Sean McVay: Matthew Stafford's elbow injury is 'a little bit abnormal' for a QB

By Cameron DaSilva
 4 days ago
Sean McVay is trying to do what he can to lessen the concern about Matthew Stafford’s elbow injury, but with each passing day, the stress level from fans heightens. Stafford has been on a limited workload in camp after undergoing an injection in his elbow this offseason, sticking to a plan the Rams have put in place to get him ready for Week 1.

Unfortunately, Stafford is still having pain in his throwing arm and as a result, he didn’t throw at all on Wednesday and will be limited to only individual drills for the rest of camp. On Thursday, McVay provided another update on the quarterback and his description of the injury wasn’t exactly reassuring.

McVay said Stafford’s elbow pain is “a little bit abnormal for a quarterback” and is similar to what major league pitchers deal with. You don’t have to be a doctor to know that’s a troubling comparison for a starting quarterback.

McVay has said multiple times that this elbow injury isn’t really anything new and he said it was something they were aware of back in the spring. They tried multiple different treatment methods, settling on the anti-inflammatory injection for Stafford.

The fact that the team is still learning about the whole situation “on the fly” won’t make anyone feel better, either. McVay says they have a plan and they’re going to stick to it, but this development doesn’t seem to be trending in the right direction.

