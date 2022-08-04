ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Mirada, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
orangecountytribune.com

Mr. Nguyen followed that dream

There’s a famous quote by Elvis Presley that states “Ambition is a dream with a V8 engine.”a. And while 46 -year-old Robert Nguyen of Santa Ana, never considered his path in life or ambition was influenced by the King of Rock and Roll, Presley’s quote simply implies that if you want your dreams to go anywhere, you’ve got to rev them up yourself.
SANTA ANA, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

The Top 20 Power Lunch Spots in L.A. Now

A.O.C. Brentwood This Mediterranean mecca is from Caroline Styne and Suzanne Goin — key figures behind Hollywood’s favorite philanthropic culinary event, L.A. Loves Alex’s Lemonade. Angelini The original Fairfax location first gained an industry following thanks in large part to late Hollywood publicist David Horowitz, who would hold court there. A Palisades outpost opened this year.More from The Hollywood ReporterThe Greatest (and Worst) Power Lunches in Hollywood HistoryThe New L.A. Power Lunch: Longer, Boozier and Still Alive!Will This Avenue Become the Next Hot Block in Los Angeles? E. baldi Chef Edoardo “Edo” Baldi’s Canon Drive outpost, specializing in Tuscan recipes, is a staple for restaurant row...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Robb Report

Wolfgang Puck Is Bringing Back LA’s Best End-of-Summer Party With His Star-Studded BBQ

Click here to read the full article. Since 2012, some of the culinary world’s biggest names have come together for an all-star barbecue at the Hotel Bel-Air, hosted by Wolfgang Puck. Over the past couple of years, however, the pandemic hasn’t allowed them to do so. Now, the star-studded event is back, with the lineup for this year’s soirée just announced. Puck, who oversees the hotel’s signature restaurant, will be joined by an impressive number of guest chefs, with Francis Mallmann and Nancy Silverton leading the bill. Both chefs have joined in on the fun before, with this being Mallmann’s fifth...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Entertainment
City
La Mirada, CA
The Infatuation

7 Exciting Pop-Ups & Events This Weekend In LA

Ice cream socials, night markets, scavenger hunts, and more. How is it already August? The end of the summer is rapidly approaching, we’re still trying to process our many feelings about Nope, and we need to pack our calendar with ice cream socials, night markets, and scavenger hunts, stat. Here’s seven exciting pop-ups and events happening this weekend.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Eater

It’s Dumpling Drama as Din Tai Fung Drops Americana for Glendale Galleria

Big news out of Glendale today, as Din Tai Fung is decamping from the Rick Caruso-owned Americana at Brand to take up a much larger piece of real estate at the adjacent Glendale Galleria. While the move is not imminent — Din Tai Fung won’t open at the Galleria until the fourth quarter of 2023 —it’s a big get for the adjacent Brookfield Properties-owned mall, which has ceded customers and business to the glossy, newer Americana over the years. Prior to the Americana, the Glendale Galleria was a hub of retail operations for the entire West Coast, event spawning brands like Massis Kabob and the Panda Express.
GLENDALE, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sally Struthers
Person
Aaron Sorkin
Person
Mel Brooks
iebusinessdaily.com

Popular donut chain will come to IE

Randy’s Donuts, a Los Angeles institution since the 1950s, is coming to the Inland Empire. The chain is scheduled to open a location Friday at Magnolia Crossings, a recently opened shopping center on Van Buren Boulevard next to the 91 Freeway, according to multiple reports. The store, at 3519...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Havingfun#Local Life#Performance Info#Rodgers And Hammerstein#The Theatre#Art#Musical Theater
Eater

LA Legend Pink’s Hot Dogs Is Giving Away Free Chili Dogs All Weekend

Iconic Los Angeles food stand Pink’s Hot Dogs is giving away free chili dogs all weekend long. The La Brea restaurant, known for its dozens of inventive takes on classic LA dogs, is partnering with Amazon’s Prime Video to promote the upcoming series A League of Their Own, and in doing so fans can score no-cost dogs Friday through Sunday. To earn a gratis chili dog, just make sure to be in line between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. (aka “the seventh inning stretch”) Friday, August 5 through Sunday, August 7.
LOS ANGELES, CA
kcrw.com

What 6th Street Viaduct reveals about LA — the good and ugly

LA’s 6th Street Viaduct opened last month, connecting the Downtown Arts District to East LA. The bridge it replaced was built in 1932 and appeared in “Grease” and “Transformers.”. The viaduct has become just as famous as its predecessor, maybe even infamous. Street racers have made...
LOS ANGELES, CA
nypressnews.com

Salvador Avila, bracero turned Mexican restaurant baron, dies at 99

One day during the 1970s, Maria Elena Avila served her family some artichokes. She, her siblings and parents had found success with their family restaurant, Avila’s El Ranchito in Huntington Park, and were beginning to expand into Long Beach and Orange County. But the years of struggle and sacrifice...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
lagunabeachindy.com

Lead chef will exit Larsen restaurant at Hotel Laguna

The executive chef at the Hotel Laguna restaurant Larsen said he will depart on Friday, less than a year after reopening the oceanfront eatery. Chef Craig Strong said he’s accepted a job offer with Big Canyon Country Club in Newport Beach after a 13-year run in the local restaurant scene. Strong earned a Michelin star in 2008 and 2009 while he was chef de cuisine at what is now The Langham Huntington, Pasadena before bringing his modern French cuisine to Studio at the Montage Laguna Beach.
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
lmlamplighter.com

August 5, 2022 La Mirada Lamplighter eNewspaper

Click on image to view in full screen. Thanks for supporting quality community journalism. Award-winning HMG-CN is a hyper -local community news and investigative reporting print newspaper in Los Angeles and Orange Counties. Covering Cerritos, Artesia, Hawaiian Gardens, Lakewood, Norwalk, La Mirada Lamplighter Community Newspaper, La Palma, Commerce, Downey, Bellflower, Pico Rivera.
LA MIRADA, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

Providence L.A. Hospitals Rated Among Best in SoCal

First published in the July 30 print issue of the Burbank Leader. All 10 Providence Southern California hospitals recently earned high rankings from U.S. News & World Report, including five that ranked nationally for specialty care. U.S. News announced its prestigious Best Hospitals rankings and ratings Tuesday, July 26, bestowing...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy