed the cut at the British Open and John Deere Classic prior to that, and also missed the cut at the U.S. Open in June.

He had bogeys on Nos. 11 and 15 and a double bogey on the par-4 17th hole — “ball out of bounds,” he said of No. 17 — while making three birdies during Thursday’s first round. He used “a killer” to qualify the disappointment in three-putting for bogey on the par-5 15th hole.

“I’m in the midst of playing some frustrating golf, but I really feel like I’m very close,” Simpson said. “I know you guys hear us say that a lot, a lot of times I think people, myself included, we say it and we don’t really mean it, but I really do mean it.

“I’m just trying to work through a couple more things that I’m working on. It’s getting better, (Wednesday) in the pro-am it was better. It’s just not quite getting into tournament golf yet.”

Text messages between Sergio Garcia and Greg Norman have surfaced from the LIV Golf lawsuit and they're ... interesting

It’s been a busy few days on the LIV golf front. On Wednesday, the Wall Street Journal reported that 11 LIV Golf Invitational Series players, including Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau, filed a lawsuit against the PGA Tour in response to their banishment from the U.S. circuit after jumping ship and joining the Saudi-backed series.
GOLF
Clemson will play in one of the most important games of September

The 2021 season was not up to the Clemson football standard as the team missed the college football playoff for the first time since the playoff began back in 2014. Despite their struggles, the Tigers found a way to come together and produce yet another double-digit win season under head coach Dabo Swinney. As Clemson may have been weaker last season, the rest of the ACC thrived, with multiple programs having what many would consider “breakout” seasons. Looking at the Tigers heading into the 2022 season, the team looks as if it could take the leap back to the playoffs and possibly...
CLEMSON, SC
Weather delays, Joseph Bramlett's ace among five takeaways from suspended third round of Wyndham Championship

Weather is wreaking havoc on the final regular season event of the PGA Tour schedule. Two separate rain delays halted play, caused myriad disruptions during the third round of the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina. The first rain delay lasted an hour and five minutes, the second starting at 4:15 p.m. ET and ending play for the day. The second delay nearly ended at 6:40 p.m. ET, as players were in position to begin play, but a lightning strike extended the delay and ultimately ended the day. Only 12 players finished.
GREENSBORO, NC
South Africa's Ashleigh Buhai looks to follow in footsteps of hero Ernie Els at Muirfield, while leader In Gee Chun seeks fourth different major

During a practice round at Muirfield, South Africa’s Ashleigh Buhai found herself pulling up a YouTube video of Ernie Els’ magnificent bunker shot on the 13th hole. Els was Buhai’s hero growing up, and she wanted to relive his greatest shot en route to victory at the British Open 20 years ago.
GOLF
