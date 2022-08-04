Read on www.theinfatuation.com
Sul & Beans
Even after an all-out KBBQ feast, make space for a bingsoo from Sul & Beans. This milk ice at this chaotic sit-down dessert restaurant in Koreatown is fresh, light, and delicious, with plenty of options for toppings. It’s best to come with a group so you can try a few flavors—we tend to prioritize the mango (for something sweet and juicy) and the injeolmi (for something nutty and more savory). No matter what, consider adding housemade mochi to your refreshing mountain of bingsoo—the roasted flavor contrasted with the shaved ice has us in a chokehold.
Vintage Wine + Eats
If you want to drink wine in Studio City, do it at Vintage Wine + Eats. For starters, this natural wine bar has a pastel-heavy, farmhouse chic aesthetic that’s quite soothing and the kind of environment where one glass of chilled Gamay becomes four in the blink of an eye. Secondly, the food menu is good, with everything from cheese boards and chicken skewers to a delicious $16 bar burger topped with Raclette, tarragon aioli, and caramelized shallots. Swing by on Sundays and that burger suddenly becomes $1.99—one of the better burger deals in town.
Miku Sushi
Miku Sushi is a great spot in Lincoln Square for affordable nigiri, sashimi, and maki. They have a daily deal from 11am-6pm where all of their traditional maki are half off. Standard rolls like tuna or salmon are $4.50, and combination rolls like their Samurai with tuna, yellowtail, and masago are just $7.50. The long, narrow dining space has plenty of table and counter space, so it’s perfect if you’re suddenly put in charge of planning a team lunch for the entire office.
PPQ Dungeness Island
The name of this place sounds like a crustacean-filled paradise we’d very much like to live in. This seafood island doesn’t actually exist, but you should still get your crab fix at this Vietnamese spot in the Richmond. If you’re not in the mood to take down an entire whole roasted crab soaked in lots and lots of butter, try the salt and pepper soft shell crab with a light, crunchy batter, and the butterflied prawns that are tender and juicy. This spot is also easier to get a last-minute table than Thanh Long, so keep it in mind for the next time you need a place for a spontaneous group dinner.
El Xangarrito
El Xangarrito means “tiny shop”—a name for a small sit-down restaurant whose tables are so close to the kitchen it feels like you should bring your chef's knives and start cooking too. But this BYOB spot makes up for it’s tinyness with a menu full of great Mexican dishes. Like their savory al pastor tacos or the shrimp ceviche with just the ideal amount of citrus and sweetness from mango. The steak enchiladas are also delicious, and come with a rich smoky mole. The inside is so small it’s best for solo diners and couples, but a sidewalk patio provides some additional seating.
Oakobing
With brand ambassadors like Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, it’s clear that Oakobing is LA's best option for Korean bingsoo. The shaved ice dessert looks like a feathery mountain: delicate shavings of ice draped on top of itself, creating a slightly woozy visual effect akin to a Salvador Dalí painting. Toppings range between rich decadency (think Oreo tiramisu or caramel macchiato drizzles) to tangy fresh fruit, but our favorite is the injeolmi. Compared to Oakobing’s other flavors, the injeolmi is wonderfully subdued—a roasted soy bean powder that’s sprinkled over a bed of snow and accompanied by sweet, glutinous rice cakes and red bean.
Han Bat
The rules of Han Bat are simple: bring cash and get the seolleongtang. The whole menu basically revolves around the milky white ox bone soup with glass noodles, and the only decision to be made is which cuts of beef you want. Our go-to is the ox tail—the meat is incredibly tender, with a light beef broth that can be seasoned to taste with salt and fresh green onions. Each spoonful of soothing soup is more effective than a Headspace meditation, and since this place is rarely packed, it’s easy to just walk in and grab a seat.
Little Bean
Along with having one of the cutest names ever, Little Bean is a mom-and-pop Taiwanese boba tea and shaved ice spot in Rowland Heights that looks like an old school soda fountain: there’s a long marble counter and bins filled with candy sold by the pound. Though the tea is great, most people are here for bowls of ultra-fluffy shaved snow, topped with things like tapioca pearls, coffee jelly, and squiggles of condensed milk. Unlike those franchise boba/dessert shops that seem to appear and disappear every week in the SGV, there’s a homey quality to Little Bean that feels totally timeless.
LA Rose Cafe
LA Rose is a real charmer—a sunny cafe in East Hollywood where you’ll eat homestyle Filipino foods and be told tales by the owner, like the time he catered the Playboy Mansion. In addition to a good halo halo, LA Rose Cafe also serves buko pandan, a mint green treat filled with every gelatinous thing under the sun. There are chewy tapioca balls, strips of pandan jelly, young coconut, and a scoop of vanilla ice cream with a cherry on top. It’s refreshing on a hot day and wonderful to slurp up while listening to the owner cheerfully describe Francis Ford Coppola’s favorite dish.
