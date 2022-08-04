New Paper: Integrating Biodiversity and Biologists into the Bio-Inspired Design Process

Read on www.padtinc.com
Phys.org
In DNA, scientists find solution to building superconductor that could transform technology
Scientists at the University of Virginia School of Medicine and their collaborators have used DNA to overcome a nearly insurmountable obstacle to engineer materials that would revolutionize electronics. One possible outcome of such engineered materials could be superconductors, which have zero electrical resistance, allowing electrons to flow unimpeded. That means...
Creepy artificial intelligence spotted creating its own science that even human experts don’t understand
A CREEPY artificial intelligence has left scientists puzzled after it discovered physics that even professionals still don't understand. Physics is one of the more rigid disciplines in science with complex equations and exact measurements for secrets to be revealed. Professor of engineering at Columbia University Hod Lipson said it is...
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Successfully Reconstruct Ancient Genome Using a 600-Year-Old Mummy
Researchers used fragments taken from an Italian mummy to recreate the genome of a centuries-old strain of E. coli. Using fragments taken from a 16th-century mummy’s gallstone, a multinational team headed by scientists from McMaster University and the University of Paris Cité has identified and reconstructed the first ancient E. coli genome.
Russians reportedly building a satellite-blinding laser — an expert explains the technology
Russia is building a new ground-based laser facility for interfering with satellites orbiting overhead, according to a recent report. Here's what that means.
Fiddler crab’s eyes inspire researchers to develop amphibious artificial vision
Scientists have managed to create a panoramic amphibious vision system that works equally well underwater and on land.
Artificial Intelligence Predicts The Structure of Almost Every Protein Ever Found
A new era of biological research has been unlocked, with an artificial intelligence (AI) predicting the 3D shape of nearly every protein known to science – just one year after its first data release. Thanks to AlphaFold, an AI tool developed by the Google-owned AI company DeepMind, more than...
AI Is Discovering Its Own ‘Fundamental’ Physics And Scientists Are Baffled
Physics is one of science’s more rigorous—and rigid—disciplines, riddled with long equations and complex measurements that must be made just right to reveal their secrets. Yet, before even the simplest equation was put together, scientists first had to puzzle out a crucial predecessor to written equations: a system’s variables.
An AI Just Independently Discovered Alternate Physics
Grab any physics textbook and you'll find formula after formula describing how things wobble, fly, swerve and stop. The formulas describe actions we can observe, but behind each could be sets of factors that aren't immediately obvious. Now, a new AI program developed by researchers at Columbia University has seemingly...
Phys.org
Researchers create biosensor by turning spider silk into optical fiber
Researchers have harnessed the light-guiding properties of spider silk to develop a sensor that can detect and measure small changes in the refractive index of a biological solution, including glucose and other types of sugar solutions. The new light-based sensor might one day be useful for measuring blood sugar and other biochemical analytes.
Phys.org
Neural networks and 'ghost' electrons accurately reconstruct behavior of quantum systems
Physicists are (temporarily) augmenting reality to crack the code of quantum systems. Predicting the properties of a molecule or material requires calculating the collective behavior of its electrons. Such predictions could one day help researchers develop new pharmaceuticals or design materials with sought-after properties such as superconductivity. The problem is that electrons can become "quantum mechanically" entangled with one another, meaning they can no longer be treated individually. The entangled web of connections becomes absurdly tricky for even the most powerful computers to unravel directly for any system with more than a handful of particles.
Phys.org
Researcher is studying materials whose traits resemble those of the human brain
In its heyday, UIUC's Blue Waters was one of the world's top supercomputers. Anyone who was curious could drop by its 30,000-square-foot machine room for a tour, and spend half an hour strolling among the 288 huge black cabinets, supported by a 24-megawatt power supply, that housed its hundreds of thousands of computational cores.
Phys.org
New method enables efficient sample preparation for single-cell proteomics
The proteins that make up our cells hold within an entire world of information, which, when unlocked, can give us insights into the origins of many essential biological phenomena. This information is gathered using an analytical technique known as "single-cell proteomics," in which a single-cell analysis is performed to observe the characteristics of individual cells at their protein level. Over the years, scientists have used single-cell proteomics in the fields of cancer genomics, cell differentiation, and tissue development. However, current proteomics techniques suffer from low recovery rate of protein samples, low throughput, and lack of versatility.
