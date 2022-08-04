ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

Jamie Lin Wilson Plays The House Of FiFi Dubois Thursday

Wild West Fest continues at the House of FiFi Dubois this Thursday, August 4th as Jamie Lin Wilson takes the stage!!. Jamie Lin Wilson will be performing live at FiFi's with her full band this Thursday as part of the week long Wild West Fest live music shows featuring some of the very best in Texas/Red Dirt music at venues all around San Angelo!
