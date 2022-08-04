Nathanial Smotrys, Stephen Reikes and 3 Others Injured in Head-On Crash on Highway 89 [Plumas County, CA]

Read on www.laweekly.com
L.A. Weekly
1 Injured in Motorcycle Accident on George Pacific Way [Oroville, CA]
Rider Hospitalized after Motorcycle Collision on Feather River Boulevard. Police responded to the scene around 11:30 a.m., near Feather River Boulevard on August 3rd. For reasons unknown, a motorcycle and RV collided in the area. Paramedics arrived and transported the motorcyclist to a local hospital with moderate injuries. At this...
L.A. Weekly
2 Hospitalized after Rear-End Crash on Caughlin Parkway [Reno, NV]
Two Injured in Rollover Accident on South McCarran Boulevard. The incident occurred around 3:45 p.m., near the intersection of South McCarran Boulevard and Caughlin Parkway on July 26th. As per reports, one driver was heading south on McCarran and attempted to turn right when they were rear-ended by a Range...
FOX Reno
Placer County Sheriff's deputy arrests teen after pursuit
PLACER COUNTY, CA (News 4 & Fox 11) — A teenage boy was arrested after he allegedly fled from a traffic stop in Placer County. A Placer County Sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle along Highway 28 in North Lake Tahoe on Aug. 3 at 11 p.m. The deputy exited his patrol car and attempted to contact the driver when the driver took off at a high rate of speed. The deputy attempted to pursue the vehicle but lost sight of it.
KCRA.com
1 injured after vehicle overturns on Interstate 80, delays on westbound lanes
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — One person was injured after a vehicle overturned on Interstate 80 north of Auburn, authorities said. The area is now seeing significant traffic delays. The incident happened Sunday afternoon on the westbound lanes of the highway near Clipper Gap in Placer County, Caltrans said on...
Search for missing teen in Placer County investigated as an abduction, sheriff’s office says
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Placer County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the disappearance of Kiely Rodni, 16, as an abduction, the agency’s public information officer confirmed to FOX40. “We are treating her disappearance as an abduction because we have not yet located her vehicle,” read a statement provided to FOX40. Kiely was last seen […]
Man suspected of lighting his own residence on fire in South Lake Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE – A man is facing felony charges after police say he intentionally set a house on fire in South Lake Tahoe.Officers say 22-year-old Marlon Alvarado kept getting in the way of crews as they battled the fire on Figueroa Lane Saturday night. No one was inside the home and no injuries were reported, firefighters said. Investigators later found probable cause that Alvarado, who lived at the house, started the fire on purpose. They also believe he vandalized his neighbor's car.Alvarado was booked into the El Dorado County Jail and his bail has been set at $200,000.
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: Placer Co. teen missing, child hurt in hit-and-run crash, senate passes inflation reduction act
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
KOLO TV Reno
Eastbound I-80 in Sparks reopens after truck fire
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -Two people were injured in an overnight tractor-trailer crash and fire on Interstate 80 near Sparks Boulevard, the Sparks Fire Department reported. The crash and fire closed eastbound Interstate 80 for about 10 hours. It reopened by 10:20 a.m. The crash happened about 12:21 a.m. between Sparks...
susanvillestuff.com
Police Department Seeks Suspect in Midtown Susanville Armed Robbery
Investigators from the Susanville Police Department are asking for the public’s help identifying the suspect in an armed robbery that took place early Friday morning near Burger King on Main Street. Officers were dispatched around 12:40a.m., and arrived on scene and contacted an employee who reported being robbed at...
FOX Reno
Lyon County deputy on leave after police chase, shooting, and fire near Wadsworth Thursday
RENO, Nev. (News 4 and Fox 11) — Multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in a large incident near Wadsworth Thursday evening. Ending in one Lyon County Sheriff's Office deputy on administrative leave pending an investigation. A high-speed chase by Lyon County and Nevada State Police officials ended in...
