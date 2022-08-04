Read on www.krgv.com
Man arrested on numerous charges
WARREN – Deputies with the Tyler County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on a long list of charges following an attempt to escape capture. Tyler County Sheriff Bryan Weatherford reported that last Friday morning, at approximately 9:30 a.m., a suspicious male suspect was seen walking behind the Exxon Exxpress Mart in Warren. When the deputies who responded to the call were able to make contactwith the subject, they identified him as Mauricio Trevino, a 26-year-old man from Alamo, in Hidalgo County.
RGV True Crime: Man found slumped over steering wheel, shot in the head
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Bystanders called authorities when they found a vehicle on the side of the road; headlights still on and motor still running. Inside the vehicle, deputies found a man with a gunshot wound to his head. Over 30 years later, the case remains unsolved. On Thursday, March 18, 1990, authorities received a […]
Donna PD arrests suspect in nightclub shooting
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The Donna Police Department has arrested a man in connection with a nightclub shooting that left three people injured. Early Thursday morning, Donna investigators executed a search warrant at Yoshio Alejandro Martinez Gonzalez’s, 38, residence in Weslaco, according to a press release from the police department. Gonzalez was taken into custody […]
KRGV
Surveillance video captures moment vehicle rolls over outside Edinburg-area shop, owners react
Alejandro Tamez is the co-owner of Palmas Tuning Ultimate Racing on Valverde Road in the Edinburg area. Tamez says he’s thinking about relocating the business after a crash early Saturday morning. Surveillance cameras captured the moment the driver of a white SUV lost control before crashing into a row...
NYPD: Parks Department employee assaulted with folding chair at Brownsville pool
A Parks Department employee was assaulted on the job at the Betsey Head Pool in Brownsville.
Two women killed in head-on crash near Pharr
PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatal crash that killed two women early Sunday morning. At about 1:11 a.m., a Honda Accord, occupied by a woman driver, was traveling southbound on a northbound lane. The driver of the Honda collided head-on with a GMC Terrain, also occupied by […]
Teen accused of impersonating officer, police say
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police arrested a teen accused of impersonating a police officer. Brian Alberto Mayorga, 17, was arrested on charges of impersonating a public servant, possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance, according to a post from the Brownsville Police Department. According to the release, Mayorga was arrested at 1:15 […]
kurv.com
2 Women Killed In 2-Vehicle Wreck In Pharr
Two women were killed in a head-on collision in Pharr early Sunday. The Texas Department of Public Safety says both women were driving on Jackson Road, one heading south and one heading north, when the southbound driver of a Honda Accord moved into the northbound lane and smashed into a GMC Terrain.
Pharr PD: Several arrested for series of burglaries
PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Pharr police arrested three men on unrelated burglary charges. Julio Vela, 21, Mark Medina, 17, and Tyrone Kilete, 22, were each arrested on unrelated burglary charges, a press release from the City of Pharr stated. Vela was arrested on charges of burglary of a vehicle and burglary of a habitation in […]
KRGV
Fatal two-vehicle crash under investigation in Pharr
The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatal crash that happened after 1:00 a.m. Sunday. The crash happened on south Jackson Road and south of Whalen Road. DPS investigators say the driver of a white Honda Accord slammed head-on into a GMC Terrain. The driver of the Honda,...
kurv.com
Crash In Alamo Kills Donna Motorcyclist
It was a Donna man who was killed in a Thursday early-morning motorcycle accident in Alamo. It happened on the I-2 eastbound frontage road near Tower Road where a preliminary police investigation indicates the driver swerved to avoid hitting a dog crossing the road, but lost control of his motorcycle, and crashed. A passing vehicle then ran over the driver – 29-year-old Vicente Ortiz Jr.
PD: Man accused of ramming Hummer into ex’s car at stoplight
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police arrested a man accused of ramming his vehicle into his ex’s car at a stoplight. Ingram Isael Ibarra was arrested on two counts of aggravated assault (family violence), one count of stalking and one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. According to police, on July 29, Ibarra […]
Man killed in Monte Alto shooting identified, homeowner charged
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The man killed in the Wednesday morning shooting in Monte Alto has been identified; the homeowner received drug-related charges. The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office has identified Rodrigo Arjona, 29, as the man killed in Wednesday morning’s shooting at the 8200 block of Trimble Avenue in Monte Alto. According to a County […]
Alamo PD: Man falls off motorcycle, struck by vehicle
ALAMO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — One man is dead after an early morning motorcycle accident in Alamo. According to Alamo Police Chief Richard Ozuna, the accident occurred around 2:15 a.m. on Thursday morning at E. Frontage Road. Ozuna said that a motorcyclist was travelling eastbound on the frontage road when a dog crossed in front of […]
Mobile home on fire in San Benito
SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A mobile home in San Benito was on fire earlier today. The San Benito Fire Department responded to 181 Palomita Drive in reference to a mobile home that was on fire. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire with moderate damage to the mobile home. According to David Favila, the […]
KRGV
Fourth suspect in Brownsville kidnapping investigation arrested
A 30-year-old woman was arrested last week for her alleged involvement in a kidnapping investigation, the Brownsville Police Department announced Wednesday. Michelle Lee Rubio was taken into custody by police on July 29 for the offenses of aggravated kidnapping and engaging in organized criminal activity, according to a news release from the department.
Suspect charged with murder, victim identified in deadly shooting
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen police have identified the victim of a fatal shooting that occurred on Aug. 1. The victim was identified as 56-year-old Luis Alonzo Gonzalez Sanchez, according to a release from the McAllen Police Department. Gerardo Chapa, 30, was charged with murder, a first degree felony, in connection to the shooting. On […]
HCSO: Morning shooting reported, one man dead
EDINBURG, Texas — Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office reported a shooting on Wednesday. The sheriff’s office news release said that around 7:11 a.m. deputies were dispatched to the 8200 block of Trimble Avenue in Monte Alto. The homeowner called 911 and said he had shot a man after the man displayed a knife, said the news […]
KRGV
Driver loses control of vehicle, collides into parked cars
A driver lost control before crashing into a row of vehicles Saturday night at Palmas Tuning Ultimate Racing in Edinburg. 'The owner of the business says the vehicles belonged to their customers. Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating the incident. Check back for updates. Watch the video above for...
Man arrested on murder charge after fatal McAllen shooting
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen police arrested a man on a murder charge in connection to a fatal shooting. Gerardo Chapa, 30, was arrested and charged with murder, a first degree felony, according to a release by McAllen Police Department. On Monday, the McAllen Police Department received a call, and the caller said he “shot […]
