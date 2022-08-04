ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

LA County’s COVID-19 Cases Are Dropping

By Jackie Fortiér
 4 days ago
Antelope Valley Press

County’s COVID hospitalizations fall

LOS ANGELES — The number of Coronavirus patients in Los Angeles County hospitals has fallen below 1,200, dropping by 44 people to 1,162, according to the latest state figures released, Saturday. Of those patients, 123 were being treated in intensive care, down from 126 the previous day.
Best Things To Do This Week in Los Angeles And SoCal: Aug. 8 - 11

Stories like these are only possible with your help!. You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community. Catch a synchronized swimming show. Watch...
