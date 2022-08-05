Nurse accused in Windsor Hills crash still hospitalized, awaits charges

Read on spectrumnews1.com
fox10phoenix.com
Houston nurse in deadly LA crash that killed 6, charged with murder, vehicular manslaughter
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón on Monday announced charges against Nicole Lorraine Linton, the 37-year-old nurse from Houston who police say ran a red light and plowed her speeding Mercedes through a busy intersection in Windsor Hills causing a deadly crash. Six people were...
Nurse in Deadly Windsor Hills Crash Could Be Charged As Soon As Monday
Charges could be filed as early as Monday against a registered nurse from Houston who is suspected of speeding a Mercedes through a Windsor Hills intersection, sparking a fiery crash that killed six people -- including an infant and a pregnant woman.
Windsor Hills, Los Angeles Crash Leaves 6 Dead
"Windsor Hills crash: Mercedes-Benz runs through red light before getting into deadly wreck. Shocking video shows the moments the Mercedes-Benz ran through a red light. The video showed the before and after of the horrific crash that left several people dead, including a baby and an unborn child."
Nurse facing murder charges in fiery 90 mph LA crash that killed 6
A 37-year-old nurse suspected of killing six people and injuring eight others when her speeding Mercedes-Benz plowed into several vehicles in a Los Angeles County intersection last week will be charged with six counts of murder and five counts of gross vehicular manslaughter, officials announced Monday.
foxla.com
Windsor Hills crash: Tears flow from suspect's eyes during first court appearance
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón on Monday announced murder charges against Nicole Lorraine Linton, the 37-year-old nurse from Houston who police say ran a red light and plowed her speeding Mercedes through a busy intersection in Windsor Hills causing a deadly crash. Six people...
Pedestrian Struck and Killed on 91 Freeway in Compton
A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and killed this morning on the Gardena (91) Freeway in Compton.
Woman allegedly behind wheel of deadly Windsor Hills crash in custody
37-year-old Nicole Lorraine Linton, the driver allegedly behind the wheel of a Mercedes Benz that sped past a crowded intersection and crashed into several vehicles in Windsor Hills Thursday, was released from a hospital and is now in custody at the Century Regional Detention Center.Linton, who was arrested Friday on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, allegedly crashed into other vehicles on the intersection of Slauson and La Brea Avenue on Thursday.The Houston native is a registered nurse and is likely to be charged on Monday by the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office. The fiery crash claimed the lives of six people, including a pregnant mother and her unborn child as well as the woman's infant son who was going to turn one years old this month. Linton is being held on $9 million bail after she was released from Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center on Sunday.
theavtimes.com
Motorists involved in double-fatal head-on crash in Palmdale ID’d
PALMDALE – Authorities Monday identified two men who were killed early Sunday morning when the trucks they were driving crashed head-on in Palmdale. They were 24-year-old Christopher Pool and 45-year-old Ararat Nazarian, both from Palmdale, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office. The double-fatal collision occurred around...
2urbangirls.com
Woman released from hospital, in custody and held on $9M bail for deadly crash
LOS ANGELES – Charges could be filed as early as Monday against a registered nurse from Houston who is suspected of speeding a Mercedes through a Windsor Hills intersection Thursday, sparking a fiery crash that killed six people — including an infant and a pregnant woman. Nicole Lorraine...
Death investigation underway in Costa Mesa after body found near 55 Freeway
Authorities were investigating a death in the Costa Mesa area Monday, after the body of a man was found behind a dog daycare business early Sunday morning. According to California Highway Patrol officers investigating the incident — since it occurred on state property at the transition road for the 55 and 37 Freeways — the body was found at around 5:30 a.m. Sunday morning by a transient who was searching for recyclables behind Bone Adventure, a dog daycare located on Bristol Street. The body was lying against a fence, and officials estimated that the person had been dead anywhere between nine and 12 days. Officers found no evidence of foul play, trauma or self-inflicted wounds as they investigated the incident. They suspect that the man was also a transient. As the investigation continued, they were working to identify the person and determine a cause of death.
CHP Investigates Death Behind Car Wash in Costa Mesa
The California Highway Patrol is investigating a death Sunday behind a car wash in Costa Mesa, authorities said.
Canyon News
Jeremiah Pike Arrested After Escaping Authorities
WEST HOLLYWOOD—On Friday, August 5, at approximately 6:10 a.m., while being escorted from West Hollywood Station jail to a Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department transportation bus, Jeremiah Pike escaped from deputies and scaled a station fence line. A perimeter was established in the surrounding area. He escaped authorities on...
theavtimes.com
Palmdale man fatally shot in Tujunga ID’d
TUJUNGA – A Palmdale man found shot to death last week in a vehicle in Tujunga was publicly identified Monday, Aug. 8. He was 51-year-old Edward Kates III, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office. The incident was reported around 12:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2, according...
foxla.com
1 killed, 4 hospitalized after Palmdale crash
PALMDALE, Calif. - One person was killed and four people were hospitalized Saturday afternoon as result of a three-vehicle crash in Palmdale. The crash was reported at 4:29 p.m. at 55th Street East and Palmdale Boulevard, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department Dispatch Supervisor Bernard Peters. One person was...
One dead, four injured in Palmdale crash
One person was killed and four people were hospitalized this afternoon as result of a three-vehicle crash in Palmdale.The crash was reported at 4:29 p.m. at 55th Street East and Palmdale Boulevard, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department Dispatch Supervisor Bernard Peters.One person was pronounced dead at the scene, Peters said.Preliminary information indicated a vehicle making a left turn from 55th Street East to Palmdale Boulevard crashed into two vehicles, said Lt. Oscar Martinez of the Palmdale Sheriff's Station.One of the injured was airlifted to a hospital and three were transported by ambulances, Martinez said. A news videographer at the scene said the person killed in the crash was a 70-year-old man. He said that two people, rather than one, were airlifted.The videographer also said the car making the left turn was a Mercedes GLE 350, which was rear-ended by a Nissan Maxima that also crashed head-on into a Mazda CX. He said the Nissan driver was killed, his passenger was critically injured and two people from the Mazda were the airlifted patients.He added that one person declined transport to a hospital.
1 dead, 4 injured in 3-car crash in Palmdale: Officials
One person died and four were injured in a three-car crash in Palmdale on Saturday afternoon, officials said. The crash was reported just before 4:30 p.m. at Palmdale Boulevard and 55th Street East, according to Lt. Oscar Martinez of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and Supervisor Peters of the Los Angeles County Fire Department. […]
Man charged in series of BB gun shootings in Riverside County pleads guilty
A 35-year-old man charged in a string of BB gun shootings on Riverside County roadways has pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 10 years in prison, officials announced Monday. Jesse Leal Rodriguez of Anaheim entered into a plea agreement and pleaded guilty to three counts of assault with a deadly weapon in connection with each […]
La Habra police seek driver in hit-and-run that left bicyclist in critical condition
The driver of a white pickup truck seriously injured a bicyclist in La Habra Sunday afternoon, and police are looking for the driver who fled the scene. The crash in the 500 block of West La Habra Boulevard was reported at about 4:45 p.m., and when officers arrived, they found a 53-year-old bicyclist in the […]
First body ID’d from fiery Windsor Hills crash
A memorial of balloons and flowers grew Friday in Windsor Hills at the scene of a fiery crash that killed six people, including an infant and pregnant woman, while investigators continued working to learn why a Mercedes-Benz driver plowed through the intersection at high speed, showing no signs of attempting to stop for a red light.