Ars Technica
MIT scientists create color-shifting films inspired by 19th-century holography
The bright iridescent colors in butterfly wings or beetle shells don't come from any pigment molecules but from how the wings are structured—a naturally occurring example of what physicists call photonic crystals. Scientists can make their own structural colored materials in the lab, but it can be challenging to scale up the process for commercial applications without sacrificing optical precision.
Phys.org
New crystal engineering strategy to design ultrabright fluorescent solid dyes
When it comes to designing ultrabright solid-state fluorescent materials, bridged crystal designs might be the key to enabling monomeric emission and accessing novel crystalline systems, reveals a new study. A research team from Tokyo Institute of Technology prepared ultrabright fluorescent dyes using di-bridged distyrylbenzenes (DSBs) with flexible alkylene bridges, using a novel crystal engineering study. The findings have important implications for the field of photofunctional materials.
Nature.com
Small-world complex network generation on a digital quantum processor
Quantum cellular automata (QCA) evolve qubits in a quantum circuit depending only on the states of their neighborhoods and model how rich physical complexity can emerge from a simple set of underlying dynamical rules. The inability of classical computers to simulate large quantum systems hinders the elucidation of quantum cellular automata, but quantum computers offer an ideal simulation platform. Here, we experimentally realize QCA on a digital quantum processor, simulating a one-dimensional Goldilocks rule on chains of up to 23 superconducting qubits. We calculate calibrated and error-mitigated population dynamics and complex network measures, which indicate the formation of small-world mutual information networks. These networks decohere at fixed circuit depth independent of system size, the largest of which corresponding to 1,056 two-qubit gates. Such computations may enable the employment of QCA in applications like the simulation of strongly-correlated matter or beyond-classical computational demonstrations.
Phys.org
Researchers study historical developments of the periodic system of chemical elements
In the 1860s, the chemists, Lothar Meyer and Dmitri Mendeleev, independently presented the first periodic system. Since then, the well-known tabular arrangement of the elements has been the guiding principle of chemistry. A team of researchers from the Max Planck Institute for Mathematics in the Sciences and the Interdisciplinary Center for Bioinformatics at the University of Leipzig provides computational approaches based on extensive data sets from the Reaxys chemistry database that explain the development of the first periodic systems. Their results are relevant for both the history of science and the future expansion of chemical knowledge.
Phys.org
Fruit flies: Summer pests or scientific marvel?
Fly-swatting season is here. No sooner will you place your fresh strawberries on the kitchen counter than will the first fruit fly arrive. It won't take long for a platoon of Drosophila buddies to be hovering about the spoils. If you opt to swat, swipe, slap, backhand or otherwise pursue...
IFLScience
MIT Engineers Use 19th-Century Holographic Technique To Create Color-Changing Stretchy Film
Engineers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) have developed an exciting new smart material that responds to being stretched or pressured by changing color. It's even possible to encode secret messages on it and it’s all thanks its microscopic structure rather than to chemical additives or dyes. Oh, and the technology for this futuristic material actually comes from the year 1891.
Nature.com
Multi-objective goal-directed optimization of de novo stable organic radicals for aqueous redox flow batteries
Advances in the field of goal-directed molecular optimization offer the promise of finding feasible candidates for even the most challenging molecular design applications. One example of a fundamental design challenge is the search for novel stable radical scaffolds for an aqueous redox flow battery that simultaneously satisfy redox requirements at the anode and cathode, as relatively few stable organic radicals are known to exist. To meet this challenge, we develop a new open-source molecular optimization framework based on AlphaZero coupled with a fast, machine-learning-derived surrogate objective trained with nearly 100,000 quantum chemistry simulations. The objective function comprises two graph neural networks: one that predicts adiabatic oxidation and reduction potentials and a second that predicts electron density and local three-dimensional environment, previously shown to be correlated with radical persistence and stability. With no hard-coded knowledge of organic chemistry, the reinforcement learning agent finds molecule candidates that satisfy a precise combination of redox, stability and synthesizability requirements defined at the quantum chemistry level, many of which have reasonable predicted retrosynthetic pathways. The optimized molecules show that alternative stable radical scaffolds may offer a unique profile of stability and redox potentials to enable low-cost symmetric aqueous redox flow batteries.
A breakthrough 3D-printed material incredibly strong and ductile
It resembles a net-like structure when viewed at the nanoscale. It could prove revolutionary for medicine and aerospace. A dual-phase, nanostructured high-entropy alloy that has been 3D printed by researchers from the University of Massachusetts Amherst and the Georgia Institute of Technology is stronger and more ductile than other cutting-edge additively manufactured materials. This discovery could lead to higher-performance components for use in aerospace, medicine, energy, and transportation.
