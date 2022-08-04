Federal charges in Breonna Taylor case highlight focus of broader DOJ investigation into Louisville police

Read on www.wdrb.com
Federal lawsuit sheds new light on 'gangster-like' shootings outside east Louisville restaurant
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A federal lawsuit is shedding new light on what a victim calls a "gangster-like assault" that took place at an east Louisville restaurant last year. Police said two people — a man and a woman — were shot outside J. Alexander's restaurant near Oxmoor Center, just after 8:30 p.m. Monday, June 21, 2021.
Merit Board votes to uphold firing of former Louisville police detective accused of threats
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former Louisville Metro Police detective accused of threatening to kill other officers will not get his job back. Christopher Palombi's attorney, Thomas Clay, said the Police Merit Board voted 5-1 Thursday night to uphold Palombi's termination. Palombi was fired by LMPD in March 2022 after...
Family, attorneys celebrate federal charges against 'the killers of Breonna Taylor'
LOUSIVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Attorneys, civil rights activists and family members of Breonna Taylor gathered in Louisville's Jefferson Square Thursday afternoon to celebrate after four officers involved in the raid that killed Taylor were federally charged in her death. "Good afternoon," said attorney Ben Crump. "What a great day to...
Protestors speak at Jefferson Square Park, call for Kentucky's AG to be held accountable
The Kentucky Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression rallied in Jefferson Square Park. Attorneys, civil rights activists and family members of Breonna Taylor gathered in Louisville's Jefferson Square Thursday afternoon to celebrate after four officers involved in the raid that killed Taylor were federally charged in her death.
Ceremony marks 1 year since the assassination of Jefferson County sheriff's deputy
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Family and fellow officers gathered Friday to mark one year since Jefferson County Sheriff's Deputy Brandon Shirley was shot and killed. Shirley, 26, was working an off-duty security job at Rockford Lane Auto Sales on Rockford Lane near Shively. Police said he was in uniform in an unmarked car when a gunman came up to the window and shot him around 2:30 a.m. Aug. 5, 2021. He died at the hospital.
Police arrest Louisville man accused of burglarizing NuLu businesses
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man accused of burglarizing several businesses in NuLu was arrested by Louisville Metro Police. Lester Terry, 66, was booked into Metro Corrections on Thursday. He's facing multiple burglary charges and criminal mischief charges. LMPD asked the public for help Wednesday in tracking him down, saying...
50,000 doses of fentanyl intercepted in Louisville raises concerns for several
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Federal officials say they seized a shipment coming through Louisville with enough fentanyl pills to kill more than 50,000 people. According to a news release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the shipment was coming through UPS Worldport at Louisville's Muhammad Ali International Airport Thursday morning. The shipment originated in India and was bound for a home in Brampton, Ontario, Canada.
JCPS teachers union poll finds most against district's COVID-19 mask policy
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Most Jefferson County Public Schools teachers are against the district’s masking policy days before the 2022-23 school year begins with face covering required, according to the results of a union poll released Sunday. More than 2,600 Jefferson County Teachers Association members responded to the...
Officials confirm body of 4-year-old discovered in wooded area in Bullitt County is Serenity McKinney
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The body of a 4-year-old girl previously reported missing in Kentucky was officially identified this week when DNA results returned, Bullitt County Coroner David Billings said Friday. Serenity McKinney was first reported missing in February 2022 after her grandparents said they hadn't seen her since Christmas...
Man killed in hit-and-run on I-64 near Cannons Lane
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was hit and killed Saturday afternoon on Interstate 64 near Cannons Lane. In a news release Saturday, Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said officers were called around 1:30 p.m. on the report of man lying dead in the median on I-64 near the tunnels. The LMPD Traffic Unit responded and determined the man was the victim of a fatal hit-and-run, Smiley said.
Louisville man charged with murder in hit-and-run death in Russell neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 54-year-old Louisville man was arrested Thursday night in connection to the hit-and-run death of a man last month. Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said Robert Hollis was arrested Thursday on Chamberlain Lane — near Westport Road. The arrest is in connection to the death of a man at South 19th and West Jefferson streets just before 2 a.m. July 17.
More than half of JCPS teachers in ongoing union survey oppose district mask policy
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than 1,400 members of the Jefferson County Teachers Association oppose the COVID-19 masking policy at Kentucky's largest school district days before the start of the 2022-23 school year, according to early results of an ongoing union survey shared Thursday with WDRB News. As of 11:30...
Authorities identify 51-year-old man fatally shot in Old Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a 51-year-old man who was shot and killed in Old Louisville Thursday evening. According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that man has been identified as Shawn A. Mosley. His cause of death is listed as multiple gunshot wounds from a homicide. Alicia...
Indiana suspends licenses of Jeffersonville funeral home where decomposing bodies found
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Jeffersonville funeral director has had his license suspended after police found 31 decomposing bodies improperly stored at a funeral home. Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita obtained an emergency license suspension for Randy Ray Lankford and his facility Lankford Funereal Home and Family Center, according to a news release. Lankford agreed July 29 to surrender licenses for himself and his facility.
New nonprofit to host 'Griff's Day' in honor of Oldham County veteran who died on I-71
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new nonprofit in Oldham County hopes to help veterans in the area with everything from home renovations to counseling services. The Be Like Griff Foundation was founded in honor of Daniel "Danny" Griffith "Griff," who was killed in an accident on Interstate 71 in December.
Less than 100 days until Louisville has a new mayor | MORE VIEWER RESPONSE
The countdown is on. In less than 100 days, the city of Louisville will have a new mayor. The last few years have been particularly challenging, from protests to the pandemic and recording breaking crime. We need new energy, new ideas and new leadership. . I'm not endorsing any candidate, but...
JCPS will open 2022-23 school year masked with Jefferson County still in 'red' for COVID-19
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Masks will be required for Jefferson County Public Schools students and staff when the 2022-23 school year begins Wednesday as local COVID-19 caseloads and hospitalizations remain high. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention metrics have Jefferson County in "red" for the third week in...
Louisville food truck will return to eastern Kentucky to continue helping feed flood victims
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The owner of Ramiro's Cantina said his food truck will be back in eastern Kentucky on Monday to feed flood victims. The Louisville business was just in Neon, Kentucky, in Letcher County to help victims. Ramiro's dished out 400 meals in that town alone. Morning Breeze...
Truck crashes into apartment building in Bashford Manor neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A pickup truck crashed into an apartment building in the Bashford Manor neighborhood on Thursday, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said police responded to the crash in the 2000 block of Peabody Lane around 8:30 a.m. Police don't know why the truck hit the building.
Silver Alert issued for missing 16-year-old Indiana boy
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Silver Alert was issued Friday for a missing 16-year-old Indiana boy. Indiana State Police said Nicholai Schrader was last seen just after 8 p.m. Friday in Brownstown, Indiana. He's 5 feet, 3 inches tall and 105 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hooded jacket with red lettering on the front as well as a black shirt and jeans.
