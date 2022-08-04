ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Pentagon turns down Bowser's request for National Guard help

WASHINGTON - The Department of Defense is denying Mayor Muriel Bowser’s request for the D.C. National guard to step in and help with the migrant crisis in the District. "When the Mayor of the District says she or he needs in the past or in the future – needs the D.C. National Guard to support the safe operation of our city, we expect fair consideration," Bowser said.
Photos of 1940s D.C. Streetcar Life

What was it like riding the streetcars of Washington on the 1940s? Take a look at this series of great old photos. With all the buzz about whether the H Street streetcar will happen or not, we thought it would be a great idea to share some images of what streetcar living was like back in the middle of the 20th century. It’s been over 50 years since D.C. has had operating streetcars, but it’s within the realm of possibility that we might see them again soon. Maybe.
FOX 5 FIELD TRIP: DC's Congressional Cemetery

DC's Congressional Cemetery has been a burial ground for residents and officials across the DMV for more than 200 years. FOX 5 is live this morning to share more on the cemetery's history and ways they have engaged with the community.
Whitlow’s: “Get Ready Washington, DC”

Undated photo of 11th and E Street, NW via Whitlow’s. Any guesses as to what neighborhood? Thanks to all who sent word about the Whitlow’s announcement:. ARLNow reported: “Whitlow’s opened in 1946 as a greasy spoon eatery and bar in D.C. before closing in 1989 and relocating to Clarendon six years later. Opening in 1995, it remained a neighborhood mainstay for just over two and a half decades.”
Maryland governor candidate Dan Cox meets with Latino pastors in Montgomery County

the Republican nominee for governor of Maryland, met with a group that represents over 350 Latino pastors across the state Tuesday evening in Montgomery County. Following the event in Derwood, Cox said in a statement that the Hispanic pastors "are embracing family values with our campaign." Cox, who is endorsed by President Donald Trump, has continued his outreach to diverse faith communities this week in a state where African-American and Latino voters hold significant electoral power. Earlier Tuesday, his campaign posted a photo of Cox praying with African-American pastors at a National Night Out event in Baltimore.
Officer Shot Dead During Baton Training Session at D.C. Library

A woman died after being shot during a baton training session for special police officers in a Washington, D.C. library on Thursday, cops said. The wounded special officer, 25-year-old Maurica Manyan, was found “unconscious and not breathing” when first responders arrived at the Anacostia Neighborhood Library. A retired D.C. police lieutenant, Jesse Porter, was instructing a class on how to use an extended baton when tragedy struck, Chief Robert Contee said. Unnamed sources close to the investigation say the trainer drew a pistol to demonstrate how quickly it could be done and fired a single shot, hitting the victim in the chest, NBC Washington reports. Six others were in the conference room at the time, including other library police officers, but only Manyan was struck. Homicide detectives were looking into why the instructor had live ammunition. “I don’t have answers as to why the live firearm was in a... baton training,” Contee said. “I don’t have those answers for you right now.” Special police officers are contracted to guard buildings and are certified by D.C. Porter, 58, retired from the force in 2020 after 33 years, his LinkedIn says. He has since worked as the CEO of a tactical training company that is contracted by law enforcement agencies. Manyan, who lived in Maryland, was a former employee of FedEx and Arby’s, her LinkedIn profile said.
Southern Maryland Struggles With Teacher Shortage

LEONARDTOWN, Md. — With only a few weeks of Summer remaining, schools all across the state are preparing for students to return from vacation. But some school administrators are concerned that they might not have enough teachers to function properly. The state of Maryland has lost a large number...
1718 P St NW Apt 420

Efficiency close to Dupont Circle - Nicely updated efficiency in high-rise building. Utilities included in lease, tenant pays for internet / Cable / Phone. Close to Dupont circle. No Pets Allowed. Location. 1718 P St NW Apt 420, Washington, DC. Address approximated. Rent. $1550. Bedrooms. Studio. Bathrooms. Posted Date. 08/04/2022.
Arena Stage: Riveting New Musical “American Prophet – Frederick Douglass in His Own Words” is Must-See Tribute To Great Orator

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Who could have imagined Frederick Douglass’s words set to music? Two men did. Director Charles Randolph-Wright (recipient of Arena’s 2022 American Artist Award), who co-wrote the book with lyricist and composer Marcus Hummon, believed it could be done, and to that end, the two men have put forth a sweeping historical musical that will henceforth be a must-see tribute to the great orator’s legacy.
46-year-old arrested for stabbing with screwdriver in NW DC

WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: This video is from Open Mic commentary is about the July 2022 D.C. violence. A 46-year-old has been arrested for stabbing a person in Northwest D.C. early Saturday morning, according to police. The incident happened around 3:25 a.m. on Georgia Avenue Northwest, nearby Ingraham Street...
Deputy City Manager Laura Triggs to resign next month

Alexandria City Manager James Parajon announced that, after 24 years working for the city, Deputy City Manager Laura Triggs will resign early next month. Triggs has been Deputy City Manager since 2014 and had previously served as the city’s finance director and chief financial officer. The release said Triggs...
