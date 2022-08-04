ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Futurity

Danger for creatures in California Current ocean ‘highway’

Twelve economically and culturally important species that make their home in the California Current marine ecosystem will feel the effects of climate change over the next 80 years, research finds. The North American West Coast has an underwater ocean highway—the California Current marine ecosystem, or CCME. The CCME extends from...
Q 105.7

Was This Great White The New York Shark Attack Culprit?

The corpse of a great white shark washed up on the shores of Quogue, New York on July 20th. Coincidentally, that is the same day of the last shark attack reported off the south shores of Long Island. Could there have been a single shark that was creating havoc amongst beachgoers? Was there something wrong with this beast that caused it to attack swimmers and surfers?
Outsider.com

Massive Amount of Great White Shark Sightings Reported Off the Coast of Cape Cod

The northeast has been seeing a lot more sharks lately. That includes Cape Cod where beaches were temporarily shut down after sightings. It’s a tricky situation when you have to coexist with these large predators. The outdoors is a dangerous place at times. Great white sharks are known to be more aggressive, and when we think of shark attacks, that’s usually what we picture. However, there have been many sharks seen in the Massachusetts area.
Outsider.com

Shark Attack Hotspots of the World Revealed in Freaky Interactive Map

With roughly a billion sharks in the world, attacks on humans are relatively rare, but because of the gruesome nature of these encounters, they often make it into news headlines. There are, of course, areas of the world where attacks are more common. This is why the International Shark Attack File has compiled a map that documents each reported “unprovoked” encounter from 1900 to 2021.
The Independent

Teen’s face bitten by shark while he was catching lobster

A Florida teenager was bitten in the face by a shark last week. Thirteen-year-old Fischer Hricko, of Casselberry, had the scare of his life while he was catching lobsters with his family on 27 July, FOX35 first reported. Fischer’s mother, Rhiannon Hricko, was navigating the boat when she heard her son yelling for help. “He just popped up screaming ‘mom, mom, shark! Get me out of here! Get me out of the water!’” Ms Hricko told FOX. Fischer recounted the terrifying moments before he was pulled out of the water by his mother. “I saw a big [lobster] and...
techeblog.com

Walking Sharks Captured on Video Show How They Hunt Where Others Can’t

Scientists working with the Discovery Channel stumbled upon something unusual the night of May 3, 2022 on the coast of Papua New Guinea: walking sharks. No, this doesn’t meet they have feet, but rather fins that are used to drag its body across water and onto land. Scientifically speaking, this is classified as an epaulette shark, which have rarely been captured on video.
Daily Beast

The Tiny Bird Ruining East Coast Beach Vacations

It was a July afternoon on Duxbury Beach in Massachusetts, a perfect New England peak summer day, and things were getting heated. A young beach ranger—a college student home for the summer just trying to make a little cash—stopped traffic to allow for a wildlife crossing. A minuscule bird, almost like a cotton ball walking on toothpicks, flittered its way across the road, from one side of this narrow barrier beach to the other.
GreenMatters

Around 20 Sharks Were Spotted Off Cape Cod's Coast This Week

Shark Week 2022 may technically be over, but it’s still raging in Massachusetts, where Cape Cod shark sightings have prompted beach closures, and left locals worried. More than 20 sharks were spotted on the shores of Cape Cod and Martha’s Vineyard this week alone — is this normal? Here’s what we know about the situation.
The Independent

43 tons of ‘ghost nets’ removed from single Hawaiian coral reef

Nearly 50 tons of debris has been removed from marine ecosystems in Hawai’i including 43 tons of “ghost nets” from a single coral reef.The reef is known as KamokuokamohoaliÊ»i (which translates to “island of the shark god”) or Maro Reef. It’s part of the PapahÄnaumokuÄkea Marine National Monument, a string of remote and uninhabited islands and one of the largest marine conservation areas on the planet. The coral reef is located in a shallow lagoon, less than 10 feet below the surface, in the open ocean more than 800 miles from Honolulu. The reefs support a number of species including...
