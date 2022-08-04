Read on www.theinfatuation.com
Egg Salad Sandwiches with Chives and Dill
Good egg salad should be creamy (but not too mayonnaise-y) with a hint of tang and a little bit of crunch. I’m also a strong believer that really good egg salad should be ready to eat as soon as it’s mixed together — there should be no need for it to sit in the fridge for the flavors to meld.
Kippered
Kippered is a downtown wine bar with a unique specialty: tinned fish. Lots of tinned fish in fact, with over 50 different cans on the menu. The tinned fish platters here are pretty fantastic—ask the passionate staff for suggestions and you’ll be digging into Spanish octopus in olive oil with a pile of crackers, olives, good butter, and hot sauce. But if you aren’t someone whose eyes light up at a freshly popped tin of sardines, you should head to this charming, dark wood-lined bar steps from Grand Central Market anyway. It’s run by the same people behind DTLA Cheese, which means you can go to town on sheep’s milk pecorino and aged gouda, which pair well with the nice selection of wines by the glass and draft beer (there’s even a soft-rind cheese from France that’s served with a glug of Champagne poured over the top). Drinking snacks don’t get much better than this.
Eater Critic Robert Sietsema’s 9 Favorite Summer Sandwiches So Far
Winter wants a big sandwich, maybe one overstuffed with meat, or perhaps a hot sandwich that sits in your stomach like a little radiator and warms you. But summer sandwiches are quite a different animal. They should be small and lightweight, and easy to hold in one hand. They should stifle hunger but not overwhelm it, leaving you nimble on your feet and not bloated.
Vintage Wine + Eats
If you want to drink wine in Studio City, do it at Vintage Wine + Eats. For starters, this natural wine bar has a pastel-heavy, farmhouse chic aesthetic that’s quite soothing and the kind of environment where one glass of chilled Gamay becomes four in the blink of an eye. Secondly, the food menu is good, with everything from cheese boards and chicken skewers to a delicious $16 bar burger topped with Raclette, tarragon aioli, and caramelized shallots. Swing by on Sundays and that burger suddenly becomes $1.99—one of the better burger deals in town.
Schubas Tavern
If you’ve been following any new artists who just started touring, chances are they’ll be showing up at Schuba’s. This Lakeview bar is a common stop up-and-coming artists, so it’s great for discovering new music. The bar serves food, but since it isn’t allowed in the performance space, you’ll want to get there a little earlier if you want to finish your fried chicken sandwich before the show starts.
Million Dollar Chicken Casserole
Dish will keep for up to 4 months in freezer, and to reheat thaw overnight or up to 6 hours in refrigerator then bake according to directions. To change up the flavor on this dish you can easily substitute in different types of rotisserie chicken like mojo or lemon-pepper, or garlic. You can also use just about any butter crisp cracker; Ritz has an assortment of flavored crackers that could be any easy way to switch up the flavor profile. This dish can also be made gluten free is you use gluten-free crackers and rotisserie chicken.
Rita’s is a Philadelphia chain that keeps things simple by only selling two things: refreshing Italian ices and some of the best frozen custard we’ve tasted. You can also order something called a Gelati, which is a cup of Italian ice with a tall swirl of custard on top. Not only does it eliminate the issue of having to choose, but the creamy, dense custard goes hand-in-hand with tart ice flavors like lemon and cherry. Portions at this Sawtelle shop can get pretty big, so maybe pre-select a podcast to listen to before you carve away at a 12-ounce gelati on your lunch break.
Ayam Zaman
A spacious Syrian restaurant on Uxbridge Road, with a name that translates to ‘the old days’ and a rustic, exposed brick dining room to match, this is an excellent spot for Middle Eastern classics. Come here for some of the best mezze in the area in a lively setting where you won’t be told to keep it down. And if you happen to visit on a weekend, don’t miss the excellent manakeesh that they get from Damascene Bakery down the road. Our favourite is the meat and cheese number.
CHICKEN GARLIC BUTTER PASTA
Chicken Garlic Butter Pasta packed with garlic, parmesan cheese, pasta & tender chicken. Simple, flavorful chicken dinner recipe that is quick & easy to make!. If you are looking for a simple and easy 30-minute dinner recipe then look no further because this is it! Garlic butter chicken pasta is made with a few ingredients and minutes of prep, serve it up as a quick dinner option or as a sensational meal for a family gathering.
Spicy Honey-Garlic BBQ Shrimp Skewers
Serve the shrimp over brown rice or wrapped in crisp lettuce leaves for a fast, crowd-pleasing supper. Chopped chives and toasted sesame seeds, for serving. Preheat grill pan to medium high. Zest and juice one half of the lemon to equal 1 teaspoon zest and 1½ tablespoons juice. Cut the other half into wedges. Whisk together sesame oil, gochujang, honey, garlic, soy sauce, lemon juice and zest; reserve ¼ cup sauce. Toss shrimp in remaining sauce. Let stand 10 minutes. Thread shrimp onto skewers; grill until shrimp turn opaque and curl up, 60 to 90 seconds per side. Baste with reserved sauce; grill 1 minute more, being careful not to overcook. Sprinkle with chives and sesame seeds; serve with lemon wedges.
