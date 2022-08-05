Enraged Woman Set Her Boyfriend on Fire at a Houston Gas Station

Read on lonestar923.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Serial Road Rager terrorizes residents in the Heights neighborhood of Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Judge Latosha Lewis Payne Was the Focus of a Protest Launched by Art and Koffey Smith in Downtown HoustonAubrey R Taylor Reports©Houston, TX
Basketball Phenom Griner Slapped with 9-Year Prison Sentence As Pressure Heats up and Celebrities are Weighing inSharee B.Houston, TX
A Houston Police Department Investigator allegedly documented the false recovery of missing 15-year-old girlSANAF NewsHouston, TX
Related
Texas Nurse Arrested In California Car Crash That Killed Six People
Over the weekend, you may have seen a horrific video that has been making the rounds of a deadly car crash in the Los Angeles area where a car going well over 50 miles per hour blows through an intersection and destroys several vehicles in its path before smashing into a gas station.
Three Houston men arrested, accused of trying to steal catalytic converters
The men allegedly were staying at a hotel adjacent to a car dealership, and had power tools they planned to use to cut off the equipment.
Click2Houston.com
VIDEO: Woman known as ‘Baby’ lures man to be robbed at hotel along Gulf Freeway, police say
HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division needs the public’s help in tracking down a woman who set up a man to be robbed by two suspects at a hotel along the Gulf Freeway. Footage of the trio was captured on video and released by police.
Bloody Shoes: How Texas Stiletto Murder Haunted Houston
Homicides between domestic partners rarely make the news for more than a day or more than just locally, as severe domestic violence is disturbingly common. According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence:. 1 in 4 women and 1 in 7 men have been victims of severe physical violence (e.g....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Serial Road Rager terrorizes residents in the Heights neighborhood of Houston
A man that we caught on camera last week chasing a mini-cooper in the Heights area of Houston last Wednesday, has been connected to another road rage incident that also took place in the Heights at the end of June 2022.
4 Dead, 2 Critically Injured In Multi-Vehicle Accident In Galveston (Galveston, TX)
Officials report that 4 people were killed and 2 were critically injured in a collision between a golf cart and an SUV driven by an allegedly intoxicated man. The fatal incident took place at 11:30 PM on Saturday.
'It’s very violating and scary': Woman's purse stolen while unloading groceries at sister's home in The Heights
HOUSTON, Texas — A Heights woman believes she and her sister were followed home from a shopping trip Saturday, only to have her sister’s purse stolen while they were unloading groceries. It’s something we’ve all done. “We just got a lot of groceries," the sister said.
cw39.com
HPD: Man shot at north Houston store after making pass at another man’s girlfriend
HOUSTON (CW39) — Police are investigating a weekend shooting that left one man hurt. It happened Saturday around 8:30 p.m. at the Happy Land food store at Parker and Shady Lane. Police say one man began talking to another man’s girlfriend. The boyfriend of the woman became angry...
RELATED PEOPLE
onscene.tv
Driver Killed After Car Slams Into Cement Pillar | Houston
08.06.2022 | 12:49 AM | HOUSTON – It was reported a vehicle was traveling northbound on Jensen Dr. The vehicle went through the intersection and collided with a cement pillar. The vehicle started to catch fire when a HPD officer was able to pull out the occupant. The occupant was pronounced deceased at the scene by HFD. No other occupants were in the vehicle. Investigation is on going. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
16-year-old arrested in suspected road rage incident caught on video
HOUSTON — A 16-year-old boy was arrested Sunday in connection with a case of suspected road rage where a dumbbell was thrown through the victim’s windshield. The apparent case of road rage happened on July 31 near Tidwell and Hardy Toll Road. Editor's note: KHOU 11 decided to...
Woman holding 1-year-old killed after shooter walks up and shoots her in SE Houston, police say
Police said the woman was with a friend when another woman walked up to her and fired multiple times. The victim turned her back to protect her child from the gunfire.
wbrz.com
Toddler killed when cement truck plummeted from overpass, crushed vehicle below
HOUSTON, Texas - A 22-month-old was killed Friday afternoon when a concrete-mixing truck drove off a Houston highway overpass and crushed a vehicle below. The Harris County Sheriff's Office told KHOU four people were inside the vehicle when the cement truck landed on it — a 54-year-old woman, a 24-year-old woman and two 22-month-old twins.
IN THIS ARTICLE
87-year-old woman found dead with human bite on her stomach in her northwest Houston home, HPD says
The woman had spinal fractures, bruising, chest injuries not consistent with CPR being performed, and a human bite mark on her stomach, according to detectives.
Click2Houston.com
Bond set at $2.5K for suspected drunk driver accused of striking tree with 10-year-old inside vehicle: Pct. 4
CYPRESS, Texas – A suspected drunk driver was arrested and charged after striking a tree while her 10-year-old daughter was inside of the vehicle Saturday, Mark Herman with Harris County Constable Precinct 4 said. Deputies responded to reports of a vehicle that struck a tree in the 21600 block...
theleadernews.com
Woman discovered shot, killed in Northside
A woman was found shot and killed inside her home in the Northside/Northline in late July, according to the Houston Police Department. Police are withholding the identity of the woman, 65, pending notification of family members, according to the department. Officers were doing a welfare check at a home in...
‘Jackass’ Star Steve-O’s Buc-ee’s Prank Cut Short by Management, Texas Police Respond
When travelers stopped at the Buc-ee’s in Wharton, Texas, early last week, they expected to be wowed. What they didn’t expect, however, was that one of their fellow shoppers would be Jackass star Steve-O. As anyone who’s ever stopped at the gas station and mega-convenience store knows, Buc-ee’s...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mother charged with DWI after crashing into tree with daughter in Cypress area, Pct. 4 says
Officials said the woman's 10-year-old daughter, who was in the passenger seat, sustained minor injuries. The mother's bond was set at $2,500.
Click2Houston.com
Copper thieves target shopping center in east Houston, owners say
An east Houston business owner is warning others to be on the lookout for copper thieves after a recent theft has forced her to shut down her photography studio. Lauren Eureste told KPRC 2 that her studio, Imagine Lauren Photography located in the 800 block of Normandy Street, has been unusable for about four weeks.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Ringleader of credit card skimming scheme sent to prison
HOUSTON, TX -- A 31-year-old Cuban citizen who resided in Houston has been sentenced for his role as leader of an organization that installed hundreds of credit card skimmers in Southeast Texas over the last six years, announced U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery. Durlan Garica-Pupo pleaded guilty May 18, 2021,...
Family of father killed after 18-wheeler's loose tires strike 2 vehicles hold a balloon release
The husband and father of five children had his life suddenly taken after a tire from an 18-wheeler jumped the center wall and sheared the roof of the vehicle.
LoneStar 92
Midland, TX
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
439K+
Views
ABOUT
Lonestar 92 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://lonestar92.com
Comments / 0