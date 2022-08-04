Read on www.laweekly.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hollywood Based Restaurant Coming Soon To TownGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
A program is providing services to at risk families, giving them the opportunity to be successfulMadison VegaArizona State
California-Based Pizza Restaurant Coming to TownGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
3 Great Burger Places in ArizonaAlina AndrasArizona State
Local Restaurant Shockingly Closes, Despite PopularityGreyson FChandler, AZ
Related
fox10phoenix.com
Driver dies after crashing into parked semi-truck in Laveen
LAVEEN, Ariz. - A man has died after he crashed into a parked semi-truck in Laveen, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office. Deputies say the collision was reported just after 8:45 p.m. on Aug. 6 near 67th Avenue and Baseline. When first responders arrived, they discovered the car had...
One dead in crash on Loop 101 near Glendale Avenue
One person is dead after a crash on the Loop 101 just before 6:30 Saturday morning near Glendale Avenue in Glendale.
AZFamily
4-year-old girl hospitalized after hit-and-run near Mesa park, police say
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a young girl is in the hospital after being hit by a car near a Mesa park late Sunday afternoon. According to Sgt. Chuck Trapani, officers were called to the area of Main Street and Lesueur, near the southside of Pioneer Park around 4 p.m. When police showed up, they learned that a four-year-old girl ran into the road and was hit by a silver or gray sedan. Investigators say the car slowed down near the scene of the accident before taking off, heading eastbound on Main Street.
AZFamily
Man arrested after shots fired at car stopped by trooper in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is in jail after shots were fired at a car that had been stopped by a DPS trooper Sunday night in Phoenix. The bizarre incident started shortly after 10 p.m. Sunday when Phoenix police say a man pulled into a motel parking lot near 35th Avenue and Latham Street, just south of I-10. He parked, got out, and then reportedly fired shots at his own car with a handgun. Police say the woman in the passenger seat wasn’t hurt and apparently wasn’t aware that he was the person firing at the car.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ABC 15 News
PD: Victim injured during apparent carjacking, shooting in Peoria parking lot
PEORIA, AZ — Peoria police are looking for a suspect involved in an apparent carjacking and shooting incident at a shopping center. The incident occurred in a parking lot near 91st and Northern avenues around noon on Monday. Video from the scene showed a large police presence and crime...
AZFamily
Man dead after crashing into parked semi-truck in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office deputies say a man is dead after he crashed into a parked semi-truck in Phoenix on Saturday night. Shortly after 8:30 p.m., deputies were called to an accident near 67th Avenue and Baseline Road. When they arrived, they found a car that had slammed into the back of the semi-truck. The man died at the scene, deputies say. There were no passengers in the car.
ABC 15 News
4-year-old in critical condition after Mesa hit-and-run
MESA — A 4-year-old is in critical condition after a hit-and-run crash in Mesa Sunday afternoon. Officials say the girl and one of her parents were walking near Mesa Drive and Main Street when a vehicle struck the child. The vehicle is said to have driven onto the light...
Phoenix eyes future intersection for revitalization of Rio Salado
The city of Phoenix is eyeing a future freeway interchange for commercial development near the Loop 202 as part of its efforts to help revitalize dozens of miles along the Salt and Gila rivers.
IN THIS ARTICLE
AZFamily
One person hospitalized after afternoon shooting in Surprise
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man has been hospitalized and another man has been arrested after a shooting Saturday afternoon in Surprise. Police say they got multiple reports around 11 a.m. that someone had been shot near Elm Street and Bell Road. Another caller told police that the possible shooter had left the area. Officers went to the house where the shooter was believed to be hiding and were able to arrest him. His identity has not been revealed.
Police investigating carjacking outside Target in West Valley
PEORIA, Ariz. — Authorities are investigating a carjacking incident outside a Target in the West Valley. The violent incident took place Monday morning around 11:30 a.m. in a parking lot near 91st and Northern avenues. Peoria police said the victim was walking out of the store when he was...
