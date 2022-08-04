Mayor Kenney’s Public Schedule for Friday, August 5, 2022
9:30AM Mayor Kenney to Participate in Back to School Bus Tour Launch Event
The Mayor will join School District of Philadelphia Superintendent Dr. Tony Watlington, President of the Independence Blue Cross Foundation Reverend Dr. Lorina Marshall-Blake and other members of the School District and local community for the launch of the School District’s annual Back to School Bus Tour.
Location: Northeast High School Sports Complex, 1601 Cottman Ave., Philadelphia, PA.
Comments / 0