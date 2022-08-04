Read on 987kissfmsanangelo.com
It’s The Ultimate Turnpike Troubadours Wild West Fest Gallery
The night was hot and steamy. The music was incredible. Wild West Fest 2022 was bigger than ever. The festival was more than a week full of the best Texas music and beyond. Up and coming performers mixed with veterans to produce an unforgettable experience. Wild West Fest is sponsored...
Top 10 Worst San Angelo Bugs…1 in 3 Would Burn It Down To Remove
A new poll this week found that 66% of Americans say they would do "nearly anything" to get rid of bugs at home. That included whole house fumigation, putting glue traps everywhere, and even using a whole can of bug spray at once. More than half say they've considered moving because of bug infestations.
Jamie Lin Wilson Plays The House Of FiFi Dubois Thursday
Wild West Fest continues at the House of FiFi Dubois this Thursday, August 4th as Jamie Lin Wilson takes the stage!!. Jamie Lin Wilson will be performing live at FiFi's with her full band this Thursday as part of the week long Wild West Fest live music shows featuring some of the very best in Texas/Red Dirt music at venues all around San Angelo!
Is the Caboose a Total Loss? Vandalism at the Railway Museum
We are so lucky to have such a vibrant community. There are many things that add to the quality of life in San Angelo. The Railway Museum of San Angelo is one amazing example. For 25 years, this incredible museum has tantalized children and adults alike. It seems, as popular...
Whiskey Myers Headlines The River Stage Sat, July 30th
What a great night for live music this Saturday, July 30th with three great bands as Muscadine Bloodline and Austin Meade open for Whiskey Myers at San Angelo's River Stage with Wild West Fest 2022. Whiskey Myers puts it all in their music including Texas Country, Blues, and Rock and...
Memories From San Angelo’s The Miss Wool Of America Pageant
It's hard to believe, but San Angelo used to host a nationally known beauty pageant that was broadcast all across America. From 1952-1972, this pageant was a big deal on the pageant circuit. Originally, it only included contestants from across Texas. But in 1958 this pageant went national. The annual...
The Chicken Farm Art Center Has Sold
One of San Angelo's most popular art attractions that celebrates the arts throughout the year has just changed owners. The Chicken Farm's beginning dates back to 1971 when Roger Allen, an accomplished artisan, started it. Years later in 1985, Roger met Jerry Warnell who also shared a passion for art. They became good friends, and Warnell worked with Allen for over 30 years.
Muscadine Bloodline plays San Angelo Riverstage July 30th
Wild West Fest is coming to San Angelo July 29th - Aug 5th with an 8 day music fest. Muscadine Bloodline is one of the openers for Whiskey Myers on Sat, July 30th!. Proudly independent and unapologetically Southern, country duo Muscadine Bloodline find their true voice on their upcoming new album, Dispatch to 16th Ave. Charlie Muncaster and Gary Stanton grew up in Mobile, Alabama, but didn’t cross paths until they each started to pursue their musical dreams.
Visit CactusTown And Argue Cactus Not The Most Beautiful Flowers
Cactus are green or off green most of the time. Like so many people I know they live their lives nobly, but without calling much attention to themselves. Then suddenly, an opportunity arises to shine. When that opportunity arises cactus can shine like no other flowers on earth. Sure, there...
Turnpike Troubadours selling Out Shows And Coming Here Soon
Last Fri, July 15th the Turnpike Troubadours headlined the Under The Big Sky Fest in Whitefish, Montana in front of what might be the biggest crowd in independent country music all year and they are selling out everywhere they play. A reminder to get your tickets as they play San Angelo's River Stage on Fri, Aug. 5th!
San Angelo’s 12 Mile band Plays House of FiFi Dubois July 23rd
The House of FiFi Dubois in Historic Downtown San Angelo is known for bringing great bands to their stage and this Saturday, July 23rd San Angelo's own 12 Mile band will be there to put on a great show for you!. 12 Mile is a Texas Country band based out...
Pain in the…Family Dollar Recall Includes Hemorrhoidal Cream
It is hard to calculate exactly how many Family Dollar stores there are in West Texas. There's probably a new one opening right now somewhre. San Angelo has five alone. As people are pinching pennies these day, many are finding economic relief from discount stores like Family Dollar. But Family...
Why are Bread Prices Surging in San Angelo?
The Lord's Prayer famously says: "Give us this day our daily bread". During the French Revolution Queen Marie Antoinette when told that the peasants were angry over rising bread costs, famously said, "Let Them Eat Cake". Today, people are struggling as prices are rising nearly 10% a month. Even in...
You Won’t Believe How Long These SA Restaurants Have Been Open
Restaurants seem to come and go. In fact, restaurant chains seem to come and go. Remember Howard Johnsons? During Covid, sadly, many local restaurants closed down for good. Even so, here in San Angelo, there are several restaurants that have stood the test of time. Dun Bar Motel and Restaurant:...
Can You Live in an RV on Your Own Property in San Angelo?
The call of the road is pretty persuasive. With the luxury of today's RV's, answering the call of the road in your own backyard can be pretty tempting. Sometimes, setting an RV up on property you own to live in until you can construct a permanent dwelling seems like a great option.