2news.com
Carson City Deputies Seek Woman Who May Be in Reno Area
The Carson City Sheriff’s Office has been receiving calls that Heidi has been seen in the Reno area of Kietzke and Plumb Lane. 43-year-old Heidi appeared to be approximately 160 lbs with stringy hair and wearing a purple dress. According to a caller, Heidi appeared to be dazed and...
2news.com
Police need help locating 16-year-old last seen in Truckee
The Placer County Sheriff's Office is asking for assistance in locating a 16-year-old last seen in Truckee early Saturday morning. Kiely Rodni was last seen near the Prosser Family Campground, in Truckee and was at a party of more than 100 juveniles and young adults. She was last seen at...
mynews4.com
26-year-old man shot, killed after domestic violence dispute in Sparks
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A man was found dead after being shot at a Sparks apartment Saturday afternoon, police say. At around 12:48 p.m. on August 6, Sparks Police Department officers responded to an apartment complex in the 800 block of Kiley Parkway in reports of a shooting.
actionnewsnow.com
Susanville Police searching for armed robbery suspect
SUSANVILLE, Calif. - An armed robbery that occurred early Friday morning is being investigated by Susanville Police. At approximately 12:40 a.m. on Friday morning, officers with the Susanville Police Department responded to the Burger King located at 1520 Main Street for a reported armed robbery. Upon arrival, officers contacted the...
El Dorado County still cleaning up Caldor Fire damage
POLLOCK PINES -- Flooding in Alpine County after rain on the Tamarack burn scar has El Dorado County worried about burn scars from the Caldor Fire.The 2021 fire burned for 69 days; in that time, more than 221,000 acres were burned and 1,003 structures were destroyed. The impacts of the fire continue to be felt nearly a year later, as Caltrans, El Dorado National Forest, Cal OES, and FEMA continue to work in damaged areas.Caltrans was granted two emergency contracts days after the Caldor Fire was contained. The first from Pollock Pines to Sierra at Tahoe Ski Resort. The second...
Magnitude 4.4 earthquake strikes near California-Nevada border
CALIFORNIA, USA — A preliminary magnitude 4.4 earthquake struck near Walker, California, Monday afternoon. The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake struck shortly after 1:44 p.m. It was centered about 3 miles east northeast of Coleville and about 37.5 miles southeast of South Lake Tahoe. People reported feeling it...
susanvillestuff.com
NWS Bulletin: Thunderstorms and Flood Danger Through Wednesday
Forecasters at the National Weather Service office in Reno are warning area residents to expect thunderstorms with the risk of heavy rain through Wednesday. Another surge of monsoon moisture will yield increased thunderstorm chances through beginning today, with potential for heavy rainfall, flash flooding and strong outflow winds. Today and...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Beyond Big Blue: Other alpine lakes worth exploring near Tahoe
The Sierra Nevada is dotted with hundreds of lakes that even the most intrepid hiker could spend a lifetime discovering. For the nature enthusiast, seeking out the varied blue hues of their waters, unique surrounding rock structures and diverse fauna is the ultimate treasure hunt. Whether you’re up for a strenuous hike or a short drive, there are lakes to be explored beyond Tahoe’s shores — just take your pick.
rosevilletoday.com
Senior Resource Fair in Roseville August 11th at Maidu Community Center
Roseville, Calif. – On Aug. 11, Placer County residents will be able to attend a “one-stop-shop” for senior resources at Placer PROTECT’s annual senior resource fair. The resource fair is being held at the Maidu Community Center in Roseville from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free...
KOLO TV Reno
Get ready for more heavy rain and possible floods
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - 6 P.M. UPDATE: California 4 south of Markleeville is closed in both directions from Lake Alpine to Wolf Creek due to flash flooding and debris flow, Alpine County Unified Command reports. They ask residents and visitors to avoid the Markleeville area until further notice. 4:55 P.M....
