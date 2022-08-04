Visitors at an amusement park in Ireland were forced to hide in a gift shop after three bison broke out of their enclosure.Tayto Park’s retail manager raised the alarm after a customer reported seeing a bison next to one of the rides. Customers sought refuge in the gift shop until the bison herd manager arrived and returned the animals to their paddock with help from zookeepers.“All visitors were removed from that area and brought into the retail shop, which was the nearest secure building to the animals,” a staff member wrote in an email to the government department responsible for...

ANIMALS ・ 3 DAYS AGO