Gene’s Sausage Shop
Gene’s is an old-school Polish deli in Lincoln Square that serves traditional sausages and other specialty Polish items. In the summer, they also open up a rooftop beer garden, where they grill sausages and serve beer. Grab a couple of each and hang out on the picnic benches for an excellent afternoon. They also have a great selection of meats and groceries that you can pick up on your way out.
Bagan Burmese Kitchen
From lychee-flavored milk to purple lemonade and ice cream, Bagan Burmese serves many frozen treats ideal for days when your sweat glands are working overtime. Our favorite item at this traditional Burmese shop (located between Westlake and Virgil Village) is the shaved ice. It’s chunkier than Hawaiian shaved ice—you’ll most likely hear a loud crunch while biting into it—but if we had to compare it to anything, it’d be finely crushed ice from the refrigerator door, drizzled in condensed milk and your choice of fresh fruit or jelly.
Black Market Liquor Bar
Black Market is an American gastropub that’s been open for over a decade and is one of Studio City’s most reliable casual restaurants. The expansive menu hasn’t changed a whole lot since 2011, but a place that serves everything from shrimp aguachile and spicy Korean wings to summer squash rigatoni, making it a a place even the pickiest eaters in your friend group will be happy visiting. There’s also a large craft beer list, solid house cocktails, and large front patio that’ll fit any size party.
Rico Tejuino Los Reyes
This neighborhood fruit juice and dessert store in Lincoln Heights is basically a Swiss Army knife of Mexican treats: bionicos, licaduos, mangonadas, agua frescas, sundaes—you name it, they’ve got it. They’re especially famous for their nieves, silky smooth sherberts that come in milk-based or fruit-based flavors (watermelon, tamarind, melon, and mamey are some of our favorites). But you shouldn’t leave without sampling the shop’s namesake beverage, a tart and tangy fermented corn drink known as tejuino, which Los Reyes serves with a big scoop of highlighter-green limon sherbet on top like a float—the ultimate hot weather refresher.
Le Rock
You might head to Rockefeller Center only once a year to glance at a very tall tree that was sacrificed to wear an outfit of colored lights. This brasserie is another reason to go there. Le Rock is from the Frenchette team, so it’s no surprise that the food here is French and the large Art Deco space is packed every night. If you’ve ever wanted to eat the Peter Luger burger like a steak, get the rich dry-aged steak haché. Grilled swordfish and pillowy agnolotti are cooked just right, and the whipped cheese and confit garlic on baguette is reason enough to keep coming back. When you’re here, your Midtown alter ego will come out, and you’ll feel like ordering multiple martinis and wonder why you don’t do dinner and a Broadway show more often.
District Wine
District Wine is a downtown wine bar that looks fancy, but is really just a laid-back spot with a great patio for summertime wine drinking. Most people sit under the string lights and murmur things about “bold tannins” and “hints of leather.” But you could also bring a group of friends on your birthday or a date who you want to impress with your knowledge of growing regions. They usually stop pouring wine around 9pm, but on warm nights, locals usually hang out and chat for hours after that.
Aroma Coffee and Tea Co.
If you’re wondering where all of Studio City is at any point in the day, the answer is Aroma Cafe. This all-day coffee shop/screenwriter safehouse on Tujunga is absolutely slammed during weekend brunch, but you should expect a line at all times of the week. And everybody’s here for two reasons: a big menu full of solid sandwiches, salads, and wraps and a winding back patio ideal for finally finishing that pilot you started last year. If you’re there for breakfast, we like the brioche french toast and bagel BLT.
Epicerie
A cute neighborhood house turned restaurant in Allandale, the all-day-cafe Epicerie serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner Wednesdays through Saturdays, and brunch on Sundays (they do fantastic baked goods like croissants on weekends). It’s great for a low-key brunch on the outdoor patio or a healthy-ish dinner with a bottle of wine. The menu veers French by way of Louisiana, and our go-to is the shrimp po’boy, the gnocchi parisienne, or the salmon and farro salad. No matter what you do, get the fried-to-order beignets for dessert.
016 Restaurant
When our carnivorous instincts kick in and we want to eat a bunch of meat, we head to 016 Restaurant. The menu at this casual Serbian spot has plenty of meat-centric dishes like stuffed cabbage with pork belly, smoky cevapi, and plump grilled meatballs, the last two having a great char and added tang from raw onions and creamy kajmak. To mix up your your meat feast, make sure to also order their fantastic cheese and spinach burek. They have a spacious dining room, but we like eating and drinking Serbian brandy cocktails on their outdoor patio when we get the chance.
Harry's Pizzeria Miami Beach
Harry’s is a pizza spot from the Michael’s Genuine team with a couple locations in Miami—and it’s always a reliable choice for a good meal. The Lincoln Road location sits in that sweet spot—it’s not too fancy but still nice enough to sit down with a couple friends or share a bottle of wine with a date. You definitely want to get one of the really solid Neapolitan pizzas on the table. But there are appetizers worth ordering too, like the crispy polenta fries or the peaches and stracciatella. It’s very walk-in friendly too, so keep it in mind next time you’re nearby, reservation-less, and your stomach is starting to make weird noises.
