Enraged Woman Set Her Boyfriend on Fire at a Houston Gas Station

Read on kbat.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Serial Road Rager terrorizes residents in the Heights neighborhood of Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Judge Latosha Lewis Payne Was the Focus of a Protest Launched by Art and Koffey Smith in Downtown HoustonAubrey R Taylor Reports©Houston, TX
Basketball Phenom Griner Slapped with 9-Year Prison Sentence As Pressure Heats up and Celebrities are Weighing inSharee B.Houston, TX
A Houston Police Department Investigator allegedly documented the false recovery of missing 15-year-old girlSANAF NewsHouston, TX
Related
Texas Nurse Arrested In California Car Crash That Killed Six People
Over the weekend, you may have seen a horrific video that has been making the rounds of a deadly car crash in the Los Angeles area where a car going well over 50 miles per hour blows through an intersection and destroys several vehicles in its path before smashing into a gas station.
Click2Houston.com
VIDEO: Woman known as ‘Baby’ lures man to be robbed at hotel along Gulf Freeway, police say
HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division needs the public’s help in tracking down a woman who set up a man to be robbed by two suspects at a hotel along the Gulf Freeway. Footage of the trio was captured on video and released by police.
Serial Road Rager terrorizes residents in the Heights neighborhood of Houston
A man that we caught on camera last week chasing a mini-cooper in the Heights area of Houston last Wednesday, has been connected to another road rage incident that also took place in the Heights at the end of June 2022.
Click2Houston.com
Woman ambushed, fatally shot after leaving corner store in southeast Houston, police say
HOUSTON – Houston police are searching for a suspect accused of fatally shooting a 21-year-old woman after she left a corner store in southeast Houston Monday. Officers with the Houston Police Department responded to reports of a shooting at 3738 Faulkner St. around 1:45 a.m. When they arrived at...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Click2Houston.com
Woman charged in shootings of 2 sisters at SE Houston apartment complex in July, HPD says
HOUSTON – Officers with the Houston Police Department are still searching for a woman they said shot two sisters during an argument at an apartment complex in southeast Houston in July. The suspect, Melanie Bazan, 20, is charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in...
Bloody Shoes: How Texas Stiletto Murder Haunted Houston
Homicides between domestic partners rarely make the news for more than a day or more than just locally, as severe domestic violence is disturbingly common. According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence:. 1 in 4 women and 1 in 7 men have been victims of severe physical violence (e.g....
'It’s very violating and scary': Woman's purse stolen while unloading groceries at sister's home in The Heights
HOUSTON, Texas — A Heights woman believes she and her sister were followed home from a shopping trip Saturday, only to have her sister’s purse stolen while they were unloading groceries. It’s something we’ve all done. “We just got a lot of groceries," the sister said.
fox26houston.com
Man shot in the back while someone tried to rob him, Houston police say
HOUSTON - A man was shot in the back by someone who attempted to rob him in northwest Houston, police say. The shooting was reported just before 2 a.m. Monday in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 6000 block of Hollister. According to police, the man, in...
RELATED PEOPLE
Three Houston men arrested, accused of trying to steal catalytic converters
The men allegedly were staying at a hotel adjacent to a car dealership, and had power tools they planned to use to cut off the equipment.
onscene.tv
Driver Killed After Car Slams Into Cement Pillar | Houston
08.06.2022 | 12:49 AM | HOUSTON – It was reported a vehicle was traveling northbound on Jensen Dr. The vehicle went through the intersection and collided with a cement pillar. The vehicle started to catch fire when a HPD officer was able to pull out the occupant. The occupant was pronounced deceased at the scene by HFD. No other occupants were in the vehicle. Investigation is on going. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
16-year-old arrested in suspected road rage incident caught on video
HOUSTON — A 16-year-old boy was arrested Sunday in connection with a case of suspected road rage where a dumbbell was thrown through the victim’s windshield. The apparent case of road rage happened on July 31 near Tidwell and Hardy Toll Road. Editor's note: KHOU 11 decided to...
87-year-old found dead with human bite mark on her stomach in her NW Houston home, HPD says
The woman had spinal fractures, bruising, chest injuries not consistent with CPR being performed, and a human bite mark on her stomach, according to detectives.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Click2Houston.com
Suspect charged after man found shot to death inside vacant apartment in southwest Houston in April: HPD
HOUSTON – A suspect has been charged nearly four months after a man was found shot to death inside a vacant apartment in southwest Houston on April 12, according to the Houston Police Department. Kwamaine Tarver, 27, was charged with capital murder in the shooting death of Robert Travis,...
theleadernews.com
Woman discovered shot, killed in Northside
A woman was found shot and killed inside her home in the Northside/Northline in late July, according to the Houston Police Department. Police are withholding the identity of the woman, 65, pending notification of family members, according to the department. Officers were doing a welfare check at a home in...
Click2Houston.com
18-year-old shot, killed after verbal dispute with suspect at SW Houston apartment, police say
HOUSTON, Texas – An 18-year-old teen is dead after he was shot multiple times at a southwest Houston apartment Sunday afternoon, according to officials. Houston police say the shooting happened around 2:06 p.m. in the 9500 block of Deering Drive near Country Creek. Detective said that the victim was...
Mother charged with DWI after crashing into tree with daughter in Cypress area, Pct. 4 says
Officials said the woman's 10-year-old daughter, who was in the passenger seat, sustained minor injuries. The mother's bond was set at $2,500.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cw39.com
Man in custody accused of driving while drunk and failing to stop and render aid
HOUSTON (CW39) A man was caught by local deputies and is now accused of drunk driving and running from authorities after a major crash. Deputies with Harris County Constable Precinct 4 deputies said that over the weekend on August 5, they responded to the 3900 block of FM 1960 Road East, just west of Atascocita, in reference to a five vehicle major crash.
Click2Houston.com
Copper thieves target shopping center in east Houston, owners say
An east Houston business owner is warning others to be on the lookout for copper thieves after a recent theft has forced her to shut down her photography studio. Lauren Eureste told KPRC 2 that her studio, Imagine Lauren Photography located in the 800 block of Normandy Street, has been unusable for about four weeks.
theleadernews.com
Man killed in single-car crash along 34th Street
A man has died after possibly suffering a medical episode that led to a single-car accident in the Central Northwest neighborhood last week, according to the Houston Police Department. The victim has been identified as 61-year-old Jose Sanchez, according to HPD. A second man who was in the car alongside...
Woodlands Online& LLC
Ringleader of credit card skimming scheme sent to prison
HOUSTON, TX -- A 31-year-old Cuban citizen who resided in Houston has been sentenced for his role as leader of an organization that installed hundreds of credit card skimmers in Southeast Texas over the last six years, announced U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery. Durlan Garica-Pupo pleaded guilty May 18, 2021,...
KBAT 99.9
Midland, TX
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
533K+
Views
ABOUT
KBAT 99.9 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://kbat.com
Comments / 2