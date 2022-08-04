Read on lmlamplighter.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Another World actress Anne Heche involved in fiery auto accidentCheryl E PrestonLos Angeles, CA
Big Bang Theory Actor Lists His LA Home For Almost $12MBryan DijkhuizenLos Angeles, CA
How to get Free Pink's Hot Dogs this WeekendCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Is Last Crumb Cookies Worth their $150 Price for a dozen?Chicago Food King
Taco Bell And Milk Bar Test Out New Dessert In CaliforniaLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
orangecountytribune.com
Mr. Nguyen followed that dream
There’s a famous quote by Elvis Presley that states “Ambition is a dream with a V8 engine.”a. And while 46 -year-old Robert Nguyen of Santa Ana, never considered his path in life or ambition was influenced by the King of Rock and Roll, Presley’s quote simply implies that if you want your dreams to go anywhere, you’ve got to rev them up yourself.
coloradoboulevard.net
A Documentary About Segregation of Pasadena’s John Muir High to Premiere on PBS SoCal and KCET
PASADENA – ColoradoBOulevard.net:. A new documentary explores how Pasadena’s John Muir High School went from a model of integration to raising questions on the current and future state of diversity in public education. By News Desk. PBS SoCal and KCET announced the broadcast premiere of the new documentary...
The Top 20 Power Lunch Spots in L.A. Now
A.O.C. Brentwood This Mediterranean mecca is from Caroline Styne and Suzanne Goin — key figures behind Hollywood’s favorite philanthropic culinary event, L.A. Loves Alex’s Lemonade. Angelini The original Fairfax location first gained an industry following thanks in large part to late Hollywood publicist David Horowitz, who would hold court there. A Palisades outpost opened this year.More from The Hollywood ReporterThe Greatest (and Worst) Power Lunches in Hollywood HistoryThe New L.A. Power Lunch: Longer, Boozier and Still Alive!Will This Avenue Become the Next Hot Block in Los Angeles? E. baldi Chef Edoardo “Edo” Baldi’s Canon Drive outpost, specializing in Tuscan recipes, is a staple for restaurant row...
Wolfgang Puck Is Bringing Back LA’s Best End-of-Summer Party With His Star-Studded BBQ
Click here to read the full article. Since 2012, some of the culinary world’s biggest names have come together for an all-star barbecue at the Hotel Bel-Air, hosted by Wolfgang Puck. Over the past couple of years, however, the pandemic hasn’t allowed them to do so. Now, the star-studded event is back, with the lineup for this year’s soirée just announced. Puck, who oversees the hotel’s signature restaurant, will be joined by an impressive number of guest chefs, with Francis Mallmann and Nancy Silverton leading the bill. Both chefs have joined in on the fun before, with this being Mallmann’s fifth...
7 Exciting Pop-Ups & Events This Weekend In LA
Ice cream socials, night markets, scavenger hunts, and more. How is it already August? The end of the summer is rapidly approaching, we’re still trying to process our many feelings about Nope, and we need to pack our calendar with ice cream socials, night markets, and scavenger hunts, stat. Here’s seven exciting pop-ups and events happening this weekend.
Eater
It’s Dumpling Drama as Din Tai Fung Drops Americana for Glendale Galleria
Big news out of Glendale today, as Din Tai Fung is decamping from the Rick Caruso-owned Americana at Brand to take up a much larger piece of real estate at the adjacent Glendale Galleria. While the move is not imminent — Din Tai Fung won’t open at the Galleria until the fourth quarter of 2023 —it’s a big get for the adjacent Brookfield Properties-owned mall, which has ceded customers and business to the glossy, newer Americana over the years. Prior to the Americana, the Glendale Galleria was a hub of retail operations for the entire West Coast, event spawning brands like Massis Kabob and the Panda Express.
Taco Mesa Owner Opening New Drive-Up Concept in Tustin
Taco Mesita will move into the former home of Alberta's Mexican Food
Big Bang Theory Actor Lists His LA Home For Almost $12M
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:LA Timesand for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
The 7 Best Cookies in Los Angeles
Did you know many of the best cookies in Los Angeles aren't even from Los Angeles? However, in a city of transplants, we're always eager to welcome the next big star to the city of Angels. Here's where to get seven of the sweetest of things in life.