How to Make Stuffed Cabbage Rolls with Ground Beef and Garlic
There are plenty of ways to mix up veggies, meat and cheese—but there’s really nothing better than stuffing vegetables with meat and cheese. From stuffed peppers to stuffed potatoes, there are just so many recipes that turn your vegetables into vehicles for delicious add-ons!. Of course, cultures around...
Pineapple Bread Pudding
A tasty breakfast or dessert, this Pineapple Bread Pudding is super flavorful, easy and only takes a handful of ingredients!. I love this version of bread pudding. It's not heavy at all and it tastes so fresh and not overly sweet. You can eat it as-is if you want this as a breakfast treat or if you are eating this as a dessert, you can top it with ice cream and/or a caramel sauce. This pineapple bread pudding recipe really is so easy and you may already have all the ingredients on hand!
Emmer & Rye
It’s exciting to find something great in an unexpected location. Like when you find a $10 bill on a busy sidewalk, or when you find out that the fancy French dinner you just had was actually cooked by a small rat hiding under the chef’s hat the whole time. It’s similar to how we felt when we first ate at Emmer & Rye—a fantastic New American restaurant located on Rainey Street, at the bottom of a big apartment complex, right between a mini grocery store and a conga line of some of the busiest bars in Austin. Deploying an in-house fermentation program and freshly-ground heirloom grains across one of the most creative tasting menus in town, Emmer & Rye gives us plenty of reasons to keep braving Rainey Street.
Turner's Kitchen
The sandwich GPS in our brain always directs us to Turner’s Kitchen, especially when we’re on our way to spend an afternoon at Dolores Park (Turner’s is right around the corner). We come back for their constantly rotating sandwich specials, like tuna salad with chipotle-lime coleslaw or roast turkey and mole negro. Or you can always stick to their trusty standbys, like the french dip or the Thanksgiving-inspired "Gobbler." Check their Instagram for suggested chip and drink pairings before heading over.
Guerra Quality Meats
We come to the longstanding Italian butcher shop and market in the Sunset for hefty sandwiches that run only $10 each. The short menu includes combinations like the Sicilian with hot coppa and salami, or the Roma with roasted turkey and pesto. You can also make your own. Whatever you do, get the sandwich on a Dutch crunch roll—the one used here is buttery, dark golden-brown, and has a soft crackly topping that won’t shred up the roof of your mouth. On your way out, you can browse the shelves stocked with produce, pre-made salads, imported pastas, and snacks like Quadratini wafers.
Scopo Divino
Scopo Divino looks like an old-timey living room, and one where you wouldn’t be out of place smoking a cigar while thinking deep thoughts about taxidermy. There isn’t actually any taxidermy here, but rather cushy upholstered armchairs, ornate tin ceiling tiles, and world maps all over. We gravitate to this cozy Lower Pacific Heights wine bar whenever we want to drink some French and Italian wine—available by the glass, flight, or bottle—crack into some vanilla crème brûlée, and listen to live jazz with someone we like. If you get hungry for an actual meal, they have solid food options, like a double patty smashburger with curly fries, and duck sliders sweetened with a swath of orange marmalade. Though you can come here for a full dinner or bottomless brunch on weekends, we like to use this spot on a date as a first or last stop, or for lowkey nights out with friends.
Aroma Coffee and Tea Co.
If you’re wondering where all of Studio City is at any point in the day, the answer is Aroma Cafe. This all-day coffee shop/screenwriter safehouse on Tujunga is absolutely slammed during weekend brunch, but you should expect a line at all times of the week. And everybody’s here for two reasons: a big menu full of solid sandwiches, salads, and wraps and a winding back patio ideal for finally finishing that pilot you started last year. If you’re there for breakfast, we like the brioche french toast and bagel BLT.
Have Leftover Costco Rotisserie Chicken? Martha Stewart Says This Is the Best Way to Use It
When it’s too hot to turn on the oven (or when you simply do not feel like roasting an entire chicken yourself), Costco’s fresh-and-ready rotisserie chicken is a no-brainer buy. And when dinner is over and there’s still plenty of meat on the bones, it’s time to make some killer chicken salad courtesy of Martha Stewart.
Bilmonte
This takeaway gelato spot in Soho has a double pistachio flavour that’s so moreish we wouldn’t be surprised if it was laced with something stronger than the layer of pistachio cream. Every cone and cup here is topped with an additional baby cone, filled with melted chocolate—you know, in case double pistachio and white chocolate gelato isn’t indulgent enough. Pop in for a post-dinner dessert and just know that once you get a taste of their exciting flavours, you’ll be finding excuses to come back for more.
Creamy Carbonara with Coconut Bacon [Vegan]
1/4 cup (60 ml) unsweetened nondairy milk (oat, soy, oralmond) 4 tablespoons (25 g) vegan Parmesan, grated (optional) 1 cup (240 ml) pasta cooking water (as needed) 3/4 cup (90 g) unsweetened coconut flakes or chips. 2 tablespoons (30 ml) tamari or soy sauce. 1/2 tablespoon (8 ml) olive or...
