Mary Belk: ‘I love remembering those Auburn High School band days’

Things to do: Check out "Newsies," the blockbuster show being performed by local talent
Get ready for a classic Broadway musical that is coming to Opelika this weekend and next. The Opelika Theatre Company is performing “Newsies,” a Disney show based on the newsboy’s strike of 1899 in New York City. Newsies was chosen as its fall musical because of the...
'It's put up or shut up': It's graduation weekend at Auburn, then 'real life is about to start'
Auburn held its summer commencement ceremony on Friday, as families of summer graduates gathered in Neville Arena for the conferral of degrees and a keynote speech by Jay Price, an Auburn alumnus and CEO of Southern Veterinary Partners. In his first commencement address as university president, Chris Roberts congratulated students...
Same team, new roles: Farrell Seymore and Kelli Fischer ready to start another year at Opelika City Schools
As Opelika City Schools prepare for classes to start on Monday, the superintendent and Opelika High School principal are in new roles and ready to go. Farrell Seymore, previously the OHS principal, stepped into the superintendent position after Mark Neighbors retired in May. Neighbors served in the position for 15 years and worked in education for more than 36 years.
Auburn’s tour turns back to basketball against Israel all-star team
Auburn’s journey through Israel has led the team back to the basketball court. The time has come for Auburn’s top two tests on the overseas tour, coming in two games Sunday and Monday in Tel Aviv. Auburn plays an Israel all-star game Sunday at noon Central on the...
‘Food can bring healing power’: Twice Baked owner provides jobs for people who’ve been incarcerated
The owner of Twice Baked, Joseph Shorter, decided to open the Opelika restaurant to pursue his passion for cooking and help provide job opportunities for others who’ve been incarcerated. Shorter, 43, said he knows how difficult it is for people with a criminal background to find a job after...
Super 8 Seniors: Kyan Maloy looks to help put Beauregard football ‘back on the map’
The O-A News is running the Super 8 Seniors series in the leadup to the release of the annual high school football preview section, set to run in the Friday, Aug. 12 edition. Kyan Maloy was once that kid in the stands. He was a youngster eight years ago watching...
Watch now: Auburn’s Suni Lee throws out first pitch at Minnesota Twins game
With an aerial flip and a little gold-medal flair, Auburn’s Suni Lee threw out the ceremonial first pitch at the Minnesota Twins game on Friday in Minneapolis. Lee flipped off the mound and delivered her pitch to the plate to the delight of the crowd. “Such an honor getting...
Preseason practice begins: Five players to watch during Auburn's fall camp
After a months-long hiatus from the practice fields, Auburn football officially opened up its fall camp Thursday, with head coach Bryan Harsin, and coordinators Eric Kiesau and Jeff Schmedding, speaking to reporters as players reported for camp. “This is talking season, while we’re practicing and all that,” Harsin said. “There’s...
New 'gig-economy' app coming to Auburn links restaurant workers with jobs
Brett Ables knows a thing or two about Auburn restaurants. He got his start working at both Hamilton’s on Magnolia and Jimmy John’s while taking classes at Southern Union State Community College, and he says he fell in love with what he calls the “stressful chaos” of the restaurant industry.
A break between semesters at Auburn means free parking downtown
With another Auburn University summer semester wrapping up, the city has announced there will be free parking in downtown Auburn. From now until Aug. 15, on-street parking in downtown Auburn, the ground floor of the Auburn Municipal Parking Deck and the Gay Street Parking Lot will be free. “After getting...
Kendrick-Holmes: Doing the things you don't have time for and that people don't expect you to do
This is about doing what you don’t have time to do. More than 100 people did just that on Wednesday morning when they showed up to pack 33,000 meals to feed the hungry as part of this year’s campaign kickoff for United Way of Lee County. They formed...
Returning from injury, Pappoe wants to go ‘harder than I ever have before’
The first question of the day for Owen Pappoe couldn’t have been simpler, but it put an ear-to-ear grin on the fourth-year linebacker’s face. Understandably, Pappoe was good. Fresh out of the helmet for the first time in a long time, it had been months since he was on a football field and helming Auburn’s defense.
Auburn quarterback TJ Finley charged with attempting to elude police officer
Auburn quarterback TJ Finley has been charged with attempting to elude a police officer by the Auburn Police Division, a misdemeanor. A lawyer saying he represents Finley said the situation is the result of a “misunderstanding,” while Auburn Police says Finley fled from police on a motorcycle while not wearing a helmet.
Opelika neighbors: Obituaries for August 7
Read through the obituaries published today in Opelika-Auburn News. Sarah Beth Langcuster KleistMay 24, 1990 - June 27, 2022Sarah Beth Langcuster Kleist, age 32, passed on June 27, 2022, after a courageous and …
From dress code changes to new lunch prices, here's what to expect at Opelika City Schools on Monday
With classes starting again for Opelika City Schools on Monday, students, parents and faculty can expect some changes for the new school year. Starting Monday, OCS will be enforcing a new dress code. Superintendent Farrell Seymore said it’s a much-needed update that is also a more simple and flexible code.
Opelika fire chief recalls his first thought when he saw the downtown blaze on July 21
Opelika Fire Chief Shane Boyd said that when he arrived on the scene of the downtown fire on July 21, his first thoughts were to save as many downtown structures as possible. “After rescue, our next most important thing is exposure,” Boyd said. “A fire downtown, that’s as bad as it gets.”
5 Bedroom Home in Phenix City - $375,000
A rare opportunity presents itself! Brand new, custom designed home located in Ivy Creek Subdivision! This beautifully finished 2751 sq. ft., open concept, 5 bedrooms, to include bonus room, 3 bath home is finished and ready for its new owners! The foyer opens into an office space and then into the stylish kitchen that includes white, soft close cabinets with black finishes, subway tiled backsplash, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and a spacious island. The living room offers a fireplace with shiplap, cathedral ceilings and is open to the breakfast area & kitchen. The master bedroom is located on the main floor and offers tons of space with a walk-in closet, ensuite bath with a seperate soaking tub, fully tiled shower, his and her vanities with quartz countertops. The main living and kitchen display a gorgeous, soft wood colored LVP flooring. Outdoors you'll find a covered patio area, sidewalks and street lights, a great area for the kids to run and play!
What you missed this week in notable Opelika crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Opelika-Auburn News. (2) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Opelika City Council and Lee County NAACP at odds over redistricting proposals
After more discussion between the Lee County NAACP and Opelika City Councilmembers about redistricting, the current proposal was tabled again at the council meeting on Tuesday. If nothing changes or the council does not make a decision between the two maps by Sept. 13, the current map proposed by Mayor...