Actress Anne Heche in stable condition after LA car crash, representative says
LOS ANGELES — Actress Anne Heche was in stable condition in a Los Angeles hospital after crashing her car into a home Friday, according to a published report. People, quoting an unnamed representative for the 53-year-old Emmy Award winner, said that Heche was in stable condition at a Los Angeles hospital after the fiery crash.
iebusinessdaily.com
Popular donut chain will come to IE
Randy’s Donuts, a Los Angeles institution since the 1950s, is coming to the Inland Empire. The chain is scheduled to open a location Friday at Magnolia Crossings, a recently opened shopping center on Van Buren Boulevard next to the 91 Freeway, according to multiple reports. The store, at 3519...
Things to do in Long Beach this weekend including…. Filipino fests and pier parties
Food, music, crafts and more this weekend. The post Things to do in Long Beach this weekend including…. Filipino fests and pier parties appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Eater
LA Legend Pink’s Hot Dogs Is Giving Away Free Chili Dogs All Weekend
Iconic Los Angeles food stand Pink’s Hot Dogs is giving away free chili dogs all weekend long. The La Brea restaurant, known for its dozens of inventive takes on classic LA dogs, is partnering with Amazon’s Prime Video to promote the upcoming series A League of Their Own, and in doing so fans can score no-cost dogs Friday through Sunday. To earn a gratis chili dog, just make sure to be in line between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. (aka “the seventh inning stretch”) Friday, August 5 through Sunday, August 7.
kcrw.com
What 6th Street Viaduct reveals about LA — the good and ugly
LA’s 6th Street Viaduct opened last month, connecting the Downtown Arts District to East LA. The bridge it replaced was built in 1932 and appeared in “Grease” and “Transformers.”. The viaduct has become just as famous as its predecessor, maybe even infamous. Street racers have made...
nypressnews.com
Salvador Avila, bracero turned Mexican restaurant baron, dies at 99
One day during the 1970s, Maria Elena Avila served her family some artichokes. She, her siblings and parents had found success with their family restaurant, Avila’s El Ranchito in Huntington Park, and were beginning to expand into Long Beach and Orange County. But the years of struggle and sacrifice...
lagunabeachindy.com
Lead chef will exit Larsen restaurant at Hotel Laguna
The executive chef at the Hotel Laguna restaurant Larsen said he will depart on Friday, less than a year after reopening the oceanfront eatery. Chef Craig Strong said he’s accepted a job offer with Big Canyon Country Club in Newport Beach after a 13-year run in the local restaurant scene. Strong earned a Michelin star in 2008 and 2009 while he was chef de cuisine at what is now The Langham Huntington, Pasadena before bringing his modern French cuisine to Studio at the Montage Laguna Beach.
lmlamplighter.com
August 5, 2022 La Mirada Lamplighter eNewspaper
Click on image to view in full screen. Thanks for supporting quality community journalism. Award-winning HMG-CN is a hyper -local community news and investigative reporting print newspaper in Los Angeles and Orange Counties. Covering Cerritos, Artesia, Hawaiian Gardens, Lakewood, Norwalk, La Mirada Lamplighter Community Newspaper, La Palma, Commerce, Downey, Bellflower, Pico Rivera.
outlooknewspapers.com
Providence L.A. Hospitals Rated Among Best in SoCal
First published in the July 30 print issue of the Burbank Leader. All 10 Providence Southern California hospitals recently earned high rankings from U.S. News & World Report, including five that ranked nationally for specialty care. U.S. News announced its prestigious Best Hospitals rankings and ratings Tuesday, July 26, bestowing...
Headlines: Gardena Fruit Vendor Killed In Armed Robbery; Reckless Driver Kills Six In Windsor Hills
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —A yet-to-be-named fruit vendor in his 30s was shot during an armed robbery attempt in Gardena on Thursday afternoon,...
