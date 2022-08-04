Read on www.thetrader707.com
natureworldnews.com
Giant Squid Mom Spotted Carrying String of Eggs 4,500 Feet Below the Pacific Ocean Off the California Coast
A giant squid mom was seen carrying a string of eggs consisting of an unknown number of her unborn babies off the California Coast, according to a report by the Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute (MBARI) earlier this week. The incident went viral online, including on various social media platforms,...
Futurity
Danger for creatures in California Current ocean ‘highway’
Twelve economically and culturally important species that make their home in the California Current marine ecosystem will feel the effects of climate change over the next 80 years, research finds. The North American West Coast has an underwater ocean highway—the California Current marine ecosystem, or CCME. The CCME extends from...
Was This Great White The New York Shark Attack Culprit?
The corpse of a great white shark washed up on the shores of Quogue, New York on July 20th. Coincidentally, that is the same day of the last shark attack reported off the south shores of Long Island. Could there have been a single shark that was creating havoc amongst beachgoers? Was there something wrong with this beast that caused it to attack swimmers and surfers?
Massive Amount of Great White Shark Sightings Reported Off the Coast of Cape Cod
The northeast has been seeing a lot more sharks lately. That includes Cape Cod where beaches were temporarily shut down after sightings. It’s a tricky situation when you have to coexist with these large predators. The outdoors is a dangerous place at times. Great white sharks are known to be more aggressive, and when we think of shark attacks, that’s usually what we picture. However, there have been many sharks seen in the Massachusetts area.
Shark Attack Hotspots of the World Revealed in Freaky Interactive Map
With roughly a billion sharks in the world, attacks on humans are relatively rare, but because of the gruesome nature of these encounters, they often make it into news headlines. There are, of course, areas of the world where attacks are more common. This is why the International Shark Attack File has compiled a map that documents each reported “unprovoked” encounter from 1900 to 2021.
Boy, 17, mauled in shark capital of the world after dozens of attacks and sightings shut down beaches across East Coast
A TEEN boy has suffered a possible shark bite in Florida, reports say. The state, which is known as the shark capital of the world, has seen at least 13 attacks this year, data shows. And, beaches along the East Coast have been forced to close after several sharks were...
goodshomedesign.com
Unbelievable Video Shows Humpback Whale Scooping Two Women Into Its Mouth
Almost getting swallowed by a humpback whale is not how you would want to start your holiday. In 2020, Julie McSorley and Liz Cottriel’s holiday almost ended in tragedy when the two went kayaking in the San Luis Obispo Bay in California. The two were engulfed by a huge...
Teen’s face bitten by shark while he was catching lobster
A Florida teenager was bitten in the face by a shark last week. Thirteen-year-old Fischer Hricko, of Casselberry, had the scare of his life while he was catching lobsters with his family on 27 July, FOX35 first reported. Fischer’s mother, Rhiannon Hricko, was navigating the boat when she heard her son yelling for help. “He just popped up screaming ‘mom, mom, shark! Get me out of here! Get me out of the water!’” Ms Hricko told FOX. Fischer recounted the terrifying moments before he was pulled out of the water by his mother. “I saw a big [lobster] and...
techeblog.com
Walking Sharks Captured on Video Show How They Hunt Where Others Can’t
Scientists working with the Discovery Channel stumbled upon something unusual the night of May 3, 2022 on the coast of Papua New Guinea: walking sharks. No, this doesn’t meet they have feet, but rather fins that are used to drag its body across water and onto land. Scientifically speaking, this is classified as an epaulette shark, which have rarely been captured on video.
Extremely rare white humpback whale washes up dead on Australian beach
A dead white humpback whale was recently found on a remote beach in Australia. However, experts say the animal is not an albino.
Daily Beast
The Tiny Bird Ruining East Coast Beach Vacations
It was a July afternoon on Duxbury Beach in Massachusetts, a perfect New England peak summer day, and things were getting heated. A young beach ranger—a college student home for the summer just trying to make a little cash—stopped traffic to allow for a wildlife crossing. A minuscule bird, almost like a cotton ball walking on toothpicks, flittered its way across the road, from one side of this narrow barrier beach to the other.
deseret.com
Video of kayakers being capsized by a whale has resurfaced on social media, bringing debate with it
Debate over video footage of two women being knocked out of their kayak by a humpback whale from nearly two years ago is making the rounds again this week. Were they swallowed? Despite that dramatic video you saw on Facebook, the answer is no. Julie McSorely and Liz Cottriel were...
Around 20 Sharks Were Spotted Off Cape Cod's Coast This Week
Shark Week 2022 may technically be over, but it’s still raging in Massachusetts, where Cape Cod shark sightings have prompted beach closures, and left locals worried. More than 20 sharks were spotted on the shores of Cape Cod and Martha’s Vineyard this week alone — is this normal? Here’s what we know about the situation.
43 tons of ‘ghost nets’ removed from single Hawaiian coral reef
Nearly 50 tons of debris has been removed from marine ecosystems in Hawai’i including 43 tons of “ghost nets” from a single coral reef.The reef is known as KamokuokamohoaliÊ»i (which translates to “island of the shark god”) or Maro Reef. It’s part of the PapahÄnaumokuÄkea Marine National Monument, a string of remote and uninhabited islands and one of the largest marine conservation areas on the planet. The coral reef is located in a shallow lagoon, less than 10 feet below the surface, in the open ocean more than 800 miles from Honolulu. The reefs support a number of species including...
Feds target US companies caught in lucrative shark fin trade
MIAMI (AP) — It’s one of the seafood industry’s most gruesome hunts. Every year, the fins of as many as 73 million sharks are sliced from the backs of the majestic sea predators, their bleeding bodies sometimes dumped back into the ocean where they are left to suffocate or die of blood loss.
