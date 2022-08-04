ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Federal charges in Breonna Taylor case highlight focus of broader DOJ investigation into Louisville police

By Gil Corsey
wdrb.com
 2 days ago
Louisville, KY
Crime & Safety
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
Louisville, KY
wdrb.com

Ceremony marks 1 year since the assassination of Jefferson County sheriff's deputy

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Family and fellow officers gathered Friday to mark one year since Jefferson County Sheriff's Deputy Brandon Shirley was shot and killed. Shirley, 26, was working an off-duty security job at Rockford Lane Auto Sales on Rockford Lane near Shively. Police said he was in uniform in an unmarked car when a gunman came up to the window and shot him around 2:30 a.m. Aug. 5, 2021. He died at the hospital.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

Police arrest Louisville man accused of burglarizing NuLu businesses

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man accused of burglarizing several businesses in NuLu was arrested by Louisville Metro Police. Lester Terry, 66, was booked into Metro Corrections on Thursday. He's facing multiple burglary charges and criminal mischief charges. LMPD asked the public for help Wednesday in tracking him down, saying...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

50,000 doses of fentanyl intercepted in Louisville raises concerns for several

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Federal officials say they seized a shipment coming through Louisville with enough fentanyl pills to kill more than 50,000 people. According to a news release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the shipment was coming through UPS Worldport at Louisville's Muhammad Ali International Airport Thursday morning. The shipment originated in India and was bound for a home in Brampton, Ontario, Canada.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Person
Merrick Garland
wdrb.com

Man killed in hit-and-run on I-64 near Cannons Lane

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was hit and killed Saturday afternoon on Interstate 64 near Cannons Lane. In a news release Saturday, Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said officers were called around 1:30 p.m. on the report of man lying dead in the median on I-64 near the tunnels. The LMPD Traffic Unit responded and determined the man was the victim of a fatal hit-and-run, Smiley said.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville man charged with murder in hit-and-run death in Russell neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 54-year-old Louisville man was arrested Thursday night in connection to the hit-and-run death of a man last month. Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said Robert Hollis was arrested Thursday on Chamberlain Lane — near Westport Road. The arrest is in connection to the death of a man at South 19th and West Jefferson streets just before 2 a.m. July 17.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Authorities identify 51-year-old man fatally shot in Old Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a 51-year-old man who was shot and killed in Old Louisville Thursday evening. According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that man has been identified as Shawn A. Mosley. His cause of death is listed as multiple gunshot wounds from a homicide. Alicia...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Indiana suspends licenses of Jeffersonville funeral home where decomposing bodies found

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Jeffersonville funeral director has had his license suspended after police found 31 decomposing bodies improperly stored at a funeral home. Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita obtained an emergency license suspension for Randy Ray Lankford and his facility Lankford Funereal Home and Family Center, according to a news release. Lankford agreed July 29 to surrender licenses for himself and his facility.
JEFFERSONVILLE, IN
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
wdrb.com

Truck crashes into apartment building in Bashford Manor neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A pickup truck crashed into an apartment building in the Bashford Manor neighborhood on Thursday, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said police responded to the crash in the 2000 block of Peabody Lane around 8:30 a.m. Police don't know why the truck hit the building.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Silver Alert issued for missing 16-year-old Indiana boy

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Silver Alert was issued Friday for a missing 16-year-old Indiana boy. Indiana State Police said Nicholai Schrader was last seen just after 8 p.m. Friday in Brownstown, Indiana. He's 5 feet, 3 inches tall and 105 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hooded jacket with red lettering on the front as well as a black shirt and jeans.
BROWNSTOWN, IN

