Hawaii residents could qualify for internet discounts
Through the Affordable Connectivity Program, over 100,000 residents living in Hawaii may be eligible to receive internet discounts up to $30 a month off and those living on Hawaiian Home Lands may qualify for a $75 discount.
BEAT OF HAWAII
Three Airlines Fast-Chopping Hawaii Routes In Shakeup
At least five mainland cities have been left reeling from a pullback in Hawaii flights from coast to coast. Sacramento, for one, is a popular west coast gateway to Hawaii and, until recently, had many nonstop flight options from Alaska Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines, and Southwest Airlines. But no more. Oakland also lost a big Hawaii player last year, while recently expanded Long Beach to Hawaii routes have just contracted. And there’s more.
BEAT OF HAWAII
Styrofoam Quits Hawaii As Body Boards Go Next
Starting next Tuesday, you won’t find disposable foam boogie boards for sale or rent on Maui. That comes as the island implements its ban on these environmentally hazardous toys. We’ve seen countless discarded and broken foam bodyboards on Hawaii beaches, and this is a good move. Maui was...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Campaign Spending Commission investigates COVID testing company that got big city contract
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Campaign Spending Commission is investigating one of the companies that was awarded a multi-million dollar COVID testing contract by former Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell’s administration. Hawaii News Now has learned that the commission has subpoenaed the bank records of two employees of Capture Diagnostics,...
‘It’s A Nightmare’: Feral Pig Population Explosion Rattles East Honolulu Neighborhood
Aina Haina, an affluent residential neighborhood on Oahu’s southeastern shore, wedged between Waialae/Kahala and Hawaii Kai, is trying to fend off an invasion of pigs. Residents of single-family homes, many on sloping hills overlooking the Pacific, are reporting less desirable views these days: colonies of feral pigs have moved down from the mountain forests into residential neighborhoods, where they are rooting in people’s yards and destroying landscaping, bellowing, snorting and even screaming in the night, menacing residents, depositing foul-smelling excrement, scavenging for food in trash cans and multiplying like crazy.
Yelp’s top 10 places to grab mac salad in Honolulu
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii is home to a melting pot of food from all around the world. While many people are excited to try local Hawaiian cuisine, like kalua pork, Spam fried rice, and the classic island loco moco many people want to get their hands on a popular side dish. Specifically, Hawaii style macaroni […]
KITV.com
$30 million COVID-19 relief fund established for Honolulu County nonprofit organizations
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The City and County of Honolulu is setting aside $30-million for local non-profit organizations that were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Nonprofit organizations can receive up to $100,000 if they meet certain criteria that demonstrate economic harm directly related to the pandemic. The money is part of the American Rescue Plan’s Coronavirus State & Local Fiscal Recovery Funds. Applications will be accepted starting in early September.
BEAT OF HAWAII
Bathtub Murder Spawns Hawaii Luxury Real Estate Discount
While an accused Hawaii visitor awaits trial later this month for a grotesque murder in Honolulu earlier this year, the now infamous luxury property where it happened just hit the Hawaii real estate market with what appears to be a big mark-down. The location is within the gated community that’s among Hawaii’s most exclusive, Hawaii Loa Ridge.
Please, Office Of Elections, Do The Math For Us On Primary Night
Maui Mayor Mike Victorino was visiting a Honolulu television newsroom recently when a reporter asked him how his reelection was going. Would there be a winner declared the night of Aug. 13?. Victorino corrected the reporter, telling him that under Maui County rules the top two finishers — regardless of...
HECO bill rises about 7% or $15 in October
The Hawaiian Electric Company said on Sunday, Aug. 7 that your electric bill may rise about 7% or $15 when it stops using coal.
tourcounsel.com
Haleakala National Park, Maui, Hawaii (with Map & Photos)
Haleakala National Park is a US national park located on the island of Maui, Hawaii. The territory of the National Park is conditionally divided into two parts: the top of the Haleakala crater with the territories adjacent to it and the coast of Kipahulu. In the coastal zone of the park, tourists are recommended to visit Hosmer Grove, where a huge number of rare plant species brought from different parts of the world are concentrated. Unlike the harsh western coast of Hawaii, the eastern coast captivates with its tropical nature. Here, our idea of Hawaii is confirmed by dense impenetrable jungle. Heliconias and bougainvilleas bloom, colorful wild orchids, ginger, balsam and anthurium. After a half-hour journey along the path through the jungle, the sound of water is heard more and more clearly. These are waterfalls of indescribable beauty, carefully hidden from view in the labyrinths of the tropical forest.
Deadline to mail election ballots
The deadline to mail-in Hawaii ballots in time for the primary elections is Monday, Aug. 8.
hawaiinewsnow.com
2 well-known politicians face off in Democratic race for seat representing Aiea, Pearl City
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Senate District 16 stretches from Halawa to Aiea and all the way down to Pearl City. And now the incumbent senator for the area is facing off against a longtime City Council member. Bennette Misalucha came to Hawaii from the Philippines 40 years ago. She is a...
BEAT OF HAWAII
Southwest Drops 10 Hawaii Routes | Fare War Starts | Expedia Out
One small consolation amid burgeoning Hawaii vacation costs is that some airfares will remain suppressed for the foreseeable future due to fierce and unending, multi-faceted competition between Southwest Airlines, bellwether Hawaiian Airlines, and others. But that’s just the beginning of the news, as there’s also a significant shift in Southwest’s Hawaii focus that’s in process. Plus, you won’t find some of Hawaiian Air’s flights on Expedia any longer.
WATCH: U.S. Navy Blue Angels arrive on Oahu
The Blue Angels arrive on Oahu on Monday, Aug. 8 ahead of the Kaneohe Bay Air Show.
UH research finds that menthol in vapes can hurt lungs
New research from a team at the University of Hawaii at Manoa found that menthol in e-cigarettes may be harmful to your respiratory health.
Hawaii Magazine
Your Guide to Living in this Windward Oʻahu Beach Town
Agents at List Sotheby’s International Realty use two words to describe Kailua: beach town. “Kailua is a location with some of the most beautiful beaches in the world,” says Heather Selvitelle, a multi-award-winning agent at List Sotheby’s International Realty. “There’s this feeling of being in a small beach community, but with growing opportunities. It feels like a family community.”
hawaiinewsnow.com
As HECO shifts to renewable energy, customers can expect a 7% jump in their electric bills. Here's why
Police arrest man who was reportedly armed on Waikiki beach after scare sends people fleeing. Police arrested a man Sunday who was reportedly carrying a gun on a crowded Waikiki beach — the sight of which triggered a scare that left people running in all directions. Local academy helps...
luxury-houses.net
Looking for a Spacious Home in Honolulu? Look No Further than this $4.95 Million Custom Estate
The Estate in Honolulu is a luxurious home featuring expansive open floor plan with hardwood floors and numerous custom wood details throughout now available for sale. This home located at 4830 Kolohala St, Honolulu, Hawaii; offering 05 bedrooms and 07 bathrooms with 5,332 square feet of living spaces. Call Tracy Allen – Coldwell Banker Realty (Phone: 808 927-6415) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Honolulu.
