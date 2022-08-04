A Florida teenager was bitten in the face by a shark last week. Thirteen-year-old Fischer Hricko, of Casselberry, had the scare of his life while he was catching lobsters with his family on 27 July, FOX35 first reported. Fischer’s mother, Rhiannon Hricko, was navigating the boat when she heard her son yelling for help. “He just popped up screaming ‘mom, mom, shark! Get me out of here! Get me out of the water!’” Ms Hricko told FOX. Fischer recounted the terrifying moments before he was pulled out of the water by his mother. “I saw a big [lobster] and...

CASSELBERRY, FL ・ 4 DAYS AGO