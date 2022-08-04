Read on www.fox13memphis.com
What's next for Shelby County Republicans after Election Day losses leave them without a seat in county government for the first time?
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Republicans did some soul-searching Friday. "I know a lot of folks left it all on the field, campaigned hard and just the voters made a different decision," Former Shelby County GOP Chairman Chris Tutor said. For the first time since Shelby County elections became...
Shelby County elects new district attorney
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Shelby County will soon have a new district attorney for the first time in more than 11 years. Democrat Steve Mulroy easily defeated incumbent republican Amy Weirich with 56 percent of the vote in Thursday’s election. FOX13 spoke to the new DA elect shortly...
CATASTROPHIC! Republicans Pummeled in Shelby County Election
Memphis Republicans lost major races in Shelby County Thursday, with Democrat District Attorney candidate Steve Mulroy defeating DA Amy Weirich and Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris (D) defeating Republican challenger Worth Morgan. The KWAM Decision Desk called both races at 11:36 p.m. CST. Harris beat Morgan 57.91 percent to 42.09...
Mulroy unseats Weirich in Shelby County District Attorney’s race
UPDATE, 11:45 p.m.: With 122 of 144 precincts reporting just a few minutes before midnight, Steve Mulroy maintained a decisive lead over incumbent Amy Weirich. The Democratic challenger had 58% of the vote to his Republican opponent’s 42%. “Barring some statistically improbable election day results appear tonight, we have won the election for Shelby County […]
Shelby County Clerk blames Mayor Harris, county government for license plate backlog, lack of funds
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert is blaming county Mayor Lee Harris for the ongoing license plate backlog. In a letter to Shelby County Commissioners, Halbert said the mailroom under the Mayor’s executive leadership had stopped sending County Clerk mail ‘due to lack of funds,’ but Halbert said that’s impossible.
Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich Loses Re-election Bid Months After Aggressively Prosecuting Pamela Moses For Alleged Voter Fraud
Weirich's defeat in a "red state" is a resounding victory for people advocating a criminal justice reform agenda. The post Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich Loses Re-election Bid Months After Aggressively Prosecuting Pamela Moses For Alleged Voter Fraud appeared first on NewsOne.
Full Shelby County Election Results
COUNTY MAYOR (100% reporting) DISTRICT ATTORNEY (100% reporting) TERM LIMIT REFERENDUM (100% reporting) COUNTY CLERK (100% reporting) COUNTY COMMISSION – DIST. 1 (100% reporting) AMBER MILLS/Republican. 6,513 61.21%. DONNA MCDONALD-MARTIN/Democrat. 4,127 38.79%. COUNTY COMMISSION – DIST. 4 (100% reporting) BRANDON MORRISON/Republican. 11,777 68.96%. BRITNEY CHAUNCEY/Democrat. 5,300 31.04%. COUNTY...
Mulroy planning to bring changes to justice system
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Changes are possibly coming to Shelby County’s criminal justice system after Steve Mulroy was elected the county’s next district attorney. The University of Memphis law professor defeated current District Attorney Amy Weirich by more than 16,000 votes by campaigning on a progressive platform. He is set to be sworn in on Thursday, September 1. […]
Shelby County district attorney candidates share final message to voters
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One day remains before voters decide on the future Shelby County District Attorney. Both candidates offered a final message to voters to aid their decision. Both believe that the justice system needs to be reformed and that violent crime needs to be curbed. Their methods, however,...
Memphis-Shelby County Schools deputy superintendents said they're ready to co-lead ahead of new school year
MEMPHIS, Tennessee — On Saturday, Memphis-Shelby County Schools interim leaders assured parents and students they're ready to go—planning ahead of the district's 155th year, which starts on Monday. Deputy Superintendents Dr. John Barker and Dr. Angela Whitelaw will co-lead the district when class begins after the MSCS school...
Wanda Halbert fires back at County Commission; invokes Whistleblower Act over misreported funds
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert sent a letter to the Shelby County Commission saying more than $6 million per year in county revenue went unreported since she took office in 2018, one of many issues she said she inherited when she took office. "You've seen the...
Shelby County Republican Party Leadership Needs to Resign: Brandon Toney
Conservative political commentator and former state senate candidate Brandon Toney called for the Shelby County Republican Party’s leadership to resign Friday on “Wake Up Memphis” after major election losses for the GOP in Memphis. Toney, who was kicked off the ballot for the Tennessee state senate district...
ELECTION RESULTS: Who won the big races Thursday
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Action News 5 is your home for the August 4 Election Night coverage. Some of the major races on the ballot include Shelby County Mayor, District Attorney and Governor primaries.
Controversial Memphis-Area District Attorney Amy Weirich Loses Reelection Bid
Following years of a tough-on-crime approach, the Republican incumbent was bounced from office by a reform-minded law professor.
Mayor Strickland lashes out at owners of troubled Peppertree Apartments: ‘Step up or step out’
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis’ mayor says he’s fed up with the owners and management of the Peppertree Apartments in Whitehaven, after the complex racked up hundreds of code violations and crime reports. In the latest incident at Peppertree, a woman and young girl fell through a second-floor walkway that collapsed Tuesday night. Code Enforcement is […]
AP: Nashville doctor wins Democratic nomination for governor, narrowly defeating Memphis City Councilman JB Smiley Jr.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Jason Martin, a Nashville doctor critical of Republican Gov. Bill Lee’s hands-off approach to the COVID-19 pandemic, won the Democratic nomination for governor Friday and will face Lee in November. Martin, a first-time political candidate, defeated Memphis attorney and City Councilman JB Smiley Jr. by...
Four county medical cannabis dispensaries licensed
As of Friday, Aug. 5, there are four entities from DeSoto County that have obtained medical cannabis dispensary licenses from the Mississippi State Department of Health. The four DeSoto County licenses listed from the MSDH are: Med-RE-D, LLC of Nesbit, which obtained the one-year license on July 28; Southern Crop Wellness I, LLC of Olive Branch on Aug. 2; KV Olive Branch LLC of Olive Branch on Aug. 2; and Nash Hassen of Hernando, also on Aug. 2.
Students in DeSoto County Schools head back to class
DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — Students in DeSoto County Schools, the largest school district in the state of Mississippi, headed back to class Thursday. FOX13′s Tom Dees spoke with Superintendent Cory Uselton about heading back to class. He said every year, parents have to get used to the new...
Shelby County TN - Should be a warning to the right
The GOP DA got replaced by a Democrat. She (R) refused to say anything negative about her opponent (D) because "we don't do that." Meanwhile, he trashed her in his campaign. The GOP isn't willing to fight. The GOP also had terrible voter turnout; something like 22%. Also shocking, the...
