2Pac Allegedly Turned Down A Michael Jackson Collab Due To Missed Studio Session

By Keenan &quot;HIGz&quot; Higgins
 2 days ago

The 1990s predated the era of social media by about a decade and a half, leaving a shroud of behind-the-scenes mystery around some of the biggest acts in music at that time.

The rumor mill has been churning heavily in relation to two fallen pop heroes, late rap icon Tupac Shakur and the dearly missed King Of Pop himself Michael Jackson. One in particular makes the allegation that 2Pac actually walked out on an opportunity to collaborate with MJ after feeling disrespected in the studio.

According to a recent Cam Capone News interview with Outlawz member Napoleon (seen above), Pac was once given the opportunity to lay down a verse for a MJ song in the same vain of his equally missed rap rival The Notorious B.I.G. While the Biggie x MJ collab actually came to fruition on the 1995 commercial juggernaut HIStory: Past, Present and Future, Book I, Pac’s opportunity ended before it even began due to the “Hit ‘Em Up” emcee choosing morals over being starstruck. “He told his mother, his family — he was excited,” says Napoleon, going on to recall the chance occasion by adding, “He went to the studio and he’s like, ‘Where’s Michael Jackson?’ They said, ‘Oh he can’t come. They want you to lay the verse.’ He got up and left.”

Napoleon made the emphasis of it being the Michael Jackson that 2Pac walked out on, further proving that status had nothing to do with his decision to not accept disrespect. He later put himself in Pac’s perspective, speaking on his behalf by adding, “He wasn’t man enough to come say hi to me and speak to me? I don’t want to get on his song.”

Ironically enough, a separate story regarding these two also began circulating recent. The tables were turn around in the version told by producer and music heir Quincy “QD3” Jones III, who according to HipHopDX says it was Jackson who turned down a collab with 2Pac out of loyalty for Biggie after recording the aforementioned song “This Time Around.”

Hip-hop soul veteran Danny Boy denied those claims in an interview of his own with The Art Of Dialogue , which you can watch a clip of below. Can we just let our fallen music legends rest in peace?!

