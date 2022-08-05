ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Enraged Woman Set Her Boyfriend on Fire at a Houston Gas Station

By pooks
LoneStar 92
LoneStar 92
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on lonestar923.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
LoneStar 92

Bloody Shoes: How Texas Stiletto Murder Haunted Houston

Homicides between domestic partners rarely make the news for more than a day or more than just locally, as severe domestic violence is disturbingly common. According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence:. 1 in 4 women and 1 in 7 men have been victims of severe physical violence (e.g....
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ricky Burns
onscene.tv

Driver Killed After Car Slams Into Cement Pillar | Houston

08.06.2022 | 12:49 AM | HOUSTON – It was reported a vehicle was traveling northbound on Jensen Dr. The vehicle went through the intersection and collided with a cement pillar. The vehicle started to catch fire when a HPD officer was able to pull out the occupant. The occupant was pronounced deceased at the scene by HFD. No other occupants were in the vehicle. Investigation is on going. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
HOUSTON, TX
wbrz.com

Toddler killed when cement truck plummeted from overpass, crushed vehicle below

HOUSTON, Texas - A 22-month-old was killed Friday afternoon when a concrete-mixing truck drove off a Houston highway overpass and crushed a vehicle below. The Harris County Sheriff's Office told KHOU four people were inside the vehicle when the cement truck landed on it — a 54-year-old woman, a 24-year-old woman and two 22-month-old twins.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Violent Crime#Houston Gas Station
theleadernews.com

Woman discovered shot, killed in Northside

A woman was found shot and killed inside her home in the Northside/Northline in late July, according to the Houston Police Department. Police are withholding the identity of the woman, 65, pending notification of family members, according to the department. Officers were doing a welfare check at a home in...
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Click2Houston.com

Copper thieves target shopping center in east Houston, owners say

An east Houston business owner is warning others to be on the lookout for copper thieves after a recent theft has forced her to shut down her photography studio. Lauren Eureste told KPRC 2 that her studio, Imagine Lauren Photography located in the 800 block of Normandy Street, has been unusable for about four weeks.
HOUSTON, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Ringleader of credit card skimming scheme sent to prison

HOUSTON, TX -- A 31-year-old Cuban citizen who resided in Houston has been sentenced for his role as leader of an organization that installed hundreds of credit card skimmers in Southeast Texas over the last six years, announced U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery. Durlan Garica-Pupo pleaded guilty May 18, 2021,...
HOUSTON, TX
LoneStar 92

LoneStar 92

Midland, TX
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
439K+
Views
ABOUT

Lonestar 92 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://lonestar92.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy