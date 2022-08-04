Nathanial Smotrys, Stephen Reikes and 3 Others Injured in Head-On Crash on Highway 89 [Plumas County, CA]

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE – A man is facing felony charges after police say he intentionally set a house on fire in South Lake Tahoe.Officers say 22-year-old Marlon Alvarado kept getting in the way of crews as they battled the fire on Figueroa Lane Saturday night. No one was inside the home and no injuries were reported, firefighters said. Investigators later found probable cause that Alvarado, who lived at the house, started the fire on purpose. They also believe he vandalized his neighbor's car.Alvarado was booked into the El Dorado County Jail and his bail has been set at $200,000.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA ・ 20 HOURS AGO