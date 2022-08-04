LA County’s COVID-19 Cases Are Dropping

Read on laist.com
Related
Antelope Valley Press
County’s COVID hospitalizations fall
LOS ANGELES — The number of Coronavirus patients in Los Angeles County hospitals has fallen below 1,200, dropping by 44 people to 1,162, according to the latest state figures released, Saturday. Of those patients, 123 were being treated in intensive care, down from 126 the previous day.
Laist.com
Morning Brief: California IDs For The Undocumented, Back-to-School Inflation, Climate Bill
Stories like these are only possible with your help!. You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community. Good morning, L.A. It’s Aug. 8...
Laist.com
Los Angeles Unified Superintendent Tells District To Brace For Impact
Stories like these are only possible with your help!. You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community. Ninety-nine percent of teaching jobs in...
Laist.com
Echo Park Fences Go Back Up After People Tore Them Down Sunday Night
Stories like these are only possible with your help!. You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community. Los Angeles was working Monday on...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Laist.com
Best Things To Do This Week in Los Angeles And SoCal: Aug. 8 - 11
Stories like these are only possible with your help!. You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community. Catch a synchronized swimming show. Watch...
Comments / 0