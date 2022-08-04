By Popular Demand: Here are the Tattoos Everyone in Colorado Gets

Read on kekbfm.com
Anne Heche 'drank vodka' with 'wine chasers' in podcast posted before 'horrific' Los Angeles crash
Anne Heche "drank vodka" with "wine chasers" during a "Better Together" podcast recording with co-host Heather Duffy, which was posted hours before the fiery collision Heche reportedly caused on Friday when she crashed her Mini Cooper into a home in Mar Vista, California. The Apple podcast was published on Friday and then removed from the platform. It's unclear when the episode was taped.
Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral
A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
Hundreds need to be revaccinated for Covid in Colorado after receiving expired doses
Almost 600 people in Colorado need to be revaccinated for Covid-19 after they received expired doses, the state’s Department of Public Health and Environment has said. In a press release on Monday night, state public health officials said that Bloom Healthcare, a provider in Denver, had given out 585 Moderna vaccines that were past their due date.
Welcome to Denver — a ‘hellhole’ of drugs
DENVER — Friends and family arrived for a graduation in May at the University of Denver. We forgot to warn them. Once a cosmopolitan utopia of clean, safe, family-friendly neighborhoods and parks, Denver now looks and feels like a drug orgy. The stench of marijuana wafts through neighborhoods where a small percentage of family dwellings have transitioned into pot farms . Walking through much of Denver and other Colorado cities, one becomes accustomed to stepping over and around growing numbers of full-time drug users living on sidewalks, parks, medians, and lawns.
Mystery as abandoned Boeing 737 suddenly appears in the middle of a field in Bali - and no-one is sure how it got there
An abandoned Boeing 737 has appeared out of no-where parked in a field in Bali, with many travellers scratching their heads about where it came from. The large plane sits in a limestone quarry near the Raya Nusa Dua Selatan Highway, not far from the Pandawa beach - a tourist hub.
“Jogger’s Hill” in Colorado Is One of the Most Haunted Back Roads in the US
Have you taken a back road only to wish you shouldn't have just because it gave you the creeps? One such back road shrouded in stories of hauntings and paranormal activity is located in Colorado.
Famous ice cream brand set to open scoop shop in Colorado on August 6th
On Saturday, a well-known ice cream brand is scheduled to debut its first scoop shop location in Colorado. If you're an ice cream lover in Colorado, you may want to check out the new Van Leeuwen Ice Cream scoop shop in Boulder when it opens later this week.
Colorado Teens Catch the Moment a Mountain Lion Takes Down Elk: VIDEO
On Wednesday, February 9th, a few high school students encountered a mountain lion attacking an elk in Routt County, Colorado. One of the teens caught the incident on video. “Check out this video sent in by RMEF follower Hoyt Raffay outside of Oak Creek, Colorado,” the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation wrote in a video caption posted Thursday, Feb. 10, on Facebook.
Study: Hotels like Denver's keep homeless out of hospitals
The Aloft hotel in downtown Denver is one of several housing people experiencing homelessness at risk for COVID.Aloft. (Denver, Colo.) Hotels for people experiencing homelessness at risk for COVID not only prevent disease transmission, but also reduce hospital use, a new study has shown.
People Are Calling Out "Influencers" Who Let "Internet Fame" Get To Their Heads, And I Am Capital-C Cringing
Sorry, but having 10,000 followers does not make you Beyoncé.
11 more tips on how to stay cool without an A/C, recommended by NPR's readers
NPR readers share their favorite tips on how to cope with heat without an air conditioner. Among the tips: take a shower with a sheet on, then wear it to bed.
Parents are designing their pregnancies to give birth during desirable zodiac signs
Planning your pregnancy isn’t an abnormal act for parents, though these days some folks are planning their pregnancies to make sure their babies are born during the most desirable zodiac sign.
Psychedelic ‘brain spas’ may flourish in Denver
(Denver, Colo.) “Brain spas” may flourish as decriminalization of drugs converges with emerging medical research claiming psychedelics can improve health. That’s the prediction of Anna Wexler and Dominic Sisti of the University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine, Philadelphia. They authored a paper “Brain Wellness ‘Spas’—Anticipating the Off-label Promotion of Psychedelics” that appears this week in Journal of the American Medical Association.
It's peak produce season in Colorado!: Where to find the best summer staples
(Denver, Colo) It’s showtime for Colorado’s produce, with juicy, sweet Palisade peaches and tender ears of Olathe sweet corn making their cameos on local restaurant menus and in the produce section at your grocery store.