AZFamily
Moon roof shatters in car wash in San Tan Valley
SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - It was just a quick drive through the car wash. Denise DeMarco had taken her car to the same Cobblestone Auto Spa location several times, but this time was different. “When I got to the dryer section, I heard what sounded like a gunshot going off in my car, and then all of the air started pushing in through my sun shade,” DeMarco said.
L.A. Weekly
Gavino Munoz Killed in Vehicle Crash on Dobbins Road [Phoenix, AZ]
53-Year-Old Motorcyclist Killed in Traffic Accident near Seventh Street. On July 30th, around 7:00 p.m., near Seventh Street, a pickup truck and another vehicle were involved in a collision. According to authorities, Munoz rear-ended the pickup truck heading east on Dobbins Road. After hitting the pickup truck, he then slid...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
L.A. Weekly
Kasey Galvan Pronounced Dead after Car Crash on Gilbert Road [Mesa, AZ]
35-Year-Old Woman Killed in Traffic Accident on University Drive, Man Arrested. The crash happened on July 31st, just after 3:00 p.m., at Gilbert Road and University Drive intersection. According to Mesa Police, a speeding Nissan Sentra driven by Mario Galvan struck a metal pole. Furthermore, Mesa Police had completed Galvan’s...
fox10phoenix.com
Man dead, 2 hospitalized following apparent drug overdose in Phoenix, authorities say
PHOENIX - First responders are investigating after two men and a woman were said to have initially been exposed to an unknown chemical in Phoenix on Sunday, sending them to the hospital. Police said soon after the incident is being investigated as an apparent drug overdose. The incident happened near...
No injuries after popular Scottsdale steakhouse catches fire
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — No one was hurt after a fire at a popular Scottsdale restaurant sent a large plume of smoke into the air on Sunday. The fire happened at Fogo de Chao around 3 p.m. That's near Lincoln Drive and Scottsdale Road. Scottsdale fire officials confirmed that the...
AZFamily
Hiker rescued off Piestewa Peak after becoming overheated on trail
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman was rescued off of Piestewa Peak Saturday morning after becoming overheated. Phoenix firefighters said they got a call just before 11 a.m. after her family called 911 to say that she could no longer hike because of heat exhaustion and dehydration. Firefighters said that they found the woman in critical condition and was treated on the mountain with IV fluid therapy. She was then lowered by a big wheel down the mountain trail.
KTAR.com
Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office seeking suspect in murder near highway
PHOENIX — The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect accused of murder southwest of metro Phoenix on Sunday, authorities said. Javier Arvallo, 23, left the scene near Interstate 8 and Paloma Road in Gila Bend following the incident, MCSO...
KTAR.com
Silver Alert canceled for 78-year-old in Gilbert after being found
PHOENIX — A Silver Alert was canceled Monday after a 78-year-old woman with dementia was found after going missing in Gilbert. Ina Jenkins was last seen at the memory care facility she resides at near Baseline and Recker roads at about 4:30 a.m. The alert for Jenkins was issued...
fox10phoenix.com
Lake Pleasant body recovery operation underway, MCSO says
MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. - Lake Pleasant is seeing another possible death on the water on Saturday, Aug. 6, says the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office. At around 2 p.m., sheriff's deputies responded to reports of a man who went swimming in the Humbug Cove area and never came back up from the water.
azbigmedia.com
Camelot Homes begins selling Willow luxury community in Phoenix
Camelot Homes announce the start of sales at their newest luxury community, Willow, located at N. 15th Ave and W. Northern Ave in Phoenix. Willow is a private gated community with 14 home sites situated on ¼-acre lots in North Central Phoenix. The single-level floor plans range from 3,100-4,100 square feet with 3-5 bedrooms and 3.5-5.5 baths. Pricing starts at $1,499,900.
Comments / 0