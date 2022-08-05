Four critically injured after lightning strike near the White House

Read on www.sfgate.com
Police: Avoid Area Of South Van Ness And 16Th Street Due To Police Activity
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) Police are asking the public to avoid the area of South Van Ness Avenue and 16th Street in San Francisco due to police activity. Emergency crews are on scene and traffic delays are expected. Drivers should expect traffic delays, consider alternate routes, and allow for additional travel time, according to police.
