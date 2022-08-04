ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Smithonian

Three Climbers Reported Dead at Glacier National Park

Three men died while climbing mountains in Montana’s Glacier National Park in recent days. On July 25, rescuers recovered the bodies of mountaineers Brian Kennedy and Jack Beard, who had set off together on July 21 to climb Dusty Star Mountain. Kennedy and Beard, who were both 67 and...
MONTANA STATE
Outsider.com

Incredible Yellowstone National Park Footage Shows Black Bear Cornering Elk Into Shocked Tourists

Throwback…Tuesday? So, we’re a couple days early for Throwback Thursday, but check out this thrilling video from 2018 that features a black bear chasing a herd of elk nearly into a group of tourists on the boardwalk in Yellowstone National Park. About a minute long, the video shows a beautiful vista of Yellowstone, with steaming lakes and a smattering of conifer trees.
ANIMALS
tornadopix.com

Tahoe ski resorts in desperate need of labor accommodation turn brutal camps

With winter looming, a sprawling ski resort for work and limited lodging options for seasonal employees who want to ramp up tickets or perks, Palisades Ski Resort in Tahoe tried a daring test last year. The company has opened a campground near Interstate 89, where workers can park their small,...
TRAVEL
Outsider.com

WATCH: Idiotic Tourists Hand Feed Elk Cow at Rocky Mountain National Park

In outdoor news that is both unbelievable and makes perfect sense for people visiting National Parks in this day and age, a group of tourists was recorded feeding and petting a wild elk cow in Rocky Mountain National Park. In the video, posted on Instagram courtesy of Vic Schendel, a group of people gathers in front of a female elk. They let it lick their hands, pet it on the head, and possibly give it food. That’s a big no-no with wildlife.
ANIMALS
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
The Independent

Park visitors forced to hide in gift shop after three bison escape enclosure

Visitors at an amusement park in Ireland were forced to hide in a gift shop after three bison broke out of their enclosure.Tayto Park’s retail manager raised the alarm after a customer reported seeing a bison next to one of the rides. Customers sought refuge in the gift shop until the bison herd manager arrived and returned the animals to their paddock with help from zookeepers.“All visitors were removed from that area and brought into the retail shop, which was the nearest secure building to the animals,” a staff member wrote in an email to the government department responsible for...
ANIMALS
CBS News

Due to climate change, Nevada says goodbye to grass

In Las Vegas, Nevada, it's come to this: climate change has helped make water ever more scarce, so under a new Nevada law, the grass has got to go. "When we look at outdoor water use in Southern Nevada, landscaping far and away is the largest water user, and of that, it's grass," said Bronson Mack of the Las Vegas Water Authority.
LAS VEGAS, NV
US News and World Report

After Starting New Mexico Fire, U.S. Asks Victims to Pay

TIERRA MONTE, N.M. (Reuters) - After the U.S. government started the largest wildfire in New Mexico's recorded history in April, it is asking victims to share recovery costs on private land, jeopardizing relief efforts, according to residents and state officials. The blaze was sparked by U.S. Forest Service (USFS) prescribed...